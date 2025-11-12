The package showed up on a random Monday afternoon.

I wasn’t expecting anything special. Probably another Amazon order I forgot about.

But when I opened it, there was this silver plaque with my name on it and “$100K in Sales” engraved right there. Stan Store sends these to creators who cross that milestone.

I sat there staring at it for a minute.

Not because I’m some humble guru who doesn’t care about money. I do. We all should. Money buys freedom.

But because this plaque represents something bigger than just six figures in revenue.

About a year ago, I was doing 5-7 Zoom calls a day as a career coach and resume writer. Running from one client to the next. Trading time for money in the most exhausting way possible.

I was making decent money, but I was completely burnt out.

Every Sunday night I’d get this pit in my stomach thinking about the week ahead. Another week of back-to-back calls. Another week of repeating myself. Another week stuck on the hamster wheel.

I needed a way out.

That plaque sitting on my desk right now? It’s proof that I found it.

I thought writing a newsletter and creating digital products sounded nice, but I really didn’t know what I was doing.

And here’s what getting to $100K in digital product sales this year taught me...

Lesson #1: Simple Products Build Trust (And Trust Builds Everything Else)

When I tell people I sell digital products, they immediately think I’m out here offering $997 courses or some complicated membership funnel.

Nope.

Most of my revenue comes from simple stuff. Workshops. Guides. Templates. Things people can buy for under $100 and actually use.

Here’s why this matters more than you think…

When someone buys your $workshop and gets way more value than they expected, something clicks in their brain. They think: “If this person delivered this much value for fifty bucks, imagine what else they’ve got.”

That’s the trust compound effect.

I had someone buy my Notes Growth Workshop. She implemented what I taught, gained 200 subscribers in two weeks, then came back and joined Digital Product Masterclass without me even having to sell it to her.

The workshop did the selling for me.

Now, are simple products for everyone? No. Some people need the big course or the high-ticket coaching.

But for most writers just starting out, a reasonably priced guide that solves one specific problem will serve them way better than some massive course that overwhelms them.

And here’s the good part: simple products are relationship builders, not just revenue generators.

When you over-deliver on something small, people remember. They tell their friends. They buy your next thing. They become the kind of customers who stick around for years.

That $100K wasn’t built on one big launch. It was built on dozens of small products that solved real problems and created real fans.

Lesson #2: You Can Talk About Your Offers Every Single Day (and you probably should)

This one’s going to make some people uncomfortable.

I talk about my products every day. In my emails. In my Substack posts. In my Notes.

Every. Single. Day.

“But Wes, won’t people get annoyed?”

Yes. Some will. And they’re not your people anyway.

Here’s my thinking on this: I give away 95% of my content for free. Legitimately helpful stuff that people could implement and see results without ever buying anything from me.

If someone gets upset that 5% of what I post is promotional, they probably weren’t going to buy anything anyway. They’re looking for free stuff forever, and that’s fine, but that’s not the audience I’m building.

The people who need what I sell? They actually want to know it exists.

I get DMs all the time from people saying “I didn’t know you had a workshop on this!” or “I wish I’d seen your masterclass sooner!”

Every day I don’t mention my products is a day someone who needs them doesn’t know they’re there.

And here’s what I’ve learned about my actual buyers: they don’t mind the promotion. In fact, they appreciate the reminders because they’re busy people who miss things.

Last month someone bought my Digital Product Starter Kit after seeing me mention it for the 5th time. She said “I kept seeing this pop up and finally had time to check it out.”

You’re not annoying your real audience by sharing your stuff consistently. You’re serving them by making sure they know how to work with you.

The key is this: make sure you’re still delivering massive value in everything else you do. If you’re helping people for free 95% of the time, nobody’s going to begrudge you talking about your paid stuff the other 5%.

Lesson #3: Digital Products Can Actually Change Your Life (I know that sounds cheesy)

I get it. This sounds like something you’d hear from some guru selling you a course about selling courses.

But it’s true. And I’m living proof.

Only a year ago, my calendar owned me.

I couldn’t take a random Tuesday afternoon off without rescheduling five clients…

I couldn’t go on vacation without my income dropping to zero…

I couldn’t say no to client work even when I was exhausted because that’s how I paid my bills…

Last Monday, I worked two hours. Made $400 in product sales while I was working on something else. Took Wednesday completely off to spend time with my family in town.

That’s not because I’m special or because I cracked some secret code. It’s because digital products broke the direct connection between my time and my income.

I create something once. It helps hundreds of people. They buy it when they need it, not just when I’m available to deliver it.

But here’s what nobody tells you: the best part isn’t the money.

It’s the choice.

I still take on some one-on-one clients. But now I get to choose who I work with. I only take people I’m genuinely excited to help. I don’t have to say yes to every inquiry just to hit my income goals.

And honestly? The creative part of building products is fun. Way more fun than doing the same resume consult for the 500th time.

When I help someone land their dream job through my course, I feel that. When someone builds their first digital product using my framework and makes their first sale, that’s better than any Zoom call I’ve ever had.

That plaque represents freedom. Not “quit your job and travel the world” freedom (though if that’s your thing, cool). But “choose how you spend your time” freedom.

And that’s everything.

And,

just posted this Note that genuinely made my day:

The fact that I get to inspire other people to take action on something like this, it means the world to me.

The Thing That Ties This All Together

Here’s what I’ve realized about digital products and paid subscriptions: they’re actually better together than separately.

Most people think it’s either/or. Either you run a paid newsletter or you sell products.

But that’s missing the bigger picture.

I think of it like this: digital products are your one-off solutions to specific problems. Someone’s struggling with Substack Notes? They buy my workshop. Done. Problem solved.

But paid subscriptions should be more like a community. A place where people connect with each other and implement what they learned from your products. Where they get ongoing support and accountability.

They complement each other perfectly.

The product gives them the solution. The subscription gives them the support to actually use it.

I’ve seen people get my workshop, get results, then join my paid community because they want to stay connected and keep growing. The product was the gateway. The community is where they stick around.

