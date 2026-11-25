Most writers come to Substack thinking it’s a better version of a blog. Simply a place to publish long writing, build an audience over time, and eventually get paid.

So they put everything into their posts.

…spending hours on something they’re proud of, hit publish, and wait for subscribers to show up. Then they wonder why almost nothing happens.

I was the same way at first. It wasn’t until I understood what Substack actually is that my growth took off.

Substack is Built to Help You Get Discovered

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, has talked about how most platforms keep you scrolling because that’s what their business model needs.

Substack is different.

As he put it, “we only make money when you make money.” So the Notes feed is designed to help writers grow.

Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning, said the goal of the feed is to get people to “discover, subscribe, and ideally pay.”

It’s built around real subscriptions between readers and writers, and that changes how you should show up here.

I Didn’t Out-Write Anyone. I just figured out how Substack works.

Two years ago, I came to Substack as a burnt out career coach with no real plan. I wasn’t the most polished writer or the most experienced in my niche.

But I figured out early that this platform rewards showing up and being part of the community more than it rewards a perfect essay.

So I wrote Notes every day. I replied to other writers and restacked the ones I liked.

Today I’m past 21,000 subscribers, and last month Notes brought me over 500 new ones. It takes me about 20 minutes a day.

Your Posts Matter, but Notes Is Where New Readers Find You

Keep writing your posts. But a post goes to the people who already subscribe, and a Note can reach readers who’ve never heard of you.

If you’re counting on posts alone to grow, it can be a long, frustrating wait.

The writers I see growing fastest write Notes daily, reply genuinely, and restack other writers in their niche.

They aren’t always the best writers on the platform. They’re the ones who treat Substack like a community.

Here’s Where I’d Start, Depending on Where You Are

My Black Friday sale runs through Monday, November 30, at midnight Eastern, and there are about five weeks left in the year.

If you started this week, you’d walk into January with five weeks of showing up behind you.

The Notes Growth Workshop is for the writer who wants to grow right now.

If Notes hasn’t been working for you, this is what fixes that.

It teaches the Note types that bring in new subscribers, my 20-minute daily routine, and templates so you always know what to post.

It’s on demand, and it comes with a private community of writers working on the same thing.

Over 500+ writers have joined the Workshop, and you can join them below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 When you join this week, you also get a free ticket to my December Notes Growth Challenge, with 7 new templates in your inbox over a week.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop before the sale ends

Happy Thanksgiving, and keep writing, Wes

P.S. The sale and your December Challenge ticket both end Monday, November 30, at midnight Eastern.

If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.