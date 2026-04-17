Let me describe your morning.

You open Substack, open up Notes, and stare at the blank box.

You type something. Delete it. Type something else. Delete that too. You tell yourself you’ll come back to it later and close the app.

Later never comes.

Meanwhile you’re watching other writers post every single day. Their Notes get restacked, subscriber count climbing. And you’re sitting there wondering what they know that you don’t?

I was exactly there. For months.

Not because I wasn’t trying. I was posting every day. Writing tips, sharing insights, giving away my best advice for free. Doing everything I thought I was supposed to do.

And my subscriber count barely moved.

My Notes would get a handful of likes from the same people and disappear into the feed. I started questioning whether Notes actually worked or whether I was just wasting 30 minutes every morning for nothing.

Then I went back through my data and found something that changed how I write Notes completely.

The Notes that flopped had my best advice in them

I pulled up every Note I’d posted and sorted them by one metric. Not likes or comments. Actual new subscribers.

The pattern was pretty obvious and honestly a little embarrassing.

My best-performing Notes were never the ones where I sounded the smartest. They weren’t the tips, the insights, the carefully crafted advice I had spent time on.

The Notes that brought the most subscribers were the ones where I admitted something.

Where I said “I got this completely wrong for six months.” Where I was honest about a mistake my reader was probably making right now.

Those Notes go shared and restacked. Those Notes brought subscribers who felt like they already knew me by the time they hit follow.

The polished educational posts that I was most proud of? Got nothin’. No love.

Here’s why I think this is: Readers on Substack aren’t looking for another teacher.

They’re looking for someone they trust. Someone who feels real.

Tips can come from anywhere — Google, YouTube, ChatGPT. What nobody else has is your specific story of getting it wrong. Your particular version of the mistake your reader is making right now.

When you admit something real, readers feel seen. When readers feel seen, they want more of you. That is the entire conversion mechanic for Notes in two sentences.

I know because I spent a year testing it. I wrote over 900+ Notes in a single year. And the ones that built my list to 17,000+ subscribers were never the ones where I sounded the most polished.

One sentence changed how I write Notes completely

After months of tracking results, I started turning my best-performing Notes into templates. I call it my Notes Writing Playbook — 30 of my best Notes broken down by type, hook, and structure so I always know what to write and why it works.

Out of all 30, I come back to one more than any other.

I call it the Honest Admission. Here’s the template:

“I spent [time period] doing [wrong thing] before I realized [honest truth]. Here’s what I was missing...”

Three blanks. That’s it.

Here’s a real example from my own Notes using this exact template:

“I spent eight months writing long educational posts on Notes before I realized they were getting likes and zero subscribers. What I was missing was this: people don’t subscribe to information. They subscribe to people. The day I started writing like a human and stopped writing like a teacher, everything changed.”

That Note brought in 50+ new subscribers in a matter of a few days. Just an honest admission that my audience recognized in themselves.

I’ve used this same structure across dozens of Notes on completely different topics. It converts almost every single time because the structure forces you to be human.

You can’t fill in those three blanks without telling a real story.

You already have the story. You just haven’t looked at it this way yet.

The hardest part for most writers is figuring out what to actually put in those blanks.

You have more material than you think. You just haven’t looked at your own experience this way before.

Ask yourself one of these three questions:

What did you spend months doing before you realized there was a better way?

What advice did you follow early on that made things worse instead of better?

What do you wish someone had told you six months ago that would have saved you a ton of wasted time?

Pick one. Write the answer into the template. That’s your Note.

It doesn’t need to be dramatic. It just needs to be real. A small honest admission from someone your reader trusts is worth more than a perfectly crafted tip from a stranger.

How to use AI to help, without letting it steal your voice

I’m not suggesting you use AI to write your Notes. Please don’t. Your voice is the only reason someone is going to subscribe to you and not the thousand other writers in your niche.

But if you’re genuinely stuck, here’s something that actually helps get the juices flowing.

Open Claude or ChatGPT and type this:

“I’m a [your niche] writer. Ask me 5 questions to help me find an honest mistake I made that my audience is probably making right now.”

Answer the questions in your own words. Then write the Note yourself using the template.

AI as an interviewer, not a ghostwriter. It asks the questions. You tell the story. That distinction matters more than most people realize.

Let me show you how to grow your Substack with Notes

If you’ve been stuck on Notes for weeks — posting inconsistently, getting likes but no subscribers, staring at the blank box every morning — the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop is what I built to fix that.

Not with theory. It’s the exact system I used to go from zero to 17,000+ subscribers in just over a year, gaining 600+ new subscribers in a single month from Notes alone.

Here’s what’s inside:

Stop guessing what to post — the specific Note types that consistently convert readers into subscribers, with real examples from my own growth to 17,000+ subscribers

Write Notes that actually work in 5 minutes or less — so this doesn’t become another exhausting task you dread every morning

Avoid the engagement trap — learn which Notes rack up likes and zero subscribers so you stop wasting time on vanity metrics that don’t move the needle

Master the formatting that stops the scroll — the structure that makes people actually read your Note instead of swiping past it

Build a daily practice that doesn’t burn you out — because consistency only works if it’s sustainable

And this weekend only, when you join the Workshop you get my Notes Writing Playbook as a bonus. Thirty of my best-performing prompts and templates broken down by type, hook, and structure.

Over 300+ writers have joined the Workshop so far, and you can join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Question: What’s an “honest admission” note you could write about today? Something you did wrong, something you wasted time on, something you wish you had figured out sooner.

Drop it in the comments. Sometimes writing it out is enough to realize you already have your Note.

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