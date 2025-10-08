Month 3 of my Substack, I published what I thought was my best post yet.

I’d spent hours on it. Revised it three times. Added examples. Made sure every sentence was tight. Hit publish feeling genuinely proud of what I’d created.

The next morning, I checked my stats: Maybe 100 views, 2 likes, zero comments.

I sat there staring at my screen, that familiar sinking feeling. “Is this even worth it?”

Here’s what made it worse: I’d scroll through Substack and see other writers posting casual thoughts that somehow got hundreds of likes and dozens of comments. Meanwhile, my carefully crafted posts were getting crickets.

I was doing everything I thought I was supposed to do. Writing consistently. Providing value. Showing up every week.

But nobody cared.

The Breaking Point (Week 10)

By week 10, I was seriously considering quitting.

The mental math was rough: “I could use these hours for client work that actually pays bills. What am I even doing here?”

My friends would politely say “nice post” but wouldn’t subscribe. My family would skim my emails and move on. Every time I published something, it felt like dropping a stone into a canyon and hearing... nothing.

I’d watch other newsletters grow while mine stayed stuck. I started questioning everything. My writing. My topic. Whether I was cut out for this at all.

The voice in my head kept asking: “What if this never works? What if you’re wasting your time?”

I was on the edge of walking away. Again.

What Actually Kept Me Going (It Wasn’t Motivation)

Here’s what saved me: I actually enjoyed writing these posts.

Unlike my first failed attempt at the job search niche, this topic—helping writers build audiences and escape the cubicle—genuinely energized me. Even when nobody was reading, I wanted to write about it.

Then something small happened that changed my perspective.

One person—just one—replied to a post saying it helped them finally start their newsletter. They’d been thinking about it for months, and something I wrote gave them the push they needed.

That’s when I realized: Even if growth was slow, I was helping someone. That had to count for something.

I asked myself a simple question: “What’s the alternative? Go back to drowning in back-to-back client calls? Go back to the burnout I was desperately trying to escape?”

When I framed it that way, the answer was clear. I wasn’t going to quit. Not yet.

The Truth About Month 3 (That Nobody Talks About)

Here’s what I wish someone had told me back then: Month 3 is supposed to feel like this.

The slow start isn’t a sign you’re failing. It’s completely normal. Every successful newsletter you admire went through this exact phase—they just don’t talk about it once they’ve made it.

Most writers quit right here. Right at Month 3 or 4, when they’ve been working hard but haven’t seen the results yet. They look at their stats, compare themselves to others, and decide they’re not cut out for this.

But the truth is they’re quitting right before the compound effect kicks in.

All those posts you wrote that “nobody” read? They’re building something. The consistency you’re showing up with? It’s creating a foundation. The voice you’re developing? It’s getting clearer every week.

You just can’t see it yet.

Two Mental Shifts That Changed My Substack

After those brutal early months, I made two shifts that changed everything.

First, I stopped trying to write for everyone.

I got specific about who I was actually talking to: writers who wanted to monetize through digital products, not paid subscriptions. People who wanted to escape the 9-to-5 grind. Creators looking for freedom, not just followers.

Once I narrowed my focus and started telling my actual story—the burned-out career coach trying to build something different—everything clicked. My writing got sharper. My message got clearer. The right people started finding me.

Second, I stopped comparing myself to others.

This was huge. I literally stopped reading other newsletters in my space. Stopped checking their subscriber counts. Stopped wondering why their posts performed better than mine.

I focused entirely on my own subscribers. My own voice. My own journey.

The comparison game was killing my creativity and confidence. Once I stepped out of it, I could actually see what was working for me instead of constantly measuring myself against someone else’s highlight reel.

Those two shifts—getting specific and ignoring everyone else—unlocked the growth I’d been chasing.

The Compound Effect is Real

The growth didn’t explode overnight. That’s not how this works.

But momentum started building. One subscriber told another. Posts started getting more engagement. Notes started converting better. The foundation I’d built in those “slow” months became the launchpad.

Fast forward to today: almost 14,000 subscribers and over $100K in revenue.

None of it would exist if I’d quit in Month 3.

Every time I look at those numbers, I think about that version of me sitting at my desk with 47 views and 2 likes, wondering if anyone would ever care. He had no idea what was coming.

The only difference between Month 3 me and Month 12 me? I didn’t stop.

If This Is Your Month 3…Don’t Quit

Maybe you’re reading this from your own Month 3. Or Month 2. Or Month 5.

Maybe you just published a post you’re proud of and it got... nothing. Maybe you’re wondering if you’re wasting your time. Maybe you’re ready to quit.

Here’s what I want you to know: The slow start doesn’t mean you’re failing. It means you’re building something real.

Success isn’t about immediate results. It’s about showing up when the results don’t come. It’s about clarifying your voice when nobody’s listening yet. It’s about building the foundation that will matter later.

Most writers quit right before their breakthrough. They give up in Month 3, not knowing that Month 6 would have been different. They walk away right before the compound effect kicks in.

Don’t be most writers.

Ready to Build Your Own Version of This?

Here’s what I’ve learned after growing from zero to 14,000 subscribers and generating over $100K: you don’t need the perfect strategy. You need a system.

a system for pushing through Month 3 when nobody’s reading...

a system for finding your voice and your specific audience...

a system for building momentum that actually compounds...

a system for turning slow starts into sustainable growth...

I spent a year figuring this out through trial and error. Testing what works. Ditching what doesn’t. Building something sustainable.

Everything I’ve learned—the growth strategies, the monetization methods, the mindset shifts—I’ve packed into my Six Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

This isn’t theory from someone who’s never actually built a newsletter business. This is the exact system I used to go from burned-out career coach to newsletter creator with options and freedom.

If you’re ready to skip the trial-and-error I went through and build something that actually works, join 100’s of writers below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

PS - This week only, I’m including my Personal Substack Swipe File. It’s a Google Doc with all my best performing Notes and post titles, to help you brainstorm.

The breakthrough doesn’t come when you expect it. It comes when you’ve built enough foundation that momentum finally kicks in.

Most writers never get there because they quit too soon. Don’t quit too soon.

Question : What was your breakthrough moment when you felt like quitting? Share your story because it’s sure to help the next writer.

