You’ve got two choices right now.

Option 1 — keep showing up on Notes without a real system.

Writing something every morning and hoping it lands. Getting likes from the same handful of people and wondering why none of them are subscribing.

Watching other writers grow and not being able to figure out what they’re doing differently. Telling yourself you’ll figure it out eventually.

Option 2 — get the exact system I used to go from guessing every morning to 600+ new subscribers in a single month from Notes alone.

Know exactly what to write every day. Stop chasing likes that never convert. Start growing your list consistently.

I learned the hard way that Option 1 doesn’t work.

When I started posting on Notes I had no real system. I was writing whatever felt right that morning and hoping something would stick.

Some Notes got decent engagement. Most disappeared into the feed within an hour. I couldn’t figure out why some brought subscribers and others brought nothing at all.

I was consistent…but random.

The moment I stopped guessing and built a repeatable daily system around the right types of Notes, my Substack actually started growing.

Growth got consistent. Subscribers started compounding. I went from barely moving the needle to gaining 600+ new subscribers in a single month from Notes alone.

That’s exactly what the Notes Growth Workshop gives you.

Why your Notes aren’t converting into subscribers

I see the same pattern everywhere inside my community.

Every week I see writers who are showing up daily. Posting Notes consistently. Engaging with other writers. Doing everything they’ve been told to do.

But they never figure out the most important thing.

There’s a massive difference between Notes that get likes and Notes that bring subscribers.

Most writers don’t know what that difference is. So they keep posting, keep getting engagement that feels good but does nothing for their list, and slowly start wondering if Notes is even worth the time.

It is worth the time. But only if you’re posting the right types.

Likes are not subscribers. (I repeat! Likes are not subscribers.)

Comments are not subscribers. Restacks feel great but they don’t pay the bills. The writers who are growing on Notes right now aren’t posting more than you. They’re just posting smarter.

What the Notes Growth Workshop actually gives you

This is the system I built after writing 900+ Notes, 365 days of daily posting, and more testing than I care to admit.

Here’s what’s inside:

Stop guessing what to post — the specific Note types that consistently convert scrollers into subscribers, with real examples from my own growth to 17,000+ subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less — so this doesn’t become another exhausting task competing for your limited time every morning

Avoid the engagement trap — learn exactly which Notes rack up likes and zero subscribers so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that feel good but don’t grow your list

Master the formatting that stops the scroll — the structure that makes people actually read your Note instead of swiping straight past it

Build a 20-minute daily routine that compounds — because consistency only works if it’s sustainable and doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Writers are getting real results with this system

Leah Steele Barnett joined the Workshop when she had just over 100 subscribers. She hit 500+ and now adds new subscribers every single week from Notes alone. Esther, a nutritionist with a small Substack, went through the Workshop and started gaining 100+ new subscribers every single month. From Notes. In the nutrition niche. Micah came in at 200 subscribers in the finance and AI space. He hit 800 after working through the February Notes Growth Challenge inside the Workshop.

These aren’t lucky breaks. This is what happens when you stop guessing and follow a system that’s already been tested and proven.

Two reasons to join tonight and not next week

Reason 1 — The Notes Writing Playbook bonus disappears Monday.

When you join the Workshop this weekend, you get my Notes Writing Playbook as a bonus. It’s 30 of my best-performing prompts and templates broken down by type, hook, and structure — so you always know what to write and exactly why it works. The blank screen problem gone for good.

Monday it disappears. It will not be included after this weekend.

Reason 2 — The Workshop price doubles within the week.

Before the next Notes Growth Challenge in May, the Workshop price is going to be at least 2X. The price you see today is the lowest it will ever be. Next weekend you’ll be paying double without the Playbook included.

Join tonight and you get the Workshop at the current price plus 30 done-for-you Notes templates as a bonus.

Wait until next week and you pay double for the Workshop alone.

So, stop guessing on Notes. Start growing.

You can keep showing up on Notes every day without a system…posting and hoping something eventually clicks. Figuring it out through trial and error while other writers pull ahead.

Or you can get the complete Notes system tonight at the lowest price it will ever be, with the Notes Writing Playbook included, and start the week knowing exactly what to write every single morning.

The writers who join tonight will wake up Monday with a system already in place.

The ones who wait will be figuring it out on their own — at double the price — without the Playbook. You can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Where are you right now with Notes? Are you posting consistently or still trying to find a routine? Drop it in the comments, I’d love to hear where you are with this.