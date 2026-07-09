Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Stephanie Chamberlain's avatar
Stephanie Chamberlain
10h

I really appreciate your insights and your empathy when writing. This part really made me feel a little less anxious about Notes and Substack visibility in general: "Stop writing Notes to be liked. Write the thing only you could have written."

Thank you, Wes! ❤️‍🩹🙏🏻

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Walt Wise's avatar
Walt Wise
10h

Great post.

Are your Notes posts related tot he article or something else?

I am looking at Stan.store and see that you use it.

I assume you like it.

Can you give me your experience so far and exactly how you use it?

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