I didn’t have a plan when I started writing online.

I was burnt out. I was doing five to seven coaching calls a day, back to back, and I was exhausted in a way that a good night’s sleep couldn’t fix.

I knew something had to change, but I had no idea what. No backup plan or business idea waiting in the wings.

I just started writing.

I started writing on LinkedIn, one post a day, then another. Then another. Then, I decided to started writing on Substack, mostly because I had nothing to lose and needed somewhere to put my thoughts.

That was eighteen months ago.

Today I have 150,000+ followers on LinkedIn, 17,000 subscribers on Substack, and I’ve done over $100,000 in digital product sales.

I work two to three hours a day from Puerto Rico. Learn to surf in the mornings and write in the afternoons.

None of that was the plan. Writing was just the first step I could actually take.

Waiting for clarity is the slowest strategy there is

If you don’t know what your next move is — in your career, your business, your life — the answer isn’t more thinking. It’s writing.

Writing online where real people can read it and respond to it and tell you what resonated.

Here’s what writing online actually does for you: It forces clarity.

For me it unlocked things I never could have planned for: Podcast invitations, guest contributor requests. I’ve even been asked to speak at some small conferences (which I absolutely didn’t do because I hate speaking in public :)

Writing didn’t just build an audience. It built a reputation. And that reputation became a business.

Most people wait until they feel ready to start. They want the niche figured out, the strategy mapped, the perfect first post already written in their head. That clarity never comes on its own. Writing is how you find it.

Here’s Your Official Welcome to Escape the Cubicle. Everything you need to know before your next move.

We’ve had a lot of new people join lately, so if I haven’t had the chance to say it yet:

If you’re new here, welcome. Genuinely glad you found this place.

EscapeTheCubicle exists for one reason: To help writers like you build a newsletter that grows, earns, and gives you your time back.

Every week I share what’s working for me right now. Just straight talk from someone who’s figured some things out and is still figuring out the rest.

I also also run a “Weekly Notes Boost” every Tuesday & Saturday mornings inside my Substack Chat.

Over 300 writers show up every week to share their latest Notes and support each other’s work. It’s the best part of what we’ve built here. If you want in, search EscapeTheCubicle in Substack Chat and join us this Tuesday.

I created a 3-step system to help you answer that “Where do I start?” question

I have three products and I want to be honest with you about what each one is for, because the right starting point depends entirely on where you are right now.

I created these products to help someone who’s just getting started with writing on Substack, or for the person who wants to scale & grow (and monetize).

Think of them as a system. You can start with just Step 1. But if you want the complete picture — grow your newsletter, build your audience on Notes, and monetize with digital products — all three work together.

Step 1 — Before you do anything else, get the foundation right (Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass)

This is for you if you just started your Substack and feel like you’re guessing at everything. Or if you’ve been at it for a while and can’t figure out why it’s not clicking.

Before you worry about Notes strategy or digital products, you need to understand how a newsletter actually works.

The strategy I teach inside the masterclass is what helped me cross $100K in digital product revenue and 17,000 subscribers. It’s the most complete thing I’ve created and it’s designed to give you the full picture without overwhelming you.

Jake Griggs picked it up recently and sent me this:

“Hey Wes, I just purchased your Substack Growth Masterclass. I wanna say thank you for putting this together, sharing it, and making it accessible. This was the best, most concise explanation of how to scale and monetize a newsletter I’ve ever come across.”

If you only do one thing after reading this post, make it this:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Step 2 — This is how you actually grow your audience (Notes Growth Workshop)

This is for you if you understand the basics, but you’re not growing fast enough.

You’re posting but nothing is sticking. Your subscriber count moves slowly if it moves at all and you’re starting to wonder if you’re doing something wrong.

Notes is how I went from a standing start to 17,000 subscribers in eighteen months. Just a 20-minute daily system that I’ve tested across 1000+ Notes and refined down to what actually works.

Leah Steele Barnett joined the Workshop (and my Challenge) when she had just over 100 subscribers. She went to 500+ and now consistently adds new subscribers every week from Notes alone.

If you’re ready to figure out Notes, this is the best place to start:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Step 3 — Now turn that audience into income (The Digital Product Masterclass)

This is for you if you’re growing, but you have no idea how to turn that audience into actual income (beyond only paid subscriptions).

You’ve heard about digital products but the whole thing feels complicated and you don’t know where to start.

It doesn’t have to be complicated. The products that sell best are simple, specific, and under $100. You don’t need a course platform, a team, or a complicated funnel. You need one good product and an audience that trusts you enough to buy it.

Steve Dickinson joined recently and sent me this:

“Hi Wes, just a quick thank you. I joined your Digital Product Masterclass. Just got everything up and running, with my lead magnet on LinkedIn and my Implementation Roadmap on Stan Store. Love how you keep things simple.”

That’s exactly what this is built for. This is my favorite way to monetize:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Start with one. Or get the whole system. Either way, start today.

If you’re brand new and just want to start somewhere, go to Step 1.

If you want the complete system — grow your list, master Notes, and start earning from digital products — get all three.

They’re designed to work together and the writers who go through all three tell me the same thing every time. They wish they had started sooner.

Writing gave me my life back. Two hours a day, from wherever I want, doing work I actually care about. I built that from nothing with the same tools I’m handing you right now.

Glad you’re here. Now let’s get to work.

Question: Before you close this tab, I want to ask you something

What made you start writing online? Or if you haven’t started yet — what’s been holding you back?

Drop it in the comments. I’d love to hear from you.