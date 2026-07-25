Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Teodor de Mas's avatar
Teodor de Mas
13h

Substack is part of the whole business model for a great life

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Rebuilt From the Inside Out's avatar
Rebuilt From the Inside Out
13h

I think a lot of us confuse momentum with progress.

They're not always the same thing...

That's what this piece captures so well.

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