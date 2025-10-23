A year ago, I started writing consistently on Substack.

Just 12 months. That’s it.

But in that short time, I’ve watched this platform evolve in ways I never expected. Some changes were exciting…new features that made growth easier.

Others made me nervous, like watching big-name journalists and TikTok stars get promoted while I’m over here just trying to grow my little newsletter.

Here’s what I’ve learned though: change is inevitable. And honestly? It’s actually a good sign.

Substack is growing, evolving, adapting to what works. The platform that refuses to change is the platform that dies. Remember Vine? Yeah.

The writers who get left behind aren’t the ones without massive audiences or fancy credentials. They’re the ones who refuse to adapt. The ones who keep doing the same thing while complaining that “it’s not working anymore.”

So, here’s exactly how I’m planning to keep growing in 2026. And you can copy this approach if you want…I’m not gatekeeping.

What’s Actually Changed on Substack (And Why It Matters)

Let me be real about what I’ve seen change over the last year…

First: Substack is pushing video and going live. Hard.

I think when we all say Substack pushing “live”…we could hear a collective ::sigh:: Really? Are we really doing this?

They’re no longer just a written newsletter platform. Video content is everywhere now. Live streams are being promoted heavily in the app. They want to compete with YouTube, with podcasts, with all the platforms.

And look, I get it. Video is engaging. Live content builds community. But it also means the platform is evolving beyond just “write great newsletters and people will come.”

That’s okay though. You don’t have to do it all. More on that in a minute.

Second: They’re favoring established voices.

I’ve noticed that CNN journalists, TikTok stars with millions of followers, and established podcasters are getting massive visibility on the platform. Substack is actively courting big names to legitimize the platform.

When you’re building from scratch like most of us? It can feel intimidating. Like you’re competing with people who already have the megaphone while you’re just trying to be heard.

Third: Notes isn’t as easy as it was a year ago.

A year ago, Substack Notes was wide open territory. You could post something simple and gain dozens of subscribers overnight. The competition was minimal. The algorithm was generous.

Now? It’s more competitive. More writers have figured out that Notes works. The bar has risen.

But here’s the thing…it still works. You just need to be more strategic about it. The lazy approach doesn’t cut it anymore.

Substack just hit over 5 million paid subscriptions. That’s wild, right?

But it’s still not a household name. Be honest…when you tell your friends and family that you write on Substack, how many of them respond with “What’s Substack?”

Probably a lot of them.

The platform is growing, evolving, changing with trends. And that’s actually a good thing. It means Substack isn’t standing still. It means they’re building something that lasts.

The Panic Problem (And Why You Should Ignore It)

Here’s what I’m seeing everywhere: people are freaking out about these changes.

“Should I start doing video?” “Do I need to go live?” “Am I falling behind because I’m not on camera?” “Should I pivot my entire strategy?”

The panic is real. And I get it because I’ve felt it too.

But here’s the truth: the panic is way more stressful than the actual changes.

Let’s just chill, okay?

Every platform evolves. Every industry changes. Instagram isn’t the same as it was five years ago. LinkedIn looks nothing like it did in 2015. Twitter (sorry, X…) is a completely different animal now.

The people who get left behind aren’t the ones who don’t adapt. They’re the ones who panic, thrash around trying everything, and burn out before they see results.

So yes, embrace the changes. Adapt when it makes sense. Go with the flow.

But adaptation doesn’t mean doing everything. It means being intentional about what actually works for you.

My Four-Part Plan for 2026 (Copy This If You Want)

Alright, here’s exactly what I’m doing in 2026. Nothing complicated. Nothing that requires me to be someone I’m not.

One: Staying Laser-Focused (Even When Everyone Says to Do More)

I’m not influenced by people who say I need to be everywhere.

I’m not starting a YouTube channel just because everyone else is. I’m not going live three times a week. I’m not repurposing content across five different platforms (looking at you, Gary V...).

Here’s what I know for a fact: you can focus on ONE platform and be really good at it.

Look at Justin Welsh. The guy built a massive audience focusing almost exclusively on LinkedIn. If he’d split his time across five platforms, trying to master each one? He’d probably be a lot less successful. And definitely burnt out.

For me, I’m focusing on Substack and LinkedIn. That’s it.

Why? Because that’s what I know. This is where people already know me. It fits my personality and my lifestyle.

I’m an introvert. I don’t want to be on camera every day. I don’t want to “go live” and perform for an audience in real-time. That sounds exhausting.

So, I’m not going to force myself to do it just because the platform is pushing it.

I’ll write. I’ll engage on Notes. I’ll show up on LinkedIn. That’s my zone. That’s what’s sustainable for me.

Two: Getting Clear on My Story (And Telling It Without Apology)

Here’s what I’m committing to in 2026: clarifying my story and sharing it over and over again.

Not in a boring, repetitive way. But weaving it naturally into my writing, my Notes, my conversations with other writers.

Because here’s the thing…we’re writers. And we’re humans. And writers and humans connect with story.

Your story is the reason someone subscribes to you instead of the 50 other writers in your niche. It’s what makes you memorable. It’s what turns casual readers into loyal fans.

I used to worry: “Won’t people get tired of hearing the same story?”

But then I realized…your audience is constantly changing.

So I’m going to keep sharing it. Without apology.

How I went from seven back-to-back client calls a day to building a newsletter that gives me freedom…

How I almost quit after two months of slow growth…

How I discovered Notes and everything changed…

That’s me. These aren’t just facts, they’re connection points. They’re the moments where someone reading thinks, “Oh my god, that’s exactly how I feel.”

Story is what separates content from connection. And I’m doubling down on it.

Three: Simple Monetization That Makes Sense

I’ll continue offering digital products (guides, workshops, classes). These have been the backbone of my income, and they’re not going anywhere.

But I’ll also launch a paid subscription in 2026. And I’ll think of it like a small community.

Here’s what I’m thinking: weekly Substack Notes templates for paid subscribers. Specific formats they can use to grow their own newsletters. Real examples from my own Notes that have brought in subscribers.

Simple. Valuable. Solves a real problem.

I’m not going to gate all my content. I’m not going to create some complex tier system. Just one additional resource for people who want extra help.

Four: Showing Up on Notes Every Single Day (Because I Actually Like It)

I’m writing on Notes every single day because I genuinely enjoy it.

I love surfing around on Notes, connecting with new writers, discovering perspectives I’d never find otherwise. Finding inspiration from someone else’s Note and using it as a springboard for my own thoughts.

It’s fun when that one good Note “hits” and you wake up to dozens of new subscribers. That little dopamine rush never gets old.

And it literally takes me 20 minutes a day to write three Notes and engage with others.

That’s sustainable. That’s enjoyable. That’s my kind of growth.

I’m not grinding for hours. I’m not stressing about going viral. I’m just showing up, being myself, and connecting with people who resonate with what I’m saying.

What Matters More Than Any Strategy

That’s my plan for 2026.

You can copy this exact approach if it resonates with you. Or you can create your own strategy based on your strengths and personality.

What matters is that you stay consistent. Show up every day, even if it’s just for 15 minutes. Find what’s sustainable for YOU, not what works for some guru with a team of five people and a completely different life than yours.

Substack will continue to evolve. The platform in 2027 will probably look different than it does today. And that’s fine.

Don’t panic. Don’t try to do everything. Don’t burn out chasing every trend.

Find your voice. Stick to your strengths. Adapt when it makes sense for you.

The writers who win aren’t the ones with the most followers or the fanciest strategies. They’re the ones who stay in the game. The ones who are still here in a year, two years, five years.

Consistency beats intensity every single time.

Whether you join or not, remember this: Substack is changing, and it will keep changing. But the fundamentals of good writing and genuine connection? Those never go out of style.

Stay consistent. Stay true to your voice. And keep showing up.

