Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Kendra|We Writers Write,Right?'s avatar
Kendra|We Writers Write,Right?
2d

Right. On. In a couple of months, it’ll be one year that I’ve been writing daily Notes. I’m so glad I started when I did and have remained consistent. This community is everything and my daily writing has become a natural part of my days. So grateful.✨

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Kathy Gerstorff's avatar
Kathy Gerstorff
1d

Great advice, Wes. Thanks for sharing!

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