Nobody sat me down and explained that writing online could actually replace a full income.

For years I was completely burnt out at my day job.

Back to back client calls. A calendar that never had breathing room. Good money on paper but zero freedom and zero time to think about what I actually wanted my life to look like.

The worst part wasn’t the exhaustion. It was the math.

There was a ceiling on everything. I could only take so many calls in a day. Only work so many hours in a week.

The only way to make more money was to take on more clients or raise prices — and I’d already done both until there was nothing left to squeeze.

I kept thinking there had to be another way. I just had no idea what it was.

So I started writing online as an outlet, a backup plan at best. Something to do with the thoughts I couldn’t stop having about building something different.

It quickly became my main plan.

I was burnt out, overworked, and had no idea this path even existed.

Fast forward eighteen months later, we’ve crossed 18,000 subscribers. Plus, over $100K in digital product revenue in the last year alone.

My writing working now takes about an hour or two a day.

Last month I planned a two week trip back to Puerto Rico and didn’t have to ask a single person for permission. I work less, travel more, and haven’t had a boss in longer than I can remember.

I’m not sharing those numbers to impress anyone. I’m sharing them because I genuinely didn’t know this was possible when I started — and I think a lot of writers reading this don’t know it either.

Most writers think making money from writing means freelancing, chasing a book deal, or building a massive paid subscriber list and hoping enough people stick around month after month.

None of those are wrong exactly.

But they’re all exhausting in their own specific way and every single one of them has the same problem as my old coaching practice — your income is always tied to your time in some way.

The model I found looks nothing like any of those. It looks more like:

a freemium newsletter that builds genuine trust with a specific audience

a daily Notes routine that brings new readers in consistently.

and simple digital products that solve real problems for people who already trust you.

That adds up to income that keeps coming in whether you’re at your desk or not.

The writing business nobody takes seriously until they see the numbers.

Here’s the part most writers skip that costs them months of slow results.

(1.) You need a clear niche and a deep understanding of your audience’s specific problems before any of it works.

Not a broad topic, it’s a specific person with a specific struggle you can actually help with.

Once you know that person your content gets sharper, your audience grows faster, and the right readers start finding you consistently.

(2.) Then you create one simple product.

Not something that solves all of their problems at once. Just one. The smallest most focused solution to the most common problem they have. That’s your first step.

My first product took a weekend to build. It’s made over $100K since.

Most writers never find this path because it doesn’t look like a “real” writing career from the outside.

But it’s the only writing business model I’ve found that gets easier over time instead of harder.

I’m telling you this because nobody told me. And I spent a long time looking for a path that turned out to be right in front of me the whole time.

📌 Let me show you how to turn your writing into a real income

I’ve been teaching writers how to grow and monetize online now for nearly two years, with over 500+ students.

Everything I just described — finding your niche, building your audience with the right foundation, growing through Notes, and creating your first simple product — is exactly what these two trainings teach.

Here they are, depending on where you are right now:

(Step 1) The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start if you want to build the right foundation first.

This is the step most writers skip entirely — getting your story right, your positioning clear, your voice authentic, and your daily Notes system running consistently.

Without this foundation everything else is built on sand. The Masterclass gives you the complete picture so your newsletter attracts the right readers from day one and keeps compounding from there.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

(Step 2) The Digital Product Masterclass is for the writer who is ready to turn their audience into real income.

This covers the exact process from finding your first product idea to getting it live and making your first sale.

Simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you.

This is the model behind everything I just described — and the reason the income keeps coming in whether I’m at my desk or not.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Most writers who go through both use them together as a complete system — the Masterclass builds the foundation and the Digital Product Masterclass turns it into income. That’s the whole picture.

Whether you decide to join or not, I want you to know you’re in the right place.

This is still the best time to build a writing business online. It’s completely changed my daily life and given me the freedom I was looking for.

If I can help in any way, reach out.

Keep writing, Wes

Question : Did you know this model existed before you started writing online?

Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious how many writers stumbled into this the same way I did.

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