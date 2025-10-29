Randa Sakallah, Substack’s editorial lead, said something at their NYC event a few weeks ago that’s been stuck in my head ever since:

“Think of Notes as the town square where writers, readers, and ideas mingle.”

The town square.

That phrase captures something most writers are completely missing right now.

While everyone else is still hustling across five different platforms (posting Reels on Instagram, threading on Twitter, performing on LinkedIn), there’s a town square right here where your actual readers are already hanging out.

For the past year, I’ve been building in this town square. The result? 14,000 subscribers and $5K+ monthly revenue.

Here’s what I’ve learned: you don’t actually need to be everywhere anymore.

Social media is like a handshake. Notes is the “town square.” Your newsletter is home.

And in 2026, I’m spending all my time in the town square.

I Thought I Needed to Be Everywhere (But, I Was Wrong)

When I first started my newsletter, I thought I knew exactly what I needed to do.

Be everywhere. LinkedIn (where I have 145,000 followers), X, Instagram, maybe even TikTok if I could stomach it.

Post daily across all platforms. Repurpose content. Master each algorithm. Chase every trend.

That’s what all the “experts” were saying: be omnipresent, diversify your presence, don’t put all your eggs in one basket.

So that’s what I tried to do. And it was absolutely exhausting.

But here’s what bothered me: I was building on rented land.

Every single platform could change the rules tomorrow. Or worse, take away my account entirely. I’ve seen it happen to other creators…accounts frozen, reach tanked overnight, years of work just gone.

This isn’t paranoia. I have 145,000 followers on LinkedIn, and I’m VERY aware that number could disappear tomorrow. One policy change. One algorithmic shift. One mistake that gets flagged by an automated system.

All that work, all those connections, all that trust…controlled by someone else.

The reality I had to face: social media is like a handshake. It’s a quick way to meet new people, make a first impression, exchange contact information.

But you can’t build a real community on handshakes alone.

You need somewhere deeper. More permanent. More owned.

Then I saw what was happening with writers like

Emma is a well-known author with one of the top newsletters on Substack. And she recently wrote something that caught my attention: she doesn’t need to post on Instagram anymore.

She’s not performing for algorithms. She’s not spending hours editing 30-second videos. She’s not playing the engagement game.

Instead, she’s building genuine one-on-one connections with her readers through her newsletter. And when she showed up in New York City for her book tour? She filled bookstores. Not because of her Instagram following, but because of her newsletter subscribers.

That’s the shift that’s happening right now.

Your Social Media Can Be Taken Away Tomorrow. Your Newsletter Can’t.

Let me be clear about something: your newsletter is an asset. Your email list is yours.

Your social media following? That’s rented space on someone else’s property.

I say this as someone with 145,000 LinkedIn followers. I’m not dismissing social media entirely…it has its place. But I’m also not naive about what I actually own versus what I’m just borrowing.

LinkedIn could freeze my account tomorrow.

Your newsletter is different. You own that email list. You control the relationship. You decide when and how to communicate with your audience.

Nobody can take that away from you.

But in the not-so-distant past, you NEEDED social media to grow your newsletter. You had to drive traffic from LinkedIn or Twitter or Instagram back to your Substack. That was the only discovery mechanism available.

You had to play the social media game just to get people to your actual work.

That’s what made it so exhausting. You were building the asset (your newsletter), but you had to constantly hustle on rented land (social media) to get anyone to find it.

But then Substack built something different.

Then Substack Built a Town Square (and we can all let out a collective ::sigh::)

Substack created Notes…their version of a “town square where writers, readers, and ideas mingle.”

Not a feed designed to keep you endlessly scrolling. Not an algorithm optimized for ad impressions. Not a platform that actively works against you sending people away to read something substantial.

A discovery mechanism built right into the platform where your readers already are.

This changes everything.

Hamish McKenzie, Substack’s co-founder, explained why they built it at their NYC event:

“We want you to grow. We want you to reach as many people as possible, influence as many people as possible, and make as much money as possible. And we’ve built our business model around that—we only make money when you make money.”

Then Mike Cohen, their head of machine learning, explained exactly how the Notes algorithm works:

“We’re optimizing for sign-ups and subscriptions. The goal is to get people to discover, subscribe, and ideally pay.”

Not scroll time. Not ad clicks. Not engagement metrics that don’t translate to your actual business.

Subscriptions. Real revenue. Actual growth.

And the numbers prove it’s working.

In the last three months alone, the Substack app has driven 32 million free subscriptions and nearly half a million paid subscriptions. Notes is now the top source of subscriber growth on the platform…higher than recommendations, higher than everything else.

This isn’t theory. This is data. But more importantly for me, this is personal experience.

When I started focusing on Notes daily, everything changed for my newsletter.

I went from stuck at 2-3 subscribers a day to consistently gaining 10+. Some days 20. Some days 30 or 40.

All from showing up in the town square for about 20 minutes a day.

LinkedIn is Like a Networking Event. Notes is a Coffee Shop with Friends.

Let me paint you a picture of how different platforms actually feel.

LinkedIn feels like a giant networking event. It’s valuable for what it is. But it’s also exhausting.

Twitter (or X, or whatever we’re calling it now) feels like trying to have a conversation in the middle of a shouting match.

Instagram feels like a never-ending performance. Reels. Stories. Highlights.

None of these feel sustainable. None of these feel like places where real community happens.

But Notes feels different.

It feels like actually hanging out in a town square with other writers. Casual conversations. Genuine connections. People supporting each other’s work because they actually care, not because they’re trying to game some algorithm.

I’m not performing on Notes. I’m participating.

My 2026 Strategy: 20 Minutes in the Town Square, not 2 Hours Across 5 Platforms

Here’s what my strategy looks like going into 2026.

I’m spending almost all my social media time in the town square. Every minute I would have spent juggling five different platforms is now focused on Notes.

I still have LinkedIn. But the deep work? The real growth? The community building?

That’s all happening on Notes

Here’s what this looks like practically:

Twenty minutes a day in the town square. I write 3 Notes. I engage with other writers’ work. I reply to comments. I restack posts I genuinely appreciate.

That’s it. That’s the whole social media strategy.

And I’m confident in this strategy for three reasons:

First, I own my email list. I’m building an asset, not just a following on someone else’s platform. Even if Substack disappeared tomorrow (it won’t, but hypothetically), I own those email addresses. I can take them anywhere.

Second, the platform’s incentives are aligned with mine. Substack succeeds when I succeed. They want me to grow; we’re on the same team.

Third, this is actually sustainable. Twenty minutes a day in the town square doesn’t burn me out. It energizes me. I’m part of a community, not a content machine.

That’s the strategy. And it’s working.

The Permission You’ve Been Waiting For (You Don’t Need to Be on 5 Platforms)

I want to give you permission for something:

You don’t need to be on five platforms…

You don’t need to master Reels if you hate video…

You don’t need to hustle across social media every single day until you’re completely burned out…

You just don’t.

What you actually need:

A newsletter (your asset, your home, the thing you own)…

A place to meet people and grow, the town square where discovery happens naturally…

Consistency in both.

That’s it. That’s the whole formula.

The shift happening right now is this: from scattered across platforms to focused on what you actually own. From handshakes everywhere to dinner with people who genuinely care. From renting space on someone else’s property to owning your own land.

Stop trying to be everywhere. Build in the town square. Invite people home to your newsletter. Own the relationship.

That’s the path forward.

In 2026, I’m spending my time where it matters most.

Keep writing, Wes

