Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Haide Wall Giesbrecht's avatar
Haide Wall Giesbrecht
4h

So cool! At 8 months into my Substack journey I genuinely love the connections I am growing with people here. There are so many fantastic writers and people with wonderful ideas who are engaging with my writing in ways that deepens my thoughts and challenges me. This is absolutely wonderful. Reading this, I feel like I am on the right track.

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