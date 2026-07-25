A few months into this newsletter, I finally felt like I’d figured something out.

I’d cracked Notes. I started gaining twenty new subscribers a day from it, some days more, after months of feeling like I was writing for nobody at all.

I remember bragging about it to a friend, going on about the numbers and how many people were actually reading now. It felt good to finally have something worth mentioning.

Then He Asked the One Question I Wasn’t Ready For

Then he asked the only question that actually mattered.

“So how much money have you made?”

I froze.

Not because I didn’t want to answer. Because I knew the real number, and the real number was almost nothing.

I had no paid subscribers and nothing else to sell yet. I had an audience and no actual way to turn any of it into income.

I remember sitting there trying to figure out how to make almost nothing sound like something. I couldn’t. So I just admitted it. Zero. Or close enough to it that it didn’t matter.

It’s a strange kind of embarrassment, growing something everyone around you thinks is impressive while knowing the truth is you haven’t made a dollar from it.

I think about that conversation as the real start of this newsletter, more than any Note or any subscriber milestone.

It’s the moment I stopped being proud of a number that didn’t pay my bills and got honest about what was actually missing.

That Conversation is the Real Reason This Business Exists

Within a couple weeks I built my first digital product. Nothing complicated, just one clear idea I knew my readers actually wanted, built quickly instead of trying to make it perfect.

That one product has gone on to bring in over $100,000, and it’s still growing.

I don’t tell you that to brag. I tell you because of how close I came to never building it at all.

I almost stayed comfortable with growth alone, because growth felt like enough of an accomplishment on its own.

You Can Grow a Big Audience and Still Be Broke

If you’ve got an audience and no real income to show for it yet, I don’t think the problem is your writing.

It's the same problem I had before I built my first product: an audience with nothing to actually sell them.

That’s exactly the gap I help writers close inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, not just growing an audience, but knowing what to actually do with one once you have it.

📌 This weekend only: join and I’m including my Storyselling Scripts as a bonus, seven scripts built to turn a story into a sale, not just a good read. (PS: this is a brand new bonus)

These are the exact pieces behind the shift that took me from an audience with nothing to show for it to my first $100,000 product.

After this weekend, Storyselling Scripts goes back to being sold on its own, as a brand new offer. You can join here:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

You don’t need a bigger audience. You need one good idea and the gumption to actually offer it.

Keep writing, Wes