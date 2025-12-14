You’re waiting to monetize.

But why?

Are you procrastinating? Scared of what people will think? Waiting for some magic subscriber number that makes it “okay” to finally ask for money?

Your audience is ready right now. They’re waiting for you to create something.

It’s the end of 2025. We’re all sitting here thinking about next year. Making plans… Setting goals…

And maybe you’re thinking about the same things I was thinking about last year.

How will I pay off that credit card debt?

How do I finally build an emergency fund that actually covers emergencies?

How can I afford that family vacation next summer without stressing about money?

Here’s what I wish someone had told me a year ago: You can start now.

Create a product this week. Be making sales by Monday.

You don’t need 1,000 subscribers. You don’t need a year of planning. You just need one good product idea and the courage to launch it.

I Had 200 Subscribers When I Launched My First Digital Product

Not 1,000. Not 5,000. Just 200 people on my email list.

I created a workshop helping my subscribers use LinkedIn to attract recruiters and land remote jobs. Something I knew how to do. Something they kept asking me about.

I made $1,200 in the first week.

Why did it work?

Because I asked my audience exactly what they wanted. And I consistently provided value before I ever asked them to buy anything. I built trust with my people first.

Then I gave them something to buy.

That’s it. That’s the whole secret.

I didn’t overcomplicate it, and I didn’t wait until I felt ready. I just did it.

Small audience. Real problem. Simple solution. Trust.

You already have everything you need to do the same thing.

Here’s How to Create a Product This Week

Please, stop overthinking this. For real. Here’s my exact product-creation process you can steal and use this week…

Step 1: Ask your subscribers what their biggest pain point is.

Send them a simple question. Email, Substack Chat, Notes, wherever you talk to them.

“What’s your biggest struggle with [your topic]?”

Give them 2-3 options to choose from if you want. But leave it open for them to write in their own answer. You might be surprised what comes up.

See what gets mentioned most often. Pay attention to the language they use. The specific words. That’s gold.

Step 2: That’s your product.

The most popular pain point? That becomes your product.

Don’t second-guess it. Don’t wonder if it’s “good enough.” They literally just told you what they need help with. Very important: Only pick ONE.

Step 3: Create one simple solution.

Solve ONE part of that problem. Not the whole thing. Just one piece.

Not a 10-module course with video lessons and workbooks and a community forum.

Just an e-book. A guide. A workshop. A template. A checklist.

Something simple you can create this week.

Set it up on Stan Store. Price it under $50. Offer it to your audience.

That’s it.

Seriously. Don’t complicate this.

Then you sell that same product over and over again. I have products I created a year ago that are still selling today. I update them every few months to stay current, but it’s the same core product.

Passive revenue while I’m sleeping. While I’m writing. While I’m living my life.

I generated over $100K with this exact process

Using this exact approach, I generated a new revenue stream, using Stan Store and a little creativity.

Simple products. Solving real problems. Offered to people who already trust me.

Stan Store even sent me a congratulations plaque when I hit a milestone. (I’ll be honest, I didn’t even know they did that. It showed up and I felt like I’d actually built something real.)

Stan Store sent this cool little plaque for the milestone

No complicated funnels. No massive launches with countdown timers and fake scarcity. No $500 courses with promises I couldn’t keep.

Just simple products that help people. Priced affordably. Sold consistently.

The products I created six months ago? Still selling. The ones from a year ago? Still bringing in revenue.

Because they solve real problems. And those problems don’t go away just because time passes.

You’re Serving Your Audience by Creating Something

Let’s talk about the mental block for a second.

A lot of writers feel weird about selling. Like it’s greedy. Like they’re taking advantage of people who trust them.

Flip that script right now.

Creating and selling a product isn’t greedy. It’s service.

Your audience has problems. You have solutions. If they don’t get help from you, they’ll buy it from someone else.

Would you rather they get mediocre advice from a stranger? Or genuine help from someone they already trust?

You’re not being pushy by offering a product. You’re being helpful.

The people who need it will buy. The people who don’t won’t. Both are fine.

But you have to give them the option.

Stop waiting for more subscribers until you monetize. Your audience is ready now. YOU are ready now.

This Is What I Teach Inside My Masterclass

Everything I just walked you through… (how to validate your product idea so you don’t waste time building something nobody wants, how to create simple products people actually buy, how to price them so they sell, how to launch without feeling gross about it)

…that’s what I teach inside my Six-Figure Digital Product Masterclass.

This is the complete system I used to generate over $100K this year.

Inside the Masterclass, you get:

The product ideation process - how to find ideas your audience will actually pay for

The validation framework - how to test demand before you spend weeks creating something

Simple creation templates - how to build products in a weekend, not six months

Pricing strategies that work - the psychology behind what people will actually pay

Launch sequences - the emails, the timing, the positioning that converts

How to sell without feeling pushy - because daily promotion is service, not spam

I started with 200 subscribers and made $1,200 in my first week.

Special bonus: You’ll get my Digital Product Bootcamp when you join this week, which is packed with bonuses like my $1K Product Blueprint (how to make your first $1000 with a product).

You have everything you need right now. You just need the system. You can join below:

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Remember: You don’t need 1,000 subscribers. You need one good product idea.And the courage to launch it.

Your audience is waiting for you to create something.

Question : What’s your audience’s biggest pain point? What simple product could you create this week to solve it?

