You’ve got two choices right now.

Option 1 — keep showing up on Substack without a clear foundation. Writing posts that don’t quite land. Posting Notes and wondering why some work and others disappear. Watching your subscriber count move slowly if at all and not really sure what to change.

Option 2 — get the complete system that shows you exactly how to position your newsletter, find your voice, and use Notes to bring in new subscribers every single day.

I learned the hard way that option 1 doesn’t work.

When I started my Substack, I had no real foundation. No clear story. No positioning. No system. I was piecing together advice from everywhere and winging it every single day.

Randomness dressed up as hustle.

The moment I got clear on my story, my voice, and my daily Notes system — everything changed.

The growth got consistent, subscribers started compounding, revenue followed.

That’s exactly what the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass gives you.

Why Your Current Substack Strategy Isn’t Working

I see the same pattern everywhere inside my community.

Writers are showing up consistently. They’re publishing posts, writing Notes occasionally, engaging with other writers. They do everything they’ve been told to do.

But they never get clear on the most important things first.

Things like their specific story. Who they’re actually writing for.

What makes their Substack worth following over the thousands of others in the same space.

And what to actually write in Notes to convert scrollers into subscribers rather than just collecting likes.

Three months later they’re frustrated. Six months later some of them quit.

The truth? They just never had a real foundation in the first place.

What the Six-Figure Substack Foundation Actually Looks Like

Here’s what you get when you join the Substack Growth Masterclass by tonight:

Your origin story & positioning — the specific angle that makes your newsletter impossible to ignore and immediately worth following. This is the thing most writers skip — and then wonder why nothing is gaining traction.

Your voice — how to write in a way that feels completely authentic and builds the kind of trust that turns casual readers into loyal subscribers who actually open every email

The daily Notes system — the exact routine that brings in 10+ new subscribers everyday, built around a 20 minute daily habit, so it never becomes another tiring obligation competing for your time

What actually grows vs what just gets likes — so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics and start building real momentum every single day

A sustainable system you’ll actually stick to — because showing up consistently only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Writers Are Getting Real Results With This System

Here’s what Sumu Sathi said after going through it:

“I absolutely love the honesty. I like how he doesn’t pressure you to be on every platform and just chose a few to start with. This is why it’s important to invest in learning from people who have done the work before.”

Over 500+ writers have joined and built this foundation in the last year. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

These aren’t lucky breaks. This is what happens when you stop guessing and follow a proven system.

Your Last Chance Before the Price Doubles April 1st

Tonight when you join the Masterclass, you also get my Notes Writing Playbook included as a bonus.

The Notes Writing Playbook includes 30 of my highest converting hooks and 10 Note templates built from writing 900+ Notes over the last year.

Here’s What Waiting Actually Costs You…

Every week without a clear foundation is another week building on sand.

Another week of inconsistent growth.

Another week of showing up without a system that actually compounds.

Another week of wondering what you’re doing wrong when the answer is simply that the foundation was never properly built.

The writers who join tonight will start Q2 with a real system in place.

The ones who wait will be figuring it out on their own — at double the price — without the Playbook.

Stop Guessing, Start Growing.

You can keep showing up without a clear direction — posting and hoping something eventually clicks. Figuring it out through trial and error.

Or you can get the complete foundation tonight at the current price with the Notes Writing Playbook included and walk into Q2 with a real system that actually works.

The price doubles April 1st and bonus disappears tonight. See you inside:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Where are you right now in your Substack journey? Just getting started or already building and looking to grow? Drop it in the comments — I’d love to know.

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