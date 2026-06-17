If you’ve been trying to grow your Substack and feel like nothing is working, I want to save you a lot of wasted time.

You’re probably writing consistently. Maybe sharing your posts on other platforms.

Showing up, doing the work, checking your dashboard, and watching the subscriber count barely move.

It’s a frustrating place to be, and most writers quietly start wondering if they’re just not good enough for this.

You are. That’s not the problem.

The problem is most writers pour all their energy into the one thing that can’t actually grow them, while ignoring the one thing that can.

So let me be as clear as possible. If you’re still trying to figure out how to grow your Substack, the answer is Notes.

It’s the best place to start, and most writers either overlook it completely or never give it a real shot.

I’ve watched writers who spent months doing everything else, guest posting, sharing on other platforms, tweaking their content, suddenly take off once they finally committed to Notes.

The only thing that changed was where they spent their time.

Let me explain why it works.

Your posts were never going to grow your newsletter

Here’s what almost nobody tells you when you start:

Your posts only go to people who already subscribed. That’s their entire job.

They nurture and deepen the relationship with the audience you already have. They’re not a discovery tool, and they were never built to be one.

This is the trap so many writers fall into. They spend hours crafting the perfect post expecting it to bring new readers in, then feel defeated when it doesn’t.

But a post can’t find you new subscribers if the only people who see it are the ones who already found you. You could write the best piece of your life every single week and still stay completely flat if nobody new is discovering you.

That’s not a failure of your writing. It’s just the wrong tool for the job you’re trying to do.

Notes is the only place new readers actually find you

Unlike your posts, your Notes go into a feed that any reader on Substack can potentially see. That’s the whole difference.

It’s the one place where someone who’s never heard of you can come across your writing, feel something, and subscribe right then.

It’s how the algorithm learns who you are and who your ideal readers are, and then starts putting you in front of more of them every single day.

And the platform is built for this on purpose.

The feed isn’t designed to keep people endlessly scrolling like every other app. It’s designed to connect readers with writers they’ll actually want to subscribe to.

So when you show up on Notes consistently, you’re working with a system built to grow you instead of fighting one that buries you.

This is why the vast majority of my 20 to 30+ new subscribers a day come straight from Notes. From simply showing up in the Notes feed every morning.

Starting on Notes is simpler than most writers make it

The first thing is learning the types of Notes that actually work, because not all of them do.

The Notes that bring subscribers are the ones that build real connection:

A story from your own life that the reader sees themselves in.

A genuine invitation for other writers to join a conversation.

Honest encouragement that speaks to exactly what someone is struggling with right now.

What these have in common is that they make a person feel something, which is what actually moves them to subscribe. A quick tip they could have found anywhere doesn’t.

From there it comes down to consistency. Consistency for me looks like a simple 20-minute morning habit writing on Notes.

This will always beat sporadic bursts of effort, because consistency is what teaches the algorithm your voice and who your work is for.

And you have to give it some time. The first couple of weeks can feel slow and quiet, and that’s completely normal.

The momentum comes once the algorithm understands you, and once it does, the growth starts showing up on its own.

You don’t need to become a better writer to make this work. You need to show up in the right place, the right way, long enough for it to take hold.

📌 Want help getting it right on Notes?

Knowing Notes is the answer is the first step. Knowing how to write them so they actually bring subscribers is next level, and that’s exactly what I teach inside the Notes Growth Workshop.

Here’s what you get when you join this week:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine behind 18,000 subscribers and consistent 10+ subscriber days. The Note types that work broken down with real examples so you know exactly what to write and why it works.

The Notes Writing Playbook — 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates included as a bonus this week. Open it every morning, pick a prompt, and never sit down with nothing to say.

Over 300+ writers have joined the Workshop in the last year and are growing every day with Notes. You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Here’s what Laura Howard shared after putting this into practice:

“Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2,000 subscribers this month, just using Notes three times a day since November.”

And whether the Workshop is for you or not, I want to encourage you to start writing Notes today.

Show up every single day. Give the algorithm time to learn your voice. I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes

Question : Have you started writing Notes yet, or is something holding you back?

Drop it below, and leave a link to your latest Note or post so other writers can find you.

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