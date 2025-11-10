I saw a post today from a creator I genuinely respect.

She was making the case for why selling a $997 offer is smarter than selling a $50 product. The math was clean: you only need 10 people to buy your high-ticket offer instead of 200 buying your low-ticket product to hit $10K.

I thought about that post for a minute. Because on paper? She’s absolutely right.

But here’s what that advice completely misses, and what I wish someone had told me a year ago when I was stuck in the same thinking.

Another $997 course isn’t going to serve your readers. Most of them won’t finish even 20% of it. And you need months (maybe years) of trust before someone hands you nearly $1,000.

Meanwhile, you’re sitting there making zero dollars, waiting to “build enough trust” for that big offer.

Your readers see that $997 price tag and think, “Here’s another person just trying to make a buck off me.”

You just lost them. And worse…you’re not helping anyone.

The Day I Stopped Trading Hours for Dollars

A year ago, I was a burned-out career coach doing seven client calls a day.

One-on-one resume writing. Individual coaching sessions. Constant back-and-forth with clients who needed hand-holding through every step of their job search.

I was making decent money, but I was exhausted. Every dollar required another hour of my life. Another Zoom call. Another evening spent editing someone’s resume while my family ate dinner without me.

I kept thinking: “There has to be a better way to help people without burning myself out.”

That’s when I made the decision to shift everything to my newsletter and simple digital products.

Not a comprehensive course. Not an 8-module masterclass with weekly coaching calls. Just simple, focused products that solved one specific problem really well.

This year? I’ve generated over $100K through my newsletter and Stan Store.

All from products <$100, No big courses. No complicated funnels. Just simple solutions that people could buy today and implement this afternoon.

Yes, I have 1-on-1 coaching clients now. I have higher-ticket offers on the backend. But I didn’t start there. I started with simple products that actually served my readers.

And that’s what made all the difference.

Why Your Readers Are Drowning in Information (and courses make it worse)

Here’s what most well-meaning creator forget to mention about courses: your readers are already overwhelmed.

They’re juggling full-time jobs, family responsibilities, side projects, and trying to grow their newsletter in the margins of an already full life. They don’t have time for another 8-module course that requires weeks of commitment.

But they desperately need help. They need solutions to specific problems they’re facing right now.

That’s where simple digital products come in.

When you create a focused guide, template, or short workshop, you’re not just selling information. You’re selling immediate relief from a specific pain point.

Your reader isn’t thinking, “Do I have time to work through eight modules?” They’re thinking, “Can I implement this today and see results by Friday?”

And here’s the part that changed my entire newsletter: simple products don’t just serve your readers better…they serve YOU better too.

Low barrier to entry. Most writers can afford $50. They can’t always afford $997. You’re excluding 95% of your potential customers by only offering high-ticket.

Impulse buy territory. At $47-$97, people don’t need to think it over for weeks or check with their spouse. They can say yes right now. You get paid today, not “someday when they’re ready.”

Trust builder. When someone spends $50 with you and gets real results, they’re infinitely more likely to buy your $997 offer later. You’re not choosing between $50 OR $997…you’re building a ladder. And without that first rung, nobody’s climbing.

Plus (and this is critical) you’re actually helping people instead of overwhelming them with comprehensive content they’ll never finish.

Only 5-10% of people who buy online courses actually complete them. Think about that. You’re spending months creating something that 90% of your customers will never finish.

Every unfinished course becomes a source of guilt. They paid good money for your “comprehensive solution,” but life got busy and now it’s just sitting in their downloads folder, making them feel bad about themselves.

Your comprehensive course isn’t helping them. It’s haunting them.

The Three Products Your Readers Keep Asking For

After generating over $100K in product sales and helping hundreds of writers build their own product businesses, I’ve identified three types of simple products that consistently outperform complex courses.

1. Templates & Checklists (The Time-Savers)

Content calendar templates. Email sequence frameworks. Post structure checklists. Newsletter planning systems.

These are the ultimate “boring” products that people absolutely love because they save time and eliminate guesswork.

Instead of staring at a blank page wondering how to structure their newsletter or plan their content, they plug their ideas into your proven template and they’re done.

I’ve seen writers make $1,000+ selling simple Notion templates for newsletter planning. Others have built entire businesses around content template packs.

The beauty? You create them once from work you’re already doing, then sell them repeatedly.

2. Simple Guides & PDFs (The Problem-Solvers)

A focused guide that solves one specific problem really, really well.

Not “The Complete Guide to Newsletter Growth” with 20 chapters. Something like:

“How to Write Subject Lines That Get Opened”

“The 30-Day Newsletter Growth Plan”

“5 Email Sequences Every Writer Needs”

These work because they’re consumable in one sitting but packed with actionable strategies. No overwhelm. No homework. Just clear steps to solve today’s specific problem.

My first guide? I created it in one weekend. Made over $1,000 in the first week. It was 25 pages solving one problem: how to grow on Substack using Notes.

3. Short Workshop Videos (The Strategy Sessions)

Here’s what I’ve learned: a 60-90 minute video workshop with bonus materials often outperforms an 8-hour course by 10x.

Keep it focused on one strategy or system. Record yourself walking through your exact process. Include templates, checklists, or swipe files as bonuses.

People can consume it in one session, implement immediately, and see results fast. That’s infinitely more valuable than a course they’ll never finish.

Why the “$997 is Better” Math is Actually Holding You Back

Let me show you why the “$997 is better than $50” math is misleading.

The High-Ticket Course Model:

Need 10 sales to hit $10K

Requires months of trust-building first

$0 revenue while you wait

High cart abandonment (people get cold feet at $997)

Risk losing audience entirely (”another expensive guru”)

The Simple Product Model:

Launch with $47 product this weekend

Make $2,500 in month one (50 sales)

Build trust with actual customers

Add upsells (templates, bonuses, 1-on-1 coaching)

Now those customers are warm leads for your $997 offer

See the difference? You’re not waiting months to make money. You’re building a customer base right now.

And here’s what really happens: someone buys your $50 guide, gets results, trusts you more. Now they’re WAY more likely to buy your higher-ticket offers later.

But if you skip the $50 product and jump straight to $997, most people will never buy. They don’t trust you enough yet. You just excluded 95% of your potential customers.

Your Readers Are Already Telling You What They Want

Your readers are already asking you for solutions in your DMs and comments.

Every “how do you actually...” question is a product idea. Every struggle they mention is a problem you can solve.

That template you use for planning your content? Package it and sell it for $67…

That framework you mentioned in a newsletter post? Turn it into a 20-page guide and charge $47…

That strategy people keep asking about? Record a 60-minute workshop and price it at $77…

You don’t need months of trust-building before you can monetize. You BUILD trust by launching simple products that actually help people get results.

The $997 course can come later. But only if you give people a reason to trust you first.

Ready to Stop Planning and Start Making Money from Your Newsletter?

I spent months planning courses that never launched while my audience kept asking for simple solutions I could have delivered in days.

Don’t make the same mistake.

Inside my Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass, I’ll show you exactly how to build simple products that your readers actually want to buy—and finish.

This isn’t theory from someone who’s never built a product business. This is the exact system I used to generate over $100K this year from simple products that people can actually afford and use.

Inside the complete masterclass, you’ll discover:

How to go from idea to your first $1,000 in sales in just 7 days (without months of planning or perfectionism)

The 3 product types that consistently convert for writers (with examples and templates)

My pricing framework that lets you charge $50-$200+ confidently without feeling guilty

The product ladder strategy that turns $47 customers into $2,000+ lifetime value

Exact email sequences and sales copy that converts without feeling pushy

Plus, this week only, you'll get the $1K Digital Product Roadmap where I personally walk you through validating your first product idea and building your path to your first $1,000.

This bonus disappears after this week.

You can keep planning the perfect course that never gets created, or you can learn the system that’s already helped 100’s of writers create their first digital products:

Your readers are already asking for help. Give them something they can actually use—and finally get paid for the value you’ve been giving away for free.

Question : What's holding you back from creating your first digital product? Share in the comments, and we can solve this together.

