Most writers restack something when they really like it.

A generous impulse. A digital pat on the back for a fellow writer.

Nothing wrong with that. But if that’s all you think restacking is, you’re leaving one of the most powerful growth tools completely untouched.

Every restack you send is a signal. And most writers have no idea what that signal is actually doing.

You’re Sending the Algorithm a Signal Every Time You Restack. Here’s What It Says.

Substack has been pretty open about how the feed works.

The algorithm is constantly trying to understand who your ideal reader is. It watches who engages with your content, what they subscribe to, and who they follow. It’s building a picture of your audience so it can find more people who look just like them.

Here’s where restacking gets interesting.

When you restack a writer in your niche, you’re sending the algorithm a very specific message: my audience and this writer’s audience have something in common. Go find more people like that.

That’s a targeting signal. A free one. Built right into a button most writers press purely out of kindness.

The writers restacking intentionally (consistently choosing writers whose audiences genuinely overlap with theirs) are training the algorithm to find their ideal readers faster.

Most writers are doing this randomly at best. Or not at all.

the “restack” button, that little arrow-circle

Half Your Subscribers Never Saw Your Best Work. So Fix That.

When you publish a post, it goes to your existing subscribers. Then it’s done.

It lives in your archive while the hundreds to thousands of new subscribers who joined after you published it never see it.

But you have an entire feed where you can restack your own posts and give them a completely fresh life.

That six month old post that performed well? Half your current audience wasn’t around for it.

Restack it today and it lands in the Notes feed like new content. New subscribers discover something they would have loved the first time around.

I know what you’re thinking. Isn’t that a little self promotional?

Maybe. But consider the alternative…letting content you worked hard on disappear into an archive nobody browses.

Restacking your own best work isn’t ego. It’s smart distribution. And it’s free.

This Isn’t 2009 WordPress. The Sooner Writers Realize That, the Faster They’ll Grow.

In the old blogging days you’d write something and wait. And wait.

Hope Google found it. Hope the SEO was right.

You’d hit “publish” and cross your fingers that an algorithm you couldn’t control would eventually decide your work was worth showing someone.

I spent years doing that. It was lonely and slow.

Substack is genuinely different. Not just because of the algorithm — because of the community.

There’s an entire ecosystem of writers here building in public and growing together in a way that just didn’t exist in the blogging era.

Restacking is how you actually participate in that ecosystem instead of just publishing into it and hoping for the best.

When you restack a writer consistently, they notice.

They restack you back. Their audience discovers you.

Two newsletters grow because two writers chose to be generous with each other.

Most writers are still treating Substack like it’s 2009 WordPress. It’s not.

There Are Two Ways to Restack. One Grows Your Newsletter, One Is Just Being Nice.

Random restacking is pressing the button when something catches your eye. Fine. Better than nothing.

Strategic restacking means consciously choosing writers whose audiences overlap with yours.

When you do this consistently, the algorithm builds a clearer picture of who your ideal reader is and finds more of them faster.

One practical thing worth starting today…restack before you post your own Note.

It warms up your presence in the feed before you ask anyone to read your own content. Think of it as showing up to the party before you start talking about yourself.

And leave a comment when you restack. It signals to the algorithm that you engaged meaningfully — not just clicked a button and moved on.

Let me show you how to grow with Notes (and restack strategically)

Restacking other writers trains the algorithm to find your readers. Restacking yourself gives your old content new life.

Together they compound in a way that works even on days you’re not creating anything new.

Most writers think growth only happens when they publish something. The writers growing consistently know that distribution matters just as much.

That’s exactly what my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop teaches.

It’s the complete daily Notes system, including my 20-minute routine that makes showing up sustainable. The templates that mean you never sit down wondering what to write.

Gilbert from Fit to Teach followed the system and grew to 2,300 subscribers posting three Notes a day. “I bought your notes workshop and mostly followed it to the letter. Lo and behold, it worked. I post about three notes a day, and I picked up significant traffic growing to 2,300 subscribers and around 2,800 followers.”

The writers growing fastest on Substack use every tool the platform gives them, including the restack button most writers treat as an afterthought.

You can join the Workshop below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Are you restacking intentionally or just when something catches your eye? Tell me in the comments.