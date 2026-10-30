Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Erin Pyper, MSW's avatar
Erin Pyper, MSW
3hEdited

Thank you for sharing something relevant and important. I am starting to restack my articles and other people’s work. I pull quotes from people and share my thoughts. I do so to build civil dialogue and connect with others.

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Imthyla's avatar
Imthyla
2h

Thats great. Im new here!

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