Every week I get multiple messages from writers asking the same question:

How do I grow my Substack? I’m new and I’m not sure where to start. I’m showing up but nothing is moving.

My answer is always the same. Focus on Notes.

Not your long weekly posts. Those matter and you should still write them — but if nobody is reading yet publishing long posts into an empty room isn’t going to change that.

Notes is how new readers find you in the first place. Without it most writers are just writing for the handful of people who already subscribed.

My advice? Spend 80% of your time on Notes when you’re starting out. The audience can’t build itself without Notes doing the work first.

Last month Notes brought me 916 new subscribers from 20 minutes every single morning.

That’s not a lucky week. That’s a system running consistently every single day.

Why most writers are getting Notes completely wrong

I see the same pattern everywhere inside my community:

Writers are showing up on Notes. Posting occasionally. Writing whatever comes to mind that morning.

Getting some likes, maybe a comment or two, and then wondering why their subscriber count barely moves.

The problem isn’t consistency. It’s that they’re posting without understanding what the algorithm actually rewards.

There’s a massive difference between Notes that get likes and Notes that bring subscribers.

Most writers spend months posting the wrong types and never figure out why nothing is compounding.

They also have no system around it. Three months in they’re frustrated. Six months in some of them quit. And the truth is they were probably weeks away from things clicking — they just didn’t have a system to get them there.

What my 20-minute morning Notes routine actually looks like

I spend the first few minutes in the morning scrolling the Notes feed looking for ideas.

I also keep a running list on my phone throughout the week so I almost always have something waiting when I sit down.

Then I write two to three Notes rotating between the types that consistently bring subscribers.

An educational Note delivers one specific insight my audience can use immediately.

A community Note invites readers to share something or join a real conversation — these consistently drive more engagement than almost anything else.

A story Note shares a specific honest moment from my own experience that my reader will recognize in themselves and these convert the best of all three.

I drop them into Substack’s built-in scheduling tool, so they go out throughout the day without me having to think about it again.

Then I spend a few minutes engaging with other writers— liking as I scroll, leaving one or two genuine comments, restacking something from a writer in my niche or one of my own older Notes to give it fresh life.

Twenty minutes. Done. 916 subscribers last month from that routine alone.

The system behind this routine is exactly what the Notes Growth Workshop teaches.

Everything I just described — the idea hunting process, the specific Note types, the engagement strategy, the scheduling approach — is broken down step by step inside the Notes Growth Workshop so you can implement it starting tomorrow morning.

This isn’t theory. It’s the exact same process behind 916 subscribers last month and 17,000+ subscribers overall.

The Workshop exists because I spent months testing everything so you don’t have to figure it out through trial and error.

Here’s what’s inside:

Stop guessing what to post — the specific Note types that consistently bring subscribers not just likes, with real examples from my own growth to 17,000+ subscribers

Write Notes in 5 minutes or less — so this never becomes another exhausting task competing for your limited time every morning

The engagement strategy — how to restack comment and show up in a way that teaches the algorithm exactly who your readers are

The scheduling system — how to use Substack’s built in tool to batch your Notes in one sitting and never worry about it again

A 20-minute daily routine that compounds — because consistency only works if it’s sustainable and doesn’t burn you out in three weeks

Here’s what writers are saying after going through it:

“I did his 7-Day Notes Challenge and as a direct result gained 87 subscribers from Notes in a single month. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.” — Leah Steele Barnett “Wes, I really subscribe to what you said about Notes and it has launched my Substack to almost 2000 subscribers this month just using notes three times a day since November.” — Laura Howard

Over 300 writers have gone through this system and built real momentum on Notes.

Writers who showed up every day with no clear direction — and left with a routine, a system, and a Substack that finally started growing consistently.

One more thing — the Notes Writing Playbook (bonus) disappears Friday.

When you join the Notes Workshop this week you also get my Notes Writing Playbook included as a bonus.

The Playbook has 30+ of my best Notes prompts and templates broken down by type hook and structure — so you always have a strong starting point every single morning. The blank page problem gone for good.

Friday it disappears. It will not be included after this week.

You can keep showing up on Notes without a clear system — posting and hoping something eventually clicks.

Or you can get the complete routine, the specific Note types, and 30+ done-for-you templates and start the week knowing exactly what to write every single morning:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Keep writing, Wes

Question: How long does your current Notes routine take you each morning? Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious where most writers are starting from.