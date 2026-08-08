When I first started this newsletter, I had no real idea how I was going to grow it.

I was like most writers in that first month…Excited to finally have a place to actually write.

Full of hope, convinced this was going to work out. I published a handful of posts I was genuinely proud of and waited for people to find them.

Nobody did. Not really.

I remember the exact feeling of checking my subscriber count and seeing almost nothing change, week after week, while I kept writing anyway because I didn’t know what else to do.

By the end of that first month, I was ready to quit.

Not dramatically, just deciding on my own, without telling anyone, that this probably wasn’t going to work and I should stop wasting my time.

Then I found Notes.

I didn’t have some brilliant strategy when I started. I just posted, kept showing up, and slowly started noticing which ones actually brought new readers versus which ones just sat there.

It became my biggest growth lever almost by accident, and it’s stayed that way ever since.

Nearly 20,000 subscribers later, Notes is still the number one reason this newsletter grew at all.

I learned the hard way that it was never about posting more. It was about knowing what to actually write, day after day, instead of sitting there hoping something worth posting would come to mind.

That’s exactly the gap I built something for: the 14-Day Notes Growth Planner

It’s called the Notes Growth Planner. For 14 days the Planner gives you one specific Note idea mapped out for each day, with a simple template you can just fill in.

I created this so you can literally open the Substack App and know exactly what to write.

Here’s the Offer: when you join the Notes Growth Workshop this weekend, the 14-Day Notes Growth Planner comes with it, free.

You find everything here below on how to join:

Join the Notes Workshop & Planner

If you’re in that same spot I was in during my first month, ready to give up because nothing seems to be moving, I don’t think the problem is your writing.

I think it’s that nobody ever handed you a plan for what to actually post.

This is that plan.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. I know it might seem like all of this has been easy, but it definitely hasn’t. I learned how to write Notes the hard way…tons of trial and error.

I created the Workshop & Planner so you can close that learning gap and literally save weeks of mistakes.