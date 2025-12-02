Here’s the advice everyone gives about growing your newsletter:

Write more posts. Share them everywhere on social media. Grind harder. Post constantly.

And yeah, that works. Sort of. If you don’t burn out first.

But there’s a simpler way that’s actually working better for a lot of writers right now.

Daily Notes.

Not grinding out three long posts a week and promoting them everywhere. Just simple Notes. Two or three a day. Takes about 20-30 minutes total.

Last month, I gained 600+ subscribers from Notes alone. Not from long posts. Not from social media promotion. Just from showing up on Notes daily.

Let me explain why this works and why more writers are shifting to this approach.

The Problem With “Just Write More Posts”

The traditional advice sounds good on paper: Write 2-3 long posts every week. Share them on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook. Hope something catches fire.

But here’s what actually happens.

You spend hours writing each post. Then more hours trying to promote it across different platforms. You’re exhausted. And the results? Inconsistent at best.

Some posts get traction. Most don’t. You’re not sure what’s working or why.

It’s not sustainable. And honestly, it’s not the most effective path anymore.

You don’t need more long posts. You need a simpler, daily system that actually brings consistent growth.

Why Daily Notes Actually Work Better

Here’s what Substack’s team has been saying: The algorithm rewards consistency. It wants to show your work to people who will actually subscribe.

Daily presence helps it understand you. Your voice. Your audience. Who should see your content.

I write 2-3 Notes daily. Takes me 10-20 minutes total. Last month? 600+ new subscribers from that simple routine.

That’s more consistent growth than I ever got from churning out long posts and hoping they’d go viral somewhere.

Here’s the key difference: Notes show up where readers already are. They’re scrolling Notes looking for writers to follow. You don’t need to drive traffic from other platforms. The algorithm does the work for you.

And it’s sustainable. Twenty minutes daily versus hours per long post. Consistent growth versus hoping for virality. Less pressure. More momentum.

That’s why this approach makes sense for long-term, sustainable growth.

Stories Are Your “Secret Weapon” on Notes

The best way to grow on Notes? Tell stories. Don’t just teach. Connect with people through your experiences.

Stories create emotional connections. And emotional connections turn readers into subscribers.

People remember stories, not tips.

They forget the “5 ways to do X” but they remember the story about how you almost quit on Day 30. Or the client who transformed…Or the vulnerable moment when everything clicked…

The algorithm rewards engagement. And stories get people to engage.

That’s what converts. Not just information. Connection.

Share your personal challenges. Talk about client transformations. Give people behind-the-scenes moments. Be vulnerable about your realizations.

Educational Notes work. Tips get likes. But stories? Stories get subscribers.

Stories make you memorable. They make people feel like they know you. And people subscribe to writers they feel connected to.

Don’t Get Me Wrong: Long Posts Still Matter

I’m not saying abandon long-form content completely.

Long posts still have their place. They’re great for SEO. They help people discover you through Google searches months or years later.

Your “hero posts” (those comprehensive guides that showcase your expertise_ those matter. Deep dives that become evergreen resources. The kind of posts people bookmark and come back to.

Those are important.

But for daily, sustainable growth? Notes bring more new subscribers. More consistently. With less time investment.

(…and it’s where Substack is investing its efforts, too.)

Here’s what works: Write 2-3 long posts per month. Your hero content. The pieces that establish your authority and work for SEO.

Then write 2-3 Notes daily for consistent growth. Let the long posts work for discoverability. Let Notes work for daily subscribers.

That’s the mix that makes sense.

The Simple System That Actually Works

Here’s what this looks like in practice.

Two to three Notes per day. Ten to twenty minutes total. Focus on story-based content. Show up consistently.

That’s it. That’s the whole system.

I gained 600+ subscribers last month doing exactly this and it’s been the most consistent way to grow my newsletter.

You don’t need to complicate this…You don’t need to be everywhere…You don’t need to write three long posts a week and promote them on five different platforms…

Just show up on Notes. Tell stories. Be consistent.

The growth comes.

— Wes

Question : Have you written a great Note lately? Drop in the comments because we’d love to read and follow along.

