In the last 7 days, Notes brought me 388 new subscribers.

Last seven days, Notes only

When I first got serious about Notes, I was getting 2 or 3 new subscribers on a good day.

I write more regular posts, but it didn’t help.

Notes is now behind most of my growth, and the biggest thing I changed is simple.

I Used to Post Whatever Came to Mind, and Nothing Happened

I’d sit down, scroll for a while, and post the first thing I thought of.

A few of those got likes. Almost none got me subscribers.

I couldn’t figure out why, because I was showing up every day.

Now I Decide What Kind of Note It Is Before I Write a Word

That’s the change. Before I write anything, I pick the type of Note. It’s not just some random thought, it’s a bit more strategic than that…

It might be a relatable story, a Note for other writers, an honest admission, or a quick tip…but it’s not random.

Then I write it. I do two a day and schedule the second one for later.

After that I reply to people and restack a few writers in my niche. The whole thing takes about 20 minutes, and then I’m out the door with my dogs for a long morning walk.

Once I stopped deciding from scratch every morning, I stopped skipping days. And each Note got better because it had a job.

The Notes Challenge Does the Deciding for You

This is the routine behind that number. My Notes Growth Workshop teaches the Note types that bring in subscribers and the 20-minute routine I use.

Inside the Workshop, you’ll get:

The Note types that bring in subscribers, not just likes

The 20-minute daily routine I use

A simple way to know what to post each day

When you join, you also get the November 7-Day Notes Challenge included as a bonus.

It starts Sunday, November 1, and a new Notes template lands in your inbox every morning for seven days, so the choosing is already done for you.

Enrollment closes Thursday, October 29, at midnight Eastern.

If you’re ready to grow your Substack, you can join us below:

Join the Notes Workshop & Challenge

Tomorrow, pick your Note type before you write a word.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What would you pick for your first Note: a story, a Note for other writers, or an honest admission?