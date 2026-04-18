Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

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Bailey Marie's avatar
Bailey Marie
2h

I assumed no one would be interested in my thoughts, so I decided to give up. I accepted the fact that writing, as much as I love it, was no longer for me.

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