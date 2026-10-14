Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Mike Searles 🩺's avatar
Mike Searles 🩺
Oct 14

Good update to share, Wes. Thank you.

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StackKit's avatar
StackKit
8d

The "put who it's for in the first few lines of your About page, before your bio" fix is such an easy win, and almost nobody does it. Most About pages open with the writer's life story. One way to test it: read only your first two lines out loud to a friend who doesn't know your newsletter, then ask them who it's for. If they can't say, a reader scrolling the feed can't either. With mute controls now, that's a reader you probably never get back.

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