Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Lauren | Framework Living's avatar
Lauren | Framework Living
6h

Great advice! I am still new to the platform and trying to figure out all the things that work and the things that don’t. Notes have become a fun way to get a point across before having people commit to an entire article about a topic.

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Your Mind Matters@'s avatar
Your Mind Matters@
5h

Thank you so much for your input. It is helpful

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