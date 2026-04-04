I talk to writers every single week.

In my Notes Boost. In my community. In my inbox.

And I keep hearing the same thing.

“I know I should be more consistent on Notes but I just haven’t found the time.” Or “I’m still figuring out my niche.” Or my personal favorite: “I’m going to get serious about Notes next month.”

Next month is a lie we tell ourselves.

I’m not saying that to be harsh. I was that writer once. Watching others grow, telling myself I’d start soon, convinced the right moment was just around the corner.

The right moment doesn’t exist. There’s only the moment you decide to start.

What a year of putting off Notes actually costs you

Here’s what waiting actually costs you…

The Substack algorithm learns your voice over time. Every Note you post teaches it something. Who engages with your writing. What they subscribe to. Who else they follow.

That learning compounds quietly in the background every single day.

A writer who starts today has months of algorithm education that a writer who waits can never get back. Waiting doesn’t pause your growth. It actively costs you growth that can never be recovered.

And here’s the math I want you to sit with.

Ten new subscribers a day. That’s the goal. Not viral moments or lucky breaks. Just a consistent daily Notes habit bringing in ten new readers every single day.

Ten a day is 300 a month. 300 a month is 3,600 a year.

But here’s what makes that number different from anything you’d build on social media.

Your Substack subscribers don’t equate to social media followers.

They gave you their email address and invited you into their inbox.

A Substack subscriber is worth TEN social media followers in genuine engagement because they actually chose you. They didn’t just double tap and scroll on.

Ten new subscribers a day is 3,600 engaged subscribers in a year, all from a 20-minute daily Notes routine.

That’s what’s sitting on the other side of the decision you keep putting off.

The window that exists on Substack Notes right now won’t stay open forever

Every platform has a period before it gets crowded.

Twitter had that window. Instagram had it. YouTube had it.

The writers and creators who showed up early built audiences that still pay them today. The ones who waited are still trying to break through in feeds that are unrecognizably more competitive than they used to be.

Notes is in that window right now.

The feed is still early enough that consistency alone gives you a real edge. You don’t need to be the best writer in your niche. You just need to show up every single day while most writers are still sleeping on it.

That window is closing. Not today or tomorrow. But it’s closing soon.

The writer I don’t want you to become

A year from now there will be a version of this story that plays out for a lot of writers.

They’ll be sitting at their desk looking at someone else’s growth numbers. Thinking back to early 2026 when Notes was still early.

And they’ll remember reading something like this. And doing nothing about it.

I was that writer once. Then I stopped waiting.

I started writing Notes consistently just over a year ago. I showed up every day to write and experiment.

Today I have 17,000 subscribers and over $100K in yearly revenue from a routine that takes 20 minutes a day. Not because I’m a better writer than anyone else. Because I showed up every single day while most writers were still waiting for the right moment.

The right moment was just the day I started.

April’s 7-Day Notes Challenge is Open. One week to build the habit that changes the next year.

You don’t need to figure this out alone.

April’s 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge gives you one proven Notes template delivered to your inbox every single morning for a week.

You open it. Make it your own. Post it.

By the end of the week you’ve built the daily habit that most writers spend months trying to develop.

You’ve given the algorithm enough signal to start learning your voice. And you’ve done the one thing most writers reading this right now will talk themselves out of.

You get the Notes Challenge as a bonus when you join my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop this weekend.

Inside the Notes Workshop you’ll learn the Note types that convert strangers into subscribers, the 20-minute daily routine that makes consistency sustainable, and the templates that remove the guesswork every single morning.

The challenge starts Thursday April 9th. Sign up closes on Monday.

A year from now you’ll either have 3,600 new engaged subscribers or you’ll wish you’d started today. You can join us below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

PS — Quick gut check. If someone asked you right now "are you doing everything you could to grow your newsletter?" — what would your honest answer be?

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