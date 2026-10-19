You started your Substack because you wanted to write.

So you spend hours on your posts. You publish consistently, try to be helpful, and hope your audience will grow.

But when your subscriber count barely moves, you start questioning yourself.

“Maybe my topic isn’t interesting enough. Maybe I need to publish more.”

Before you add another post to your week, look at what you’re doing between posts.

If you only show up here to publish, you’re overlooking a big part of what makes Substack valuable: the people.

Your next subscriber doesn’t know you published (yet)

When you email a post, you’re reaching people who already subscribe. That writing matters—it’s part of why they stay.

Posts can also reach new readers through shares and recommendations. But publishing more doesn’t automatically introduce you to a new audience.

Notes gives you another way to begin that introduction.

A useful lesson can make someone pause. A clear opinion can make them curious. A personal story can make them think, “I’ve felt like that, too.”

Now they have a reason to visit your profile and read more.

You’re giving someone a chance to get to know you before they decide to subscribe.

People remember who made them feel welcome

One of my favorite things I’ve built here is the weekly Notes Boost in Chat, where 300+ writers show up to support each other.

They start recognizing names, reading each other’s work, and coming back for the conversations.

That’s a community taking shape.

You don’t need to run a group to begin. Reply thoughtfully. Read writers in your niche. Restack work you appreciate. Follow up when someone shares what they’re working on.

When I focused on Notes and relationships alongside my posts, my Substack grew more consistently. It’s now passed 20,000 subscribers.

That’s why I believe writers who embrace this side of Substack are going to win.

By “win,” I mean building a readership that looks forward to their work—and relationships that can lead to income, collaborations, and more options.

Let’s give you a plan and a reason to follow through

Knowing you should use Notes doesn’t tell you what to write tomorrow.

And telling yourself to “be more active” can turn into another hour of scrolling while your own writing stays unpublished.

You need a routine you can follow, with dependable ways to share ideas and connect with potential readers.

Inside my Notes Growth Workshop, I teach the three Note types I use—personal stories, useful lessons, and clear opinions—with examples, prompts, templates, and my 20-minute routine.

📌 Join by Friday, October 23, and you’ll also get a free ticket to November’s Notes Growth Challenge, starting November 1.

The Workshop helps you understand the approach. The Challenge gives you a chance to put it into practice alongside other writers.

After Friday, the November Challenge will be sold separately.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

If you’re tired of publishing and hoping new readers find you, join me. Let’s give you a clear plan for reaching them—and help you follow through.

—Wes

Question: What’s brought you your strongest connections here—a post, a Note, or a conversation?