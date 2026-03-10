I want to tell you about Leah.

When she joined my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge earlier this year, she had 100 subscribers and one nagging thought:

She wasn’t sure Notes would work for her niche.

It’s the most common thing I hear from writers who haven’t gone all in on Notes yet.

My niche is too specific. My topic is too different. Notes works for writers-who-write-about-writing and business writers but probably not for me.

Leah had that exact doubt. She joined anyway.

She Showed Up for Seven Days. Here’s what that built.

When she joined the Challenge, she got a new Notes template in her inbox each day. She opened it, made it her own, and posted it.

That’s the whole thing.

No complicated strategy or hours of work. Just seven days of showing up consistently with a proven framework and letting the system do what it’s designed to do.

A month later she sent me this completely out of nowhere — I hadn’t asked her for a thing:

“Totally want to just shout out to Wes Pearce for a minute. I did his 7 Day Notes Challenge last month and as a direct result of following his strategy gained 87 subscribers from Notes over the last month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. Wasn’t prompted in any way by him to share this — I just genuinely want to see everyone succeed. One month ago I was at 100 subs and today I’m at 221.”

I reached out to congratulate her. A few days later she messaged me again.

“I’m actually up 100 subscribers in the last 7 days now. It just started blowing up. I’m so grateful.”

100 new subscribers in 7 days, all from Notes. That’s a whole room full of new people ready to read your writing.

Here’s Why It Worked — and Why It’ll Work for Your Niche Too

This is the part I want every writer to understand.

When Leah showed up consistently for seven days straight, she wasn’t just building a habit.

She was giving the Substack algorithm exactly what it needs to start working for her.

The algorithm learns your voice over time. It watches who engages with your Notes, what they subscribe to, who else they follow.

And once it builds a picture of who you are and who your ideal reader is…it starts surfacing your writing to new readers who look exactly like the ones already subscribing to you.

That’s why the next week hit even harder than the first.

The Challenge didn’t just give Leah templates. It gave the algorithm enough signal to kick into gear. And once that happens the growth starts compounding in ways that feel almost effortless.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes

In just a month from now, you could be telling a story just like Leah’s.

The templates Leah used. The framework behind why they work. The daily routine that keeps the algorithm learning your voice. That’s all inside the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

If you’ve been wondering whether Notes will work for your niche — Leah’s results are a better answer than anything I could say.

Here’s exactly what you get when you join this week:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine behind 16,000 subscribers and consistent 10+ subscriber days. You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes work and how to grow every single day.

The March 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge — starting this Thursday March 12th, one proven Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days. You open it, make it yours, and post it.

The 30 Notes Templates Swipe File — 30 of my highest performing Notes from the last year ready to model and adapt immediately.

The Challenge starts this Thursday and tonight’s last chance to join. Once it begins you won’t be able to join mid-week. If you’re in — now is the time.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

And even if the Workshop isn’t for you right now — I want to encourage you to start writing Notes anyway.

Be consistent for at least 30 days. Show up every single day. Give the algorithm time to learn your voice.

I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. You should absolutely go follow Leah Steele Barnett and subscribe to her Substack. She writes some valuable content around AI and worth the read.