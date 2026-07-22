Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Later Days's avatar
Later Days
1h

I’m brand new here looking around and trying to figure out what the hell all of this is, so this is pretty helpful. Thanks!

Reply
Share
Laura Silverman's avatar
Laura Silverman
1h

I’ve been more consistent with notes and I engage with others in the comments and nothing really seems to be moving the needle, but I’m not giving up!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture