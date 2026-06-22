You spend hours on a post.

You pour yourself into it, get the words just right, and hit publish. Then you refresh the dashboard waiting for something to happen.

A few opens. Almost no new subscribers. You tell yourself the next one will land. It doesn’t either.

I did this for months when I started. I kept making the writing better and wondering why the growth never matched the effort.

Here’s what I eventually figured out: The problem was never the writing.

The problem was that I was treating Substack like nothing but a writing platform, when it had become something much bigger.

The writers who adapt will pull ahead. The ones who don’t will get left behind.

We’re all watching it happen…Video is pouring in. There was the whole “go live” craze, which thankfully seems to have calmed down.

A wave of influencers rushed over after TikTok nearly got banned. The platform keeps changing, and a lot of writers hate that.

You’ve got two ways to handle it.

One, you can stick your head in the sand and complain that everything keeps changing. You’ll spend your energy resenting the platform while other writers use it to grow right past you. Don’t do this.

Two, you can grow with it. This is where the opportunity is, and it’s wide open right now.

Here’s the part that takes the pressure off. You don’t have to do all of it.

I’ve personally never gone live once. There’s nothing wrong with it, but if a new feature doesn’t fit your vibe, just skip it.

Most growth advice tells you to do more, more, more. I’m telling you the opposite.

Pick the few things that actually move the needle and ignore the rest with a clear conscience.

You have more ways to grow than you’re using

This is the good news. You have far more tools here than you’re touching.

Notes is the big one, and where almost all of my growth comes from.

Then there’s the Chat feature, which 99% of writers never use or never use right. Used well, it builds a real community of readers who feel close to you, and those are the people who stick around and eventually buy from you.

On top of that you have video, lives, recommendations, and more coming all the time.

Most writers ignore all of it and just publish posts. But posts only go to people who already subscribed. They reach the same room every week.

Notes and the community side of the platform are how brand new people actually find you.

Substack isn’t just for writing anymore. It’s a community and discovery engine, and the writers leaning into that are the ones growing fastest.

This is also why I tell writers to spend 80% of their time on Notes in the beginning. You can’t just write posts all day and expect to grow.

I didn’t out-write anyone. I just showed up every day.

I came to Substack as a burnt out career coach and an average writer at best. I wasn’t the most polished or credentialed person in my niche. Not even close.

But I figured out early that this platform rewards showing up over perfect writing.

So I wrote Notes every day, engaged genuinely with other writers, and restacked and supported people, which slowly taught the algorithm who I am and who my readers are.

Eighteen months later I have 18,000 subscribers, $100K+ in revenue, and Notes brings me 20 to 30+ new subscribers every single day.

Not because I out-wrote anyone. Because I understood what the platform actually rewards and showed up that way.

Want help growing your Substack the smart way?

The writers winning right now are the ones leaning into the community side instead of fighting it. Notes is the doorway, and it’s the fastest way to start getting found.

That’s exactly what I teach inside the Notes Growth Workshop .

The Notes Workshop is my most popular training and the daily growth engine behind 18,000 subscribers, with 20 to 30+ new ones a day.

Inside, you’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the 20-minute routine, and the restacking strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are.

Over 300 writers have already grown with it. Here’s what Jacqui Johnson shared after joining:

“I bought the growth workshop recently and I have just looked through and it’s such a valuable resource. I am about to start applying everything I learnt. Thanks.” — Jacqui Johnson

And Gilbert from Fit to Teach:

“Hey Wes, I’m a big fan of your work. I bought your notes workshop and mostly followed it to the letter. Lo and behold, it worked. I post about three notes a day, and I picked up significant traffic growing to 2,300 subscribers and around 2,800 followers.”

You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

And if you’d rather get the full foundation in place first, your story, your positioning, and your voice…

that’s what the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is built for.

It’s the complete system behind everything I’ve built here, and it’s where most writers should start. It’s also the step most of them skip, then wonder why nothing gains traction.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

This is the system that’s helped me grow to 18,000+ subscribers and $100K in revenue without burning out.

Whether you join or not, I want you to know you’re in the right place.

This is still the best time to build something real here. It changed my entire life and gave me a kind of freedom I didn’t think was possible.

I genuinely can’t wait to see how many writers grow with Notes this summer.

Keep writing, Wes

PS — Questions about Notes or the Workshop? My DMs are always open.

Question: Which new Substack feature have you actually leaned into, and which ones have you flat out refused to touch?

Drop it in the comments, genuinely curious where everyone stands.