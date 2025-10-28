Everyone’s talking about how Substack is changing.

I’ve seen the posts. The predictions. The concerns about the platform “becoming social media.” The debates about whether writers should stay or leave. The anxiety about Notes becoming mandatory for growth.

Some people are worried. Some are excited. Some are already planning their exit.

But here’s what I keep coming back to: the fundamentals haven’t changed for me.

I’m more committed to Notes than ever. And after a year of growing from zero to 14,000+ subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue, I’m going all-in on Notes in 2026.

Not because I’m ignoring the changes. But because I understand what’s actually happening…and why it’s different from what people think.

What’s Actually Changing (And Why People Are Nervous)

Let me start by acknowledging what’s real.

Yes, Instagram and YouTube creators are migrating to Substack. They’re bringing polished visual content and completely different approaches to what “Substack content” looks like.

Yes, Notes has become the dominant growth engine on the platform. It’s not just a casual side feature anymore, it’s driving 32 million free subscriptions and nearly half a million paid subscriptions in just three months.

Yes, Substack is pushing community, engagement, and daily presence. They’re using language like “show up consistently” and “feed the feed” and “be a curator and neighbor, not just a broadcaster.”

And yes, it feels more like social media than it used to.

I get why people are nervous. I really do.

Many writers came to Substack specifically to escape social media. They wanted simplicity: write, publish, own your audience, done. No algorithms. No performance metrics. No endless scroll of engagement bait.

Now the platform is asking them to show up daily on Notes. To engage strategically. To build community. To participate in the feed.

It feels like the performance treadmill they were trying to escape.

That disappointment is legitimate. That frustration is real.

If you came to Substack for pure simplicity and it’s no longer simple, I understand why you’d feel betrayed.

But here’s where my experience differs.

Why Notes Isn’t Like Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn (The One Critical Difference)

I came to Substack for similar reasons most writers did: freedom, ownership, control over my audience.

But when I discovered Notes, something clicked that I hadn’t experienced on any other platform.

Let me share what Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, told a room of over 100 bestselling writers only a week ago:

“We want you to grow. We want you to reach as many people as possible, influence as many people as possible, and make as much money as possible. And we’ve built our business model around that—we only make money when you make money.”

Then Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning (the guy who literally built the Notes algorithm) explained exactly how it works:

“We’re optimizing for sign-ups and subscriptions. The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay.”

Not scroll time. Not ad impressions. Not engagement for engagement’s sake.

Subscriptions. Real connections between readers and writers who’ll actually pay for the work.

Now, I know what some of you are thinking: “But Wes, it’s still an algorithm. It still requires daily posting. It still has social media elements.”

You’re right. It does.

But here’s the critical difference: the incentives are fundamentally aligned differently.

Twitter wants you trapped scrolling ads. The longer you scroll, the more money they make.

Instagram wants you performing for an algorithm that changes every three months. They need you creating more content, more often, chasing whatever format is hot this week.

LinkedIn wants you broadcasting your professional highlight reel to feed their engagement metrics.

Notes wants you connecting with readers who’ll subscribe to your newsletter and potentially pay you.

One of these things is not like the others.

When I post on LinkedIn, I’m fighting an algorithm that doesn’t want people to leave.

When I post on Notes, I’m working with an algorithm designed to help readers discover writers they’ll want to hear from regularly.

That difference isn’t subtle. It’s everything.

From Stuck at 3 Subscribers a Day to 14K in One Year (The Notes Effect)

Let me ground this in my actual experience, because theory is nice but results matter more.

A year ago, my newsletter had completely stalled out. I was stuck at painfully slow growth…maybe 2-3 new subscribers on a good day. I was publishing quality content, showing up consistently, doing all the “right” things.

But I was sharing my posts primarily on LinkedIn. And while some people found me that way, it was exhausting. Every post felt like I was shouting into a void of hustle culture and engagement bait.

Then I started writing on Notes. Not randomly. Not just when I felt inspired. Daily. Consistently.

And everything changed.

10+ subscribers a day became my baseline. Some days 20. Some days 40+. All from maybe 20 minutes of writing and engaging on Notes.

Zero to 14,000 subscribers in one year. $5K+ monthly revenue.

That’s not theory. That’s become reality. And, Notes if un.

So, when people ask me, “Is Notes just another performance treadmill?” I have to give an honest answer based on what I’ve actually lived.

Is Notes Just Another Performance Treadmill? (My Honest Answer)

Here’s the question I keep seeing: Is Notes just another performance treadmill? Are we back on the hamster wheel we tried to escape?

My honest answer: it depends entirely on how you approach it.

If you’re trying to “game” Notes (chasing viral moments, manipulating the algorithm, performing instead of connecting) yes, that’s exhausting. That’s unsustainable. That will burn you out just like every other platform.

But if you’re showing up authentically, sharing your actual thoughts, connecting genuinely with other writers and readers…that’s completely different.

Randa Sakallah, Substack’s editorial lead, described Notes as “the town square where writers, readers, and ideas mingle.”

That phrase stuck with me because it captures something important: you’re not performing for an algorithm. You’re connecting with other writers and readers who actually care about ideas.

The algorithm just helps surface those connections.

Here’s my experience: I don’t feel like I’m “performing” on Notes.

I’m sharing observations about what I’m learning. I’m connecting with other writers whose work I genuinely admire. I’m being part of a community.

It takes 20 minutes a day. It doesn’t feel like work. It feels like being part of something.

Why Some People Should Leave (And That’s Perfectly OK)

I want to be really clear about something: not everyone needs to stay on Substack.

If Notes feels like a betrayal of the original promise, leaving is valid.

If you came here for pure simplicity and it’s no longer simple, that’s a legitimate reason to go. If the thought of daily posting makes you want to quit writing entirely, honor that feeling.

Different people came to Substack for different reasons. If your reasons no longer align with what the platform is becoming, leaving isn’t giving up…it’s honoring your boundaries.

I’ve seen some writers say they’re moving to Ghost or self-hosted blogs. Good for them. Seriously. They know what they need and they’re going after it.

But here’s the nuance that often gets lost in these debates:

Just because Notes exists doesn’t mean you have to use it.

You can still write great newsletters and completely ignore Notes. Some people are doing exactly that and building solid businesses. The platform gives you options—you choose what fits.

For me, Notes isn’t optional because it’s my primary growth engine. But I’m not everyone.

Different approaches for different people. All valid.

The mistake isn’t choosing one path or the other. The mistake is staying while resenting every change, or leaving reactively out of frustration without thinking through what you actually want.

Choose consciously, whatever you choose.

Here’s Exactly What I’m Doing in 2026 (And What I’m Ignoring)

So, here’s what I’m committing to in 2026.

I’m doubling down on Notes. All-in. 100% of my social media energy.

Not because I have to. Not because I’m afraid of being left behind. But because the fundamentals make sense and the results speak for themselves.

But let me be really specific about what “all-in” means, because it doesn’t mean what you might think.

What I’m NOT doing:

I’m not chasing every new feature Substack launches. If they push video hard and it doesn’t excite me, I’m not forcing it.

I’m not trying to be everywhere. I’m not diversifying across five platforms “just in case.”

I’m not burning out trying to keep up with people who have completely different lives, resources, and goals than me.

I’m not performing. I’m not gaming the algorithm. I’m not sacrificing my voice to chase growth.

What I AM doing:

Showing up on Notes daily for about 20 minutes. Writing thoughts that actually matter to me. Connecting with other writers whose work I genuinely respect.

Writing posts I’m proud of. Not just “content for the algorithm” but essays that say something real.

Building relationships with other writers. Not transactionally, but because I actually like being part of this community.

Focusing on what’s sustainable and enjoyable. The moment Notes stops being fun, I’ll reevaluate. But right now? It still feels good.

That’s my 2026 strategy. Not complicated. Not exhausting. Just consistent, authentic presence on the one platform where the incentives actually align with my goals.

The Real Question Isn’t “Is Substack Perfect?”

Yes, Substack is changing.

Yes, Notes has become essential for growth if you want to grow quickly.

Yes, it requires showing up consistently.

But here’s the question that actually matters: compared to what?

Going back to X/Twitter where the algorithm actively works against your newsletter?

Going back to Instagram where you’re performing for an audience that will never click a link in your bio?

Going back to LinkedIn where every post is a personal brand performance?

The real question isn’t “Is Substack perfect?”

The question is “Is Substack better than the alternatives?”

And for me, the answer is still overwhelmingly yes.

I’d rather work with an algorithm optimized for subscriptions than an algorithm optimized for ad clicks.

I’d rather be part of a community where writers support each other than a feed where everyone fights for attention.

I’d rather spend 20 minutes a day on Notes than hours trying to crack algorithms that don’t want me to succeed.

Substack will keep evolving. Some changes I’ll love. Some I won’t. That’s how platforms work.

But as long as Notes keeps connecting me with readers who value my work, and as long as I own my audience and can leave anytime I want, I’m staying.

Keep writing, Wes

PS – Yes, Substack is becoming more like social media. But it’s social media where the algorithm wants you to make money instead of keeping you addicted. That difference matters more than people realize.

Question – Are you writing on Notes consistently yet? If not, what's holding you back?

