For decades, there was only one path for authors:

Write a book. Find a publisher. Hope they said yes.

And if they did, they handled everything else. The marketing, the distribution, the publicity, the work of getting your book into readers’ hands. Your job was simply to write.

That world is mostly gone.

More writers are publishing independently than ever before. But there’s a catch…

I hate to break this to you: You’re no longer just an author. You’re also responsible for finding your readers.

Every job the publisher used to do now belongs to you.

And I think Substack is changing what that job looks like entirely.

Writers aren’t just writing books anymore

The old model was simple…Write in private for a year or two. Publish. Hope.

Hope the algorithm favors you…

Hope a review lands...

Hope somebody influential mentions it…

Most books published this way sell to friends and family, and then go quiet. Not because they’re bad.

Because hope isn’t a distribution plan.

The new model flips the whole sequence. Now this is how it works:

Write publicly while you work.

Build trust week after week.

Create real relationships with readers.

Then launch to people who already care.

Your audience isn’t something you build after the book. It’s something you build while you’re writing it.

(And PS: This works for anything you want to launch, including a course or digital product.)

Twenty years ago, the publisher was the marketing. Today, the community is.

Not in a spammy way. Nobody’s asking you to become a promoter shouting about your book every day.

It’s simpler and more human than that: people buy from writers they know.

When readers follow your journey, the behind-the-scenes of the book taking shape, the ideas you’re wrestling with, the small wins and honest struggles along the way, something changes in how they see the finished thing.

They’re not evaluating a product from a stranger. They’re watching a story they’re already part of.

A newsletter isn’t replacing your book. It’s helping people care about it long before it exists.

Books used to create audiences.

Today, audiences create successful books.

That’s a complete reversal of how publishing worked for a hundred years. And it’s already happened.

I subscribed to her newsletter first. The I bought two later.

Emma Gannon was the very first writer I ever subscribed to on Substack. I had no idea who she was until I stumbled upon her Substack post.

I now own two of her books. And I’d happily buy a third.

That order matters. I didn’t find her books and then follow her newsletter. I read her every week, for a long time, and by the time she released a book, buying it wasn’t a decision. It was the obvious next thing.

Every week she shows up. She writes. She shares ideas. She stays part of her readers’ lives between books, which is exactly where most authors disappear.

So she isn’t starting from zero every time she writes a book. She’s launching to a community she spent years building.

And every reader you earn now works exactly the same way for your next book. That’s the difference. It’s the whole new definition of the job.

Every writer deserves an audience they own. Let me help you build it.

That’s why I believe every indie author should seriously consider building on Substack.

Not because you need another platform in your life (you don’t).

Because you deserve readers that no algorithm change can take away from you, and Substack is the one place built specifically for writers to find them.

If you want help building that audience, my Substack Growth Masterclass is the system I used to grow past 19,000 subscribers, and the framework hundreds of writers have used to grow theirs.

You’ll learn how to clarify your story, your positioning, and a simple daily strategy for growing, without it swallowing your writing time.

And this week only, the Notes Writing Playbook comes included as a bonus. 30+ prompts and templates so you always know what to share with readers between books.

Over 500+ writers have joined the Masterclass so far, and you can join them below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. Here’s what John | Grow by Helping Others just said about it: