Larry Kaul's avatar
Larry Kaul
7h

I've been reading your stuff for months.

I'll be candid, direct, and honest.

What you are doing here is not only not true but it's harmful to people.

Here's why?

You sell pain removal. It's not your model. These methods started in the US back in the 70s. They got refined and repurposed over many decades. Today, it's cast a spell over millions.

I've been dancing around this for the past year. Wes, this is total crap. It's called direct response marketing, it doesn't work, and the world does not need any more diet pills, placebos, or false promises that come when you market something against triggered pain points during a crisis.

It's not on me to save the world, warn people, or advocate for a just cause. It is however my desire to change the game, call out this dishonesty, and disrupt this online narrative.

We must take back our economy, create real solid income opportunities for people who are not natural entrepreneurs, and recognize the damage caused by our investor-owned economy.

This is not personal Wes. I'm hoping as we launch our business next year that you will benefit from what we are doing as well. What does not work is more persuasion marketing. No, I'm not selling and will not be selling any courses, group coaching, or passive income product offers.

Azayla Yen
8h

I'm one of those people guilty of buying your guide to putting a digital product together, and then not looking at it.. why I do this is beyond me. This post has brought some fresh ideas and inspo.. I wonder if there is a forum to workshop some of these ideas with you?

