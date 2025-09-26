The moment I saw “$100K in sales” flash across my Stan Store dashboard, I screenshot it and stared at my phone for a minute.

Not because I couldn’t believe it happened—but because I could finally prove something I’d suspected all along: simple digital products, sold organically, actually work.

No fancy funnels. No aggressive sales tactics. No complicated launch sequences.

Just me, walking around the internet with my “digital cheesecake,” asking people: “Would you like a bite?”

When I shared this milestone in my Substack Chat, the response was immediate: “Can you break down exactly how this worked?”

The enthusiasm was overwhelming. Message after message asking for the behind-the-scenes.

So, this weekend, that’s exactly what I’m doing—pulling back the curtain on everything. Keep an eye out for it 👀

But first, the mental shift that made this happen.

For months, I created digital products that I thought were brilliant. Complex guides, multi-module courses, comprehensive resources that took weeks to build.

Zero sales.

The problem wasn’t my audience, my platform, or even my pricing.

The problem was that I was solving problems my audience didn’t actually have.

Everything changed when I made two shifts:

1. I focused on solving one simple, specific problem.

Not three problems. Not a “complete transformation.” One clear pain point that actually kept my audience up at night.

2. I stopped being afraid to ask for the sale.

Here’s how I think about it: You’re at a dinner party with the most incredible piece of cheesecake. You walk around offering a bite to each person. “Would you like to try some?”

Some say yes. Some say no.

But if you never offer, nobody gets to taste it.

Are you really going to be that upset if someone doesn’t take your beautiful, delicious cheesecake? Not really because you know someone else will.

Maybe they don’t like cheesecake. Maybe they’re not hungry (yet…). And that’s ok.

That’s exactly how I sell my digital products. I mention them naturally—in Substack posts, emails, LinkedIn updates. Not pushy or desperate. Just genuine offering.

“I created this resource that helps with [specific problem]. Would you like to check it out?”

Simple. Human. Effective.

The results?

$100K in sales from simple digital products—most priced at $50 or less, with strategic order bumps.

Built entirely from my email list and LinkedIn audience.

No complicated funnels. No high-pressure tactics. Just consistent, organic mentions of solutions that genuinely help people.

This weekend: The complete breakdown.

I’m sharing everything that got me here:

→ The exact products that performed best (and why)

→ How I identify problems worth solving

→ My organic selling strategy across all three platforms

→ Why I chose Stan Store and FloDesk over other tools

→ What worked, what flopped, what I’d do differently

→ The psychology of asking for sales without feeling gross

More than just numbers, I want to show you that building a digital product business doesn’t require becoming someone you’re not.

You just need to get good at two things: identifying what your audience actually needs and presenting it helpfully instead of salesy.

Ready to stop hiding your cheesecake?

If you want the complete strategy behind my $100K milestone, join my Six Figure Digital Product Masterclass this weekend only.

I’ll walk you through the exact framework I use to create, price, and sell digital products people actually buy.

📌 Weekend bonus: Next week, I’m opening up doors to my new workshop called “Email Storyselling Workshop” about how to organically sell your digital products through email & storytelling. When you join the Digital Product Masterclass this weekend, you’re getting a free ticket to the new workshop. Next week, it goes on sale as a separate offer.

Here’s what I’ve learned: people don’t buy products. They buy solutions to problems that matter to them. And the most powerful way to present those solutions? Through stories that help them see themselves succeeding.

Your audience is already looking for what you offer. The question is: are you brave enough to walk into the room and ask if they’d like a bite? Join everyone below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Question for the community: What’s one problem your audience faces that you could solve with a simple digital product? Drop it in the comments—I’d love to brainstorm solutions with you.