Most writers trying to grow on Substack spend the majority of their time writing posts.

That makes sense. It’s what we’re told to do.

Write consistently. Publish every week. Show up for your audience.

The advice is everywhere and it’s not wrong exactly — posts matter and you should be writing them.

But especially in the beginning that’s backwards.

If you’re under a few thousand subscribers and growth feels slow, the honest answer is that your posts are only going to your existing subscribers. The people who already found you.

Writing more posts doesn’t bring new readers in — it just gives the ones you already have more to read.

Notes is what brings new readers in. Notes is the front door. And most writers are spending 80% of their time in the back of the house wondering why nobody is knocking.

There’s another reason to prioritize Notes early that most writers never think about.

Notes tells you what content your audience actually responds to before you spend hours writing a long post about it.

A Note that gets real engagement and brings subscribers is almost always a signal that the topic deserves a full post. You’re essentially testing ideas in twenty minutes instead of finding out three hours into writing something that nobody cared about.

That’s the shift that changed how I approach everything on Substack. And last month it produced 998 new subscribers from Notes alone.

May’s Growth with Notes 988 Subscribers

Here’s exactly what the 20 minutes looks like every morning.

The first five minutes — finding ideas so I never start from zero

Before writing anything, I spend a few minutes hunting for ideas.

I scroll the Notes feed to see what’s getting traction in my niche.

I check the running list on my phone — topics that came up in my community, questions subscribers keep asking, moments from my own experience worth sharing.

Then I open Claude and plug in what I’ve collected. I’ll type something like “here are three topics from my community this week, give me five honest story angles for each one” and within a few minutes I have more directions than I could use in a single day.

The “what do I write today?” problem disappears almost entirely when you have a real process for finding ideas before you sit down to write rather than hoping inspiration shows up on its own.

The next ten minutes — writing the types of Notes that actually convert

Once I have the idea, the writing is fast. I write the way I’d say it out loud to someone I trust. No overthinking. No polishing for twenty minutes before posting.

The Notes that consistently bring subscribers aren’t educational tips or tactical advice.

What converts now the most are story Notes — a specific honest moment from my own experience that my reader recognizes in themselves.

The more specific and vulnerable the better. A Note that makes someone think “I’ve felt that exact way” is worth ten perfectly crafted tip posts.

The last five minutes — the part most writers don’t know about

After writing two or three Notes, I spend the last few minutes restacking strategically.

One or two of my own older Notes — giving them fresh life with subscribers who joined recently and never saw them the first time.

Then, one or two writers in my niche whose audience overlaps with mine.

This combination tells the algorithm exactly who my readers are and starts connecting me with more of them automatically every single day.

Most writers either don’t know about restacking or skip it because it doesn’t feel like real content creation. It absolutely is.

The writers who restack with intention every day are building a signal the algorithm responds to that writers who only post original content are missing entirely.

Twenty minutes. That’s the whole routine. 998 subscribers last month from that alone.

Tomorrow I’m opening the June 7-Day Notes Challenge.

This routine is exactly what the Notes Challenge is built around. You get seven days of Notes templates delivered straight to your inbox — one per day — starting next week.

Each template is built around the specific types that consistently convert so you always know what to write and why it works.

If you’ve been wanting to build a real Notes habit this is the most supported way to start.

More details tomorrow. But if you want to get ahead of it everything lives inside the Notes Growth Workshop.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes.

In just a month from now you could be telling a story just like Charlotte’s — the Substack Bestseller who was skeptical of my system and then gained 10+ new subscribers every single day after trying it.

"Hi Wes, I just wanted to let you know I finally got around to watching your Notes Growth Workshop and putting your tips into action. I'm never convinced by these things but am so glad I trusted you on this, because I've literally gained almost exactly 10 subs a day since. Witchcraft! 😂"

The templates…The framework…The daily routine that keeps the algorithm learning your voice…

That’s all inside the Notes Growth Workshop .

Here’s exactly what you get when you join this week:

The Notes Growth Workshop — my complete 20-minute daily Notes routine behind 18,000 subscribers and consistent 10+ subscriber days. You’ll learn exactly which types of Notes work and how to grow every single day.

The June Notes Challenge — starting next week one proven Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days. You open it make it yours and post it. Brand new templates built around the exact routine I just described.

The June Notes Challenge is only available this week when you join the Workshop. It starts June 11th. Once it begins you won’t be able to join mid-challenge.

If you’re in now is the time. Join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

And even if the Workshop isn’t for you right now, I want to encourage you to start writing Notes anyway.

Be consistent for at least 30 days. Show up every single day. Give the algorithm time to learn your voice.

I genuinely believe you’ll be in a completely different place this time next month.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s been your biggest obstacle with Notes so far — coming up with ideas, knowing what types to write, or staying consistent? Drop it in the comments.

Leave a comment