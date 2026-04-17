Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Eva from Evas' Destinations's avatar
Eva from Evas' Destinations
4h

I just wrote it like half an hour ago. I admited a series of mistakes I made in my life. Does it matter to anyone else? Probably not. Do I feel better for sharing? Yes. Thanks for that Wes.

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1 reply by Wes Pearce
Alex Ortiz's avatar
Alex Ortiz
4h

Thank you, Wes, for sharing your experience.

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