Substack looked a lot different when I started a little over a year ago.

Back then, I was posting once a week. Ignoring Notes completely. Treating my newsletter like a blog.

I was stuck at a few hundred subscribers for months.

Then something clicked. I started paying attention to what was actually working on the platform. Not what worked last year. Not what some guru said to do.

What was working right now.

I tested Notes. I experimented with frequency. I watched what top writers were doing and adapted it to my style.

My cozy coffee shop for writing my newsletter

The platform keeps evolving. Fast.

And if you’re not adapting? You’re getting left behind.

I’ve grown to 14K+ subscribers in a little over a year by rolling with the waves and staying ahead of these shifts. Generated over $100K in digital product revenue from my newsletter alone. And I’m still adjusting my strategy every few months.

Because here’s the reality: What worked last year definitely doesn’t work today. What worked last month might even be different.

The writers who win are the ones who stay flexible. Who pay attention. Who pivot when needed.

So, here are seven changes I’ve noticed happening right now on Substack and exactly how I’m adapting for 2026.

1. Substack Notes Went from Optional to Essential

When I started writing on Substack a year ago, Notes was kind of optional.

It was a fun extra. A place to drop quick thoughts. But not essential to your growth strategy.

Now?

If you want to grow your newsletter, Notes is becoming pretty important.

Substack realized the biggest obstacle to writers growing their newsletters was getting it in front of new people. So, they created their own social media to connect with subscribers. (pretty smart, if you ask me)

It’s the easiest way to grow your Substack faster. Period.

I gained 1000+ subscribers in 60 days from Notes alone. It’s become my number one growth driver by far.

What I’m doing in 2026:

Staying consistent with Notes. I write 3-4 Notes per day, which takes me no more than 20 minutes total.

I host weekly Notes Boosts in my Chat where we share each other’s work and build community.

If you’re ignoring Notes right now, you’re ignoring your easiest path to growth.

The algorithm rewards consistency. The readers are there. You just have to show up.

2. Your Story is Your Competitive Edge

In the world of AI and Google, it’s too easy to get information.

ChatGPT can write a blog post in 30 seconds. Google has the answer to everything.

People don’t subscribe to you for just information anymore.

They subscribe because of YOU.

And the best way to connect with people? Through your story.

What I’m doing in 2026:

Updating my story everywhere. My About page. My welcome emails. Even my Notes.

And, I’m clarifying: How did I start writing about newsletter growth? What obstacles did I face? Why am I qualified to talk about this?

For me, it’s the burnout story. Doing 5-7 client calls a day as a career coach. Struggling to grow my newsletter for months. Then discovering Notes and everything changing.

That’s my story. It’s unique to me.

Ask yourself the same questions. Clarify your story. Put it everywhere.

Your story is what AI can’t replicate. It’s your competitive edge.

3. Video Keeps Growing (but don’t stress over it)

When I started writing on Substack, video was almost non-existent.

Then they launched “Lives” and that seemed to set into motion the drive for video.

Now video is everywhere on the platform.

Listen, don’t stress over video if it’s not your thing.

However.

You might consider recording a video. Going live. Spicing things up.

You might actually enjoy it.

What I’m doing in 2026:

I plan to start doing some “Lives.” Maybe weekly. Maybe monthly.

If it feels right, I’ll do more of it. If not, I’ll keep focusing on what’s working…writing.

The key is not forcing it. Test it. See how your audience responds.

But don’t feel pressured to become a video creator if you’re a writer at heart.

4. Paid Subscriptions Can’t Be Your Only Income

Paid subscriptions are great income. I love them.

But here’s the problem: You can’t solely rely on them.

When people pay for a subscription, they expect something from you to stay subscribed.

That means you’re on a content treadmill. And that’s the last thing we want as writers.

What I’m doing in 2026:

By all means, keep your paid subscriptions. This is Substack after all, and they do it very well.

But think about ways you can diversify your income.

For me, that’s digital products.

I made over $100K last year from digital products through my newsletter (including email). All from simple products priced $100 or less.

I keep updating my trainings. Creating new ones for 2026.

This gives me revenue without the pressure of weekly paid content. I can focus on serving my audience in different ways.

Build other revenue sources. Your future self will thank you.

5. SEO is Your Silent Growth Machine

Most people don’t think about SEO when they think about Substack.

Big mistake.

Substack has a LOT of SEO juice. That means some of that SEO power naturally trickles to your Substack from Day 1.

I have several posts that rank on Google and bring me new subscribers every single day.

Passive growth while I sleep.

What I’m doing in 2026:

Writing a few more “hero posts.”

These are longer, more authoritative posts on topics in my niche. Think 2,000+ words. Deep dives. The kind of content that becomes a resource.

Then I cross-link to these in my other posts. (PS: Cross-linking can be a powerful thing.) I share these on social media. I reference them everywhere.

These hero posts do the heavy lifting for SEO.

One of my posts about Substack Notes ranks on Google. It brings me 5-10 new subscribers every week without me doing anything.

That’s the power of SEO. Let it work for you.

6. The Newsletter Boom Might Be Waning? (and that’s good news)

Newsletters are becoming more of a household name.

The newsletter boom is real. But, I think it might be hitting its ceiling a bit.

Influencers are launching Substacks. Famous journalists are moving here. Podcasters are bringing their audiences over.

Some of the novelty is wearing off. But that’s actually good news for you.

Here’s why:

Most people will get shiny object syndrome and jump to the next trend in 6 months.

You can stay consistent. Keep writing. Keep growing. And ride this wave while others quit.

But here’s the catch:

You see some writers with thousands of subscribers but very little engagement.

Big numbers. Zero comments. No real community.

Don’t worry about it.

What I’m doing in 2026:

Ignoring vanity metrics. Focusing on the 1-on-1 relationships I can build with my audience.

I use Substack’s Chat feature for this. I run Notes Boosts there. Host Q&As. Actually talk with my readers.

I’d rather have 1,000 engaged subscribers than 10,000 ghosts.

Focus on connection. Not just follower counts.

The engaged readers are the ones who buy. Who share your work. Who stick around.

7. Consistency Beats Virality Every Single Time

Everybody wants to “go viral.” But, one viral post won’t change your newsletter.

I’ve had posts get thousands of views. They brought a spike of subscribers. Then things went back to normal.

You know what actually changed my newsletter?

Showing up consistently with valuable content.

The writers winning on Substack right now aren’t the ones going viral every week.

They’re the ones who never quit.

What I’m doing in 2026:

Staying the course. Publishing regularly. Testing new ideas. Iterating on what works.

Some weeks I’ll post 3 times. Some weeks once. But I’m always here.

The algorithm rewards consistency over everything else.

Your audience rewards consistency. They start to trust you. Expect you. Look forward to your posts.

That’s how you build a real newsletter. Not through viral hits.

Let Me Help You Grow Your Newsletter in 2026

Substack is changing. Again.

Notes matters more than ever. Your story is your edge. Video’s growing but optional. Diversify your income. Use SEO. Build real connections. Stay consistent.

2026 will separate the serious writers from the hobbyists.

The people who adapt will win. The people who stay stuck in 2024 strategies will wonder why they’re not growing.

I teach all of this (and a lot more) inside my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

The complete playbook for growing and monetizing your newsletter in 2026.

How to use Notes strategically…How to tell your story…How to create digital products that actually sell…How to build a newsletter business, not just a newsletter…

If you're serious about making 2026 your year, you can join 100's of writers below:

Substack is changing.

But that’s exactly why now is your moment.

Can’t wait to see you keep growing in 2026

Question : What trends and changes do you see happening with Substack? How are you adapting?

