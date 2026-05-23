When Substack first launched it was simple: A place to write without anyone really finding you.

Your coworkers wouldn’t stumble across it. Your LinkedIn connections would never know it existed. For a lot of writers that was actually the appeal — a space to think out loud without an audience watching every word.

But that came with a real problem.

You could write every single week and still have the same small handful of subscribers six months later.

The only real growth lever was Recommendations — connecting with other writers and pointing your audiences toward each other.

It worked for some writers. For most it was painfully slow and stayed that way for a long time.

Then Substack launched Notes and everything changed.

Notes solved the “How do I grow this thing?” problem.

When TikTok exploded during Covid every major platform scrambled to adapt.

Short form content. Discovery feeds. Algorithmic reach.

The platforms that evolved survived. The ones that didn’t started losing ground.

Substack evolved too.

Notes answered the question writers had been asking since the beginning — how do I actually grow here?

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, has talked about how the platform is designed differently from every other social platform.

Most platforms are built to keep you scrolling forever because that’s what their ad model requires. Substack only makes money when writers make money — so the algorithm is designed to help you grow.

Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning, put it simply — the goal of the Notes feed is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay.

Not time spent on the platform. Not ad clicks. Actual subscriptions between real writers and real readers.

Most writers have never fully absorbed what that means for how they should be showing up here.

The coffee shop phenomenon most Substack writers won’t admit

Here’s the best way to think about what’s happening on most Substacks right now:

Imagine you have the best coffee shop in the world.

Once someone finds you they become a regular for life. But your shop has no sign out front. No way for a stranger walking by to know you exist.

You’d go out of business. Not because the coffee is bad. Because nobody ever walked through the door.

Your Substack posts are the coffee. Once a subscriber finds you they’re yours.

But remember your posts only go to people who already subscribed. The reader who would love your writing has no way of finding you through posts alone.

Notes is the sign out front. The open door. The thing that turns a stranger into a first time reader.

Most writers spend 80% of their time on posts and almost no time thinking about how anyone finds them in the first place. The fastest growing writers have flipped that completely.

And here’s something a lot of newer writers don’t realize: your posts and your Notes reach completely different audiences.

Posts go only to existing subscribers. Notes go into a feed where anyone on Substack can discover you. That one distinction changes everything about where your time should go.

The window is open right now. It’s up to you to take advantage of it.

Last month Notes brought me 916 new subscribers from a 20-minute daily routine.

Not from going viral or a lucky week — from showing up consistently with the right types of Notes and letting the algorithm do its job.

Every Tuesday I run a free Notes Boost in Substack Chat where 300+ writers show up to share their latest Note and support each other.

The engagement feeds directly back into the algorithm and builds the kind of genuine community Substack was designed around.

Anyone can join — just search EscapeTheCubicle in Substack Chat.

The writers growing fastest right now aren’t the best writers on the platform. They’re the ones who figured out that Substack is a community game not a publishing game.

The window is open. It won’t stay that way forever.

Let me show you how to really grow your Substack (simply & sustainably)

I’ve put together a few core trainings to help writers grow and monetize their newsletters. Over 500+ writers have gone through my trainings in the last year.

There’s two ways I can help depending on where you are right now:

The first is through the Notes Growth Workshop.

The Notes Growth Workshop is for the writer who wants to grow right now.

Inside the Workshop you’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the daily routine that takes 20 minutes, and the strategy that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

If Notes hasn’t been working for you, this is what fixes that:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

The second is the Substack Growth Masterclass , the complete foundation.

You’ll learn how to clarify your story, your positioning, and your voice.

It’s the strategy behind my newsletter growing to 18,000 subscribers and $100K+ in revenue — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Here’s what’s inside:

Your origin story and positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. Most writers skip this and then wonder why nothing gains traction

Your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers who actually open every email

How to monetize your audience — the exact digital product strategy behind $100K+ in revenue built around simple products that sell consistently

What actually grows versus what just gets likes — so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics and start building real momentum every single day

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Whether you decide to join or not, I want you to know you’re in the right place.

This is still the absolute best time to grow your newsletter and begin writing online. It’s completely changed my daily life and given me the freedom I was looking for.

If I can help in any way, reach out.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: When you first started on Substack were you spending more time on posts or Notes — and has that changed? Drop it in the comments.