When I first started using Notes, I was getting 2 or 3 new subscribers on a good day.

I did what most writers do…I figured more was the answer, so I posted more. More Notes, more hours, more refreshing the app to see who showed up.

The numbers barely moved.

I’d already spent five years in back-to-back client calls, so I couldn’t afford to spend this new chapter grinding for results that never came.

The Notes That Got Likes Weren’t the Notes That Got Subscribers

When I finally sat down and compared my Notes, I found that some types collect attention and others bring people to your Substack. Three types made the difference:

Story Notes. A short, personal moment that gives a stranger a reason to care about you. These show people who you are.

Community Notes. Notes that connect with other writers, like a quote graphic or a shared struggle. They get passed around, which puts you in front of people who don’t follow you.

Encouraging Notes. Simple, kind words for writers having a hard day. People save them and come looking for who wrote them.

Here’s what that looks like in my backend:

One Community Note reached 1,681 people who follow me and 13,002 who don’t, and dozens of them subscribed.

Another Story Note I posted the same week reached 866 followers and 2,642 strangers.

The only thing that changed here was the type of Note I posted.

Once I started posting more of these three types, Notes went from 2 or 3 subscribers a day to 20-30+.

In one month it drove 900+ new subscribers to my newsletter, and it’s behind most of my growth.

I Spend 20 Minutes on Notes, Then I Close My Laptop

I don’t live on Substack all day. I do about 20 minutes of Notes, close the laptop, and get on with my life.

I never want my work to feel like those client-call years again, and the growth keeps happening while I’m out living.

If I were starting over, this is where I’d begin. Inside my Notes Growth Workshop, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, so you stop collecting likes that go nowhere

The 20-minute daily routine I use, so Notes fits into your day

A simple system you can repeat, so growth stops feeling random

When you’re ready to grow, this is my best recommendation to get started:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

If your subscriber count won’t move no matter how much you post, this is the fix I wish I’d had at 2 a day.

Question: What’s one Note you posted that got lots of likes and no new subscribers?