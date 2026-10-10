Charlotte Stephens sent me this after joining my Notes training:

“I’m never convinced by these things but am so glad I trusted you on this, because I’ve literally gained almost exactly 10 subs a day since. Witchcraft!”

The part I keep thinking about is the first line. I’m never convinced by these things.

I’d bet a lot of you reading this feel the same way.

You Don’t Trust Courses Anymore, and You Have Good Reasons

Plenty of writers have paid for something that promised growth and then watched their numbers stay exactly where they were.

After that, every new course or training sounds like the last one. You stop trusting the pitch, and I don’t blame you.

What a skeptic needs is something small enough to test tomorrow morning…

A 20-minute task does that. A promise about changing your life doesn’t.

She Didn’t Change Her Substack. She Just Changed What She Did for 20 Minutes a Day.

Charlotte is a Substack Bestseller, so she wasn’t starting from zero.

She followed the daily Notes routine and the Note types I teach, and she’s gained close to 10 new subscribers a day since.

It’s the same routine behind my own growth, too…

Notes brings me 20-30+ new subscribers a day, and I’ve had months with 900+ new subscribers from Notes alone.

One Note I posted recently reached over 13K people who didn’t follow me.

You don’t need a viral Note for any of this. It’s a short routine you repeat.

Charlotte wasn’t convinced either, but she tried it anyway.

Inside my Notes Growth Workshop, I teach the 20-minute daily routine and the Note types I use to bring in subscribers.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

This Weekend Is the Cheapest Time to Find Out If You’re Right

If you’re skeptical, a sale is the lowest-risk moment to test something.

This weekend only, all three of my trainings are on flash sale, and on Monday the prices go back up to 2X. I work hard to keep these as accessible as I can for every writer who needs them, and this is one way I do that. The sale ends Sunday at midnight (Pacific time).

It also covers my Digital Product Masterclass and my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass, if one of those fits where you are right now.

If you’ve been on the fence, join before Monday.

Question: What’s one thing you bought hoping it would work that didn’t? And what would you need to see before trusting a new one?