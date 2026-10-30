Notes has been my primary growth engine for two years now. I’ve gone from 0 to 20,000+ subscribers, with 70% or more of that growth coming directly from Notes.

Last 7 days, Notes only: 388 new subscribers

I post two Notes a day, which takes me about 20 minutes. It brings me consistent subscriber growth. The system works.

But in early 2026, I started noticing patterns…

Some Notes were performing way better than expected. Others that should’ve crushed were barely getting seen.

So I did what I always do. I started tracking everything. Which Notes showed up in my feed, when they appeared, who was posting them, and what they had in common.

I tested different approaches and watched what happened. Took notes (pun intended).

And after months of this, I finally figured out what changed.

I Spent 3 Months Analyzing Every Note in My Feed. Here’s the Pattern I Found:

The algorithm shifted sometime in early 2026.

It’s not just showing your Notes to your existing followers anymore. It’s actively trying to connect you with NEW readers who have similar interests to your current audience.

The way it does this? Overlapping audiences.

When you engage with another writer’s content, especially when you restack their Note or post, Substack sees that as a signal.

It tells the algorithm: “These two writers share an audience. Let’s show this person’s content to people who follow that writer too.”

I tested this theory for weeks. I restacked specific types of content from writers in my niche and tracked what happened to my subscriber growth.

The results were undeniable.

The days I strategically restacked other writers’ content, I got more new subscribers.

Not just from engagement. From actual visibility to audiences I’d never reached before.

This isn’t about gaming the system. It’s about understanding how Substack designed Notes to work.

The Feature Everyone Forgot About is Driving Everything Now

Restacks.

When restacking first launched, everyone used it. Then it faded.

Writers post their own Notes but rarely restack others anymore. I was guilty of this too.

But here’s what I discovered through testing: restacks are one of the strongest signals in the algorithm right now.

I ran a simple experiment.

For two weeks, I didn’t restack anything. I just posted my own Notes like usual.

Then for the next two weeks, I strategically restacked 1-2 posts daily from writers with similar audiences.

The difference was obvious:

More profile views.

More new subscribers from people I’d never interacted with before.

My Notes were getting in front of completely new audiences.

The 3 Strategic Shifts That Changed My Growth Completely

After months of testing, I changed my entire approach to Notes. Not the types I write. Those still work. But how I use the platform strategically.

Shift #1: I started restacking my own content (and it’s not as weird as it sounds)

This felt strange at first, like I was being too self-promotional.

But posts that got restacked performed better than posts that didn’t. They stayed visible longer and reached more people.

Now I restack my own posts 1-2 days after publishing them.

Sometimes I restack an older post that performed well months ago. Most of your audience didn’t see your post the first time, because feeds move fast.

Restacking gives it a second chance, and posts I thought were done converting are still bringing in new subscribers days or weeks later.

Shift #2: I only restack writers who share a similar audience

Not random restacks. Strategic ones.

Two things happen when I do this.

First, it builds real relationships. When you consistently support someone’s work, they notice, they remember you, and community forms naturally. Second, it signals to the algorithm that our audiences overlap, so Substack starts showing my content to people who follow them, and their content to people who follow me.

I’ve had multiple new subscribers tell me they found me through another writer’s restack. That’s not luck. That’s understanding how the platform actually works.

Shift #3: I write Notes specifically designed to trigger engagement

Every like, comment, and restack your Note gets means it shows up in that person’s feed and their audience sees it.

So the goal isn’t engagement for vanity metrics. It’s creating Notes that emotionally connect with people.

Content that makes someone think, “Oh, me too. I feel this way.”

There are specific types of Notes that I write about in other posts (and in my Notes Workshop), so I won’t go into too much detail here.

The types haven’t changed. Understanding the multiplier effect of each engagement is what’s been huge for growth.

Most Writers Are Still Posting the Old Way (and missing all this growth)

Notes now brings me 20-30+ new subscribers a day. In the last 7 days alone, it brought me 388.

Most writers are still approaching Notes the old way. Post your content, move on, hope for the best. That still works, but you’re leaving so much growth on the table.

Let Me Show You How to Strategically Grow Your Substack With Notes

Understanding that restacks matter is one piece. Knowing which types of Notes convert browsers into subscribers is another.

Writing Notes that trigger engagement and amplify your reach is what most writers are missing.

I’ve spent two years testing all of this, posting every single day and tracking what works and what’s just vanity metrics. That’s what I teach in my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

Inside, you’ll learn:

The 3 types of Notes that consistently bring subscribers (not just likes and comments that go nowhere)

How to write Notes in 5 minutes or less so this doesn’t become another exhausting task

My strategic approach to restacks and building relationships that amplify your reach

How to avoid the engagement trap where you get tons of activity but zero actual growth

The 20-minute daily system I use, which brought me 388 new subscribers in the last 7 days

Here’s what one writer told me after doing the Challenge:

“I did his 7 day Notes Challenge last month and as a direct result of following his strategy gained 87 subscriptions from Notes over the last month. One month ago I was at 100 subs, today I’m at 221!” Leah Steele

Your purchase also comes with my 30-day guarantee. If you follow the system and don’t see results, email me your notes and I’ll refund you.

📌 Special bonus: When you join, you get the November 7-Day Notes Challenge, starting this Sunday, November 1.

A new Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days, and you tweak each one to make it your own.

I’m keeping enrollment open one more night. It closes tomorrow, Saturday, October 31, at midnight Eastern. Once the Challenge starts, you can’t join mid-week.

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Are you using Notes and Restacks strategically, or just writing your own Notes?

Share in the comments. I’m curious what’s working for you right now.