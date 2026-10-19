Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christine Rhyner's avatar
Christine Rhyner
7d

Strongly considering it.

Reply
Share
1 reply
StackKit's avatar
StackKit
5d

Conversations, so far, and mostly in comment threads rather than Notes. A thoughtful reply under someone's post tends to turn into a back-and-forth, and those are the names I start recognizing in the feed. Your point that emailing a post only reaches people who already subscribe is the piece most writers miss when they decide to "just publish more." Congrats on passing 20,000.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture