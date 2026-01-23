I almost quit Notes after a few weeks.

When I started my Substack, I kept asking myself the same question: how the heck am I going to grow this thing?

Everyone said Notes was the answer. Post consistently. Show up every day. The growth will come.

So I did. I wrote Notes daily.

And nobody was reading them.

I couldn’t figure out why. I was showing up. I was being consistent. I was trying to be helpful. But the same thing that happens to most people happened to me. Crickets.

So I started trying different things. Most of them didn’t work. But a lot of them did. That’s how you figure this out…trial and error, tracking what gets traction and what gets ignored.

Then I wrote one simple Note in 5 minutes

Last month, I wrote a simple Note. Took me maybe 5 minutes to put together. I didn’t think much of it. Just posted it and moved on with my day.

That Note now has nearly 28,000 likes.

It’s brought me 440 subscribers so far. And it’s still going.

Now, let me be clear. This is NOT the norm. Most of my Notes bring 2 to 3 subscribers each. That’s what you should expect. That’s the system. Consistent growth, not viral moments.

But this does show what’s possible.

If you’re sitting there wondering how to grow your newsletter and you’re not sure where to start? Notes is the place. It works. But you have to know what you’re doing.

Here’s what made it work

It was honest. It was authentic. And it made people stop scrolling because they recognized themselves in it.

The Note was a quote from another writer. It said: “I get tired of Under 40 lists. Show me someone who got their PhD at 60 after losing everything. Give me the 70 year old debut novelist who writes from a lifetime of love and grief. Give me calloused hands and tender hearts.”

That’s it. Simple. True. Raw.

People read that and thought: Wow, me too. I feel like this.

And that’s the whole game with Notes. It’s not about being clever or polished or having the perfect framework. It’s about saying something honest that makes someone else feel less alone.

Writers don’t stop for tips. They stop for truth.

How to write your first Note like this

Here’s a quick exercise to help write your next Note.

Ask yourself one of these questions. Pick the one that hits. Then just write honestly. Don’t overthink it.

What’s something you believed about your niche that completely changed? What made you see it differently?

Maybe you used to think success meant one thing, and now you realize it means something else entirely. That shift is a Note.

What’s the hardest part of what you do that nobody talks about honestly?

The stuff everyone pretends isn’t hard. The late nights. The doubt. The comparison. Say it out loud.

When did you almost give up? What kept you going?

People need to hear this. Not the polished victory story, but the moment you were ready to quit and didn’t.

What advice do you wish someone had given you when you started?

Not generic advice. The specific thing that would have saved you months of frustration.

What’s something everyone celebrates in your niche that actually makes you feel tired or left out?

Like those Under 40 lists. The thing everyone else gets excited about that makes you feel invisible or exhausted.

What moment made you realize you were doing this for the right reasons?

The day it clicked. When you remembered why you started. That’s a story people connect with.

Pick one of those and write it honestly. Don’t edit it to death. The Notes that work aren’t the polished ones. They’re the true ones.

You don’t have to figure this out alone. My Notes Growth Workshop is Open.

That’s what I’ve learned after months of testing, tracking, and figuring out what actually drives subscriber growth through Notes.

The trial and error. The watching what works and what doesn’t. The realizing that consistency beats virality every single time.

I grew my Substack to over 10,000+ subscribers in a single year, and most of that came from Notes.

I’ve turned all of this into a 20-minute per day system. I’ll teach you which types of Notes get traction, how to format & edit them, and how to engage with others.

That’s what I teach in my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop. You can join 100’s of writers below inside the Workshop:

Either way, Keep writing. We’re rooting for you, Wes