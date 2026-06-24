Almost every writer shows up to Substack picturing the same thing:

Build an audience, turn on paid subscriptions, and watch the monthly income roll in.

It’s the dream we’ve all been sold.

Quick caveat before I go further. Paid subscriptions aren’t bad (at all), and I’m not telling anyone to turn theirs off. They work great for some writers.

But relying on them alone, especially early on, is a trap. And most writers don’t see it until they’re already stuck in it.

The math nobody shows you before you turn on paid subscriptions

Here’s the part nobody walks you through:

Only a small slice of any audience ever converts to paid. So to make real money on subscriptions, you need a big audience first.

That means waiting months, sometimes years, before the numbers are even large enough to matter.

And once people are paying you every month, you owe them something every month. Forever.

Slow down, take a break, or have a quiet week, and they start canceling. You’ve built an income that demands you keep producing or it disappears.

That’s a content treadmill. It’s a rough place to be when you’re still trying to grow, and it’s the hardest possible way to start making money here.

(Personally, I start writing online to get OUT of a 9to5 treadmill. I wasn’t about to create a new one here off the bat.)

Start with one simple product instead

Instead of asking a few hundred readers to pay you a few dollars every month, you create one focused thing that solves one real problem, and you sell it. Once.

A short guide. A template pack. A focused workshop. Something genuinely useful priced under $100.

You don’t need a huge audience for this. You just need the right offer.

You can sell it to people who haven’t even subscribed yet, and once it’s built, it sells on its own without chaining you to a treadmill.

My first product was a simple guide that solved one specific problem my readers kept running into. It took a weekend to make.

It’s now brought in over $100K since.

Not because it was fancy, but because it solved one real problem for one kind of person at a price they could say yes to without thinking hard about it.

Sell the solution once. Use paid subs for everything after.

Here’s where paid subscriptions actually fit, and fit beautifully.

Let your digital product deliver the main help. The real result someone is after. That’s the thing they happily pay for once because it solves their problem.

Then use your paid subscription as the community and ongoing support around it.

A place people choose to stay because they want to keep learning and belonging, not the only thing keeping your lights on.

That order changes everything. And, it works.

Your product does the heavy lifting. Your paid tier becomes a bonus instead of a burden. And you never turn into a content mill grinding out premium posts every week just to stop people from leaving.

Most writers do this backwards. They lead with the subscription and hope the content is enough to keep people paying.

Lead with the product instead, and the whole thing gets easier.

Your first product is simpler than you think

This is where most writers freeze. They picture some massive course and talk themselves out of it before they start.

It doesn’t have to be big. It just has to solve one real problem for your reader, cleanly.

One problem, one focused solution, built in a weekend.

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers. You need one good idea, validated, and the right process to turn it into something people will actually buy.

Let me help you build your first digital product

If you’ve been waiting until you’re “big enough” to make money, you’ve been waiting for the wrong thing. The writers earning on Substack didn’t wait. They built something simple and useful and put it out there.

📌 That’s exactly what my Digital Product Masterclass walks you through.

It’s built specifically for writers, and it works for any niche. Fiction, food, parenting, finance, lifestyle, whatever you write about.

Inside, you’ll validate your idea so you know it’ll sell before you build it, then create your first simple product fast, often in a single weekend.

This is the perfect entry point if you’ve never made a product before. Just a clear, proven process that takes you from “I have no idea what I’d even sell” to your first product live and ready for its first sale.

It’s the exact model behind $100K+ in revenue from a free newsletter, laid out simply so you can follow it too. You can join below:

Create Your First Product

(Quick Note: Pricing on this Masterclass will be going up July 1st. So, if you’ve been on the fence about joining, now’s genuinely the best time)

Whether you join or not, I want you to know you’re in the right place.

You’re closer to your first dollar online than you think, and it probably doesn’t look like the paid subscription everyone told you to chase.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: Have you ever thought about creating one simple product instead of relying on paid subscriptions? Genuinely curious where everyone stands on this.