Monday morning I posted one Note.

By this morning, it had brought in 42 new subscribers. One Note.

The more subscribers from one Note than I used to get in an entire month.

But now? Notes brought me anywhere from 10 to 30 (or more) subscribers per day. And, I’m nobody special. I can help teach you to do the same.

If you’ve been showing up every day and watching your numbers barely move, I know how that feels. I’ve been there plenty of times myself, wondering if any of it was actually doing anything.

The Note Itself Was Nothing Special

Here’s what I wrote. A Community Note, an invitation for other writers to drop a link to their own post or share a tip in the replies. Nothing fancy. No hook, no clever angle, just a genuine invitation to connect.

That’s it. That’s the whole Note.

I know what you’re thinking, “That’s too simple. How could this actually work?” Or maybe, “Sure you write for writers, but how would it work for my niche?”

I’m going to answer those exact questions for you.

Look Past the “Likes.” This Is Where the Growth Actually Happened

There’s one key metric that’s actually way more important than “likes.” And it’s the part that actually explains what happened.

1,662 of the people who saw this Note already follow me. That’s my existing audience, the people who already know who I am.

6,274 people who saw it were what Substack calls “unconnected.” Brand new people who had never been exposed to my Substack before this Note showed up in their feed. Nearly four times as many brand new people saw it as my current followers did.

221 people liked it. 421 commented on it. Every one of those pushes the Note back into more feeds, which means it keeps finding new readers for days after you post it, not just in the first hour.

This is why Notes are so powerful. Everyone who engages with your Note potentially gets show to hundreds or thousands of new people in others’ feed.

That’s the entire case for Notes in one screenshot.

It’s not just a way to talk to people who already know you. It’s how you get in front of people who’ve never heard of you, without ads, without cold outreach, without anything except one honest invitation and twenty minutes a day.

Swap “Substack Writers” for Your Actual Audience and This Still Works

Mine was written specifically for other Substack writers, so it had a built-in reason to spread. You might be thinking that’s the whole reason it worked, and it wouldn’t translate to your niche.

It does.

The format works no matter what you write about. The point was never the topic. It’s the invitation.

Write for moms? Ask how they get their kids to bed on time, or what they wish someone had told them in the newborn stage.

Write for fitness coaches? Ask how they’re finding new clients this summer, or what’s actually working for their marketing right now.

Whatever your niche is, the format stays the same. Ask a real question your audience actually has an answer to, and give them a reason to show up in the replies.

This wasn’t luck. My 20-minute daily routine is why it works.

This is the exact thing I do most mornings, two Notes like this mixed into a short daily routine that takes about 20 minutes.

Some days it’s an invitation like this one.

Some days it’s teaching one clear idea.

Some days it’s just something honest about where I’m at.

That routine is the entire reason this keeps happening instead of being a one-time thing.

One good Note is luck. Forty-two subscribers from one Note, repeated across a year of mornings, is a system.

Want me to help you write Notes that grow your newsletter?

The Notes Growth Workshop is for the writer who wants to grow right now.

This is the exact system behind that 42 number. You’ll learn the 20-minute daily routine, the three Note types, and how to write for the readers who’ve never heard of you, not just the ones already following you. Here’s what’s inside:

The 3 Note types that actually convert — not the ones that get likes, the ones that consistently turn strangers into subscribers, with real examples from my own feed

The 20-minute daily routine — a simple, repeatable system so you’re never sitting down wondering what to post

How to write for reach, not just your existing audience — the exact approach behind Notes that get shown to thousands of people who’ve never heard of you before

The restacking strategy — how to teach the algorithm exactly who you are and who your readers should be

A sustainable rhythm you’ll actually stick to — because this only works if it doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

If Notes hasn’t been working for you, this is what fixes that. You don’t need to go viral. You need one Note like this, a system behind it, and twenty minutes a day.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

(📌 Quick reminder: This is the last chance before pricing goes up August 1st. Now’s genuinely the best time to join.)

Question: what’s the best result you’ve ever gotten from a single Note? Drop it in the comments, genuinely curious what’s working for everyone right now.