Most writers still treat Substack as a place to publish a post and wait.

It used to work that way, but it has become something more.

All good platforms evolve, and Substack is smart. They’ve evolved.

Substack said this fall that in the past six months, the app has driven nearly 800,000 paid subscriptions and more than 80 million free subscriptions to writers and creators.

More than half of those paid subscriptions came directly from the Notes feed.

Here’s Why That’s Good for Your Growth in 2027

You’ve probably put real work into your Substack. You write the post, hit publish, and check your numbers the next morning.

Maybe a few of the same people like it, but the count barely moves. After several weeks of that, it’s easy to decide the writing just isn’t good enough.

Here’s the thing: It’s not your writing. You’re a good writer.

New readers just haven’t found you yet.

Remember that when you write a post, it goes by email only to the people who already subscribe. Yet, a Note can be seen by NEW readers who’ve never heard of you.

That’s where the app is sending people now.

The good news is that you don’t need a big following to be found, and you don’t need to be the most polished writer on the platform. I wasn’t (and I’m still not…)

I came to Substack as a burnt out career coach with no real plan. When I first got serious about Notes, I was getting 2 or 3 new subscribers a day.

Last month, Notes brought me over 500, and it takes me about 20 minutes a day.

That’s why I’m continuing to put my time into Notes again in 2027.

You just need a daily 20 minute Notes routine to grow your Substack

Pick a simple routine and start it now.

There are about five weeks left in the year, and if you started this weekend, you’d walk into January already knowing what works, instead of starting another year of waiting.

Every week, I hear from writers who started using what I teach and were kind of shocked it worked, gaining 20, 30, 40+ new subscribers a week.

That’s what my Notes Growth Workshop is for.

It shows you which kinds of Notes bring in new subscribers and which ones only get likes…

…plus my 20-minute daily routine, the Notes Growth Guide with templates, and a private community of writers working on the same thing.

It’s on demand, so you can start watching the minute you join.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

For Black Friday, when you join the Workshop this weekend, you also get a free ticket to my December Notes Growth Challenge, which starts the first week of December.

The Challenge includes 7 NEW Notes 7 landing in your inbox over a week, and it’s one more chance before the year ends to write Notes alongside other writers.

📌 The free ticket is only included through Sunday at midnight Eastern. After that, you’ll need to get a ticket separately to join.

Join the Workshop and get the Challenge ticket

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. Your free ticket to the December Challenge ends Sunday at midnight Eastern, and the Challenge starts the first week of December.