Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Heléna Kurçab's avatar
Heléna Kurçab
12h

I love restacking because there are sooo many good writers here on Substack

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Gathering the Pieces of Me's avatar
Gathering the Pieces of Me
9h

Thank yiu for this. I’ve noticed that after restacking, purely because I want it to be seen as I resonated with it, I have new writers in my feed. So it makes sense.

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