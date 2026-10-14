Substack just launched new content preferences that let readers tune their own feed, including muting topics and keywords.

When Substack changes how readers find writers, I read the announcement twice. My whole business sits on top of it.

I Never Had to Chase Another Platform to Get to 20,000 Subscribers

Substack has driven most of my 20,000+ subscribers. Notes alone brings me 20-30+ new subscribers a day, and the rest came from SEO and Substack recommendations, which also live inside the platform.

If I’d had to chase LinkedIn, TikTok, or anywhere else, I’d be spending hours a day promoting my newsletter instead of writing it.

Substack says more than half of the paid subscriptions its app has driven came directly from the Notes feed. That lines up with how much of my own growth starts there.

Nobody knows yet how this changes what gets shown…

What I do know is that readers now have an easier way to filter out anything that doesn’t clearly match what they want, so the writers who get specific now give readers a clear reason to keep them.

If You Write for Everyone, Readers Can Now Mute You

A reader who can tune their feed will keep what clearly matches what they want and skip what doesn’t.

If your newsletter covers five topics for no one in particular, it’s easy to pass over. A reader deciding what stays in their feed gives you about five seconds.

You’ve probably felt this already.

You post, you get a few likes, and your subscriber count doesn’t move. It’s easy to decide you need to post more, when the real problem is that a stranger can’t tell in five seconds why you’re worth following.

The fix is making it obvious, in those five seconds, who your newsletter is for and what it helps with.

My About page tells one story: five years of back-to-back client calls, burnout, and then a Substack that gave me more income and more breathing room.

A burned-out person reads that and knows they’re in the right place.

Four Fixes That Take Less Than an Hour

If I were starting over today, I’d do these:

Tighten your subscribe pitch to one sentence a stranger can repeat

Stick to one topic per Note so your feed gives readers a reason to stay

Put who it’s for in the first few lines of your About page, before your bio

Keep posting Notes every day because that’s where new readers find you inside the feed

Let me help you grow your Substack and hit your 2027 writing goals

Your subscribe pitch, your Notes, and your About page all depend on one thing: knowing your story and who you write for.

Without that, you’re guessing on every one of them, and every week you spend guessing is a week of posts working against a message that isn’t clear yet.

If you’re tired of working this hard and guessing this much, that’s what my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is built around. It’s the same foundation that took me from zero to 20,000+ subscribers, and inside you’ll get:

A clear way to find your story and say it so you stand out from the thousands of other newsletters

The positioning that tells the right readers “this is for you” the moment they land on your page

A step-by-step plan so you know what to do each week instead of guessing

A foundation that makes your Notes, About page, and subscribe pitch work together

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Pick one fix from the list and do it today. Then, if you’re tired of guessing on every other piece, the Masterclass is where I’d start.

Question: What’s the one thing a new reader should know about your newsletter within five seconds?