It’s December 31st, 2024, and I’m staring at my Substack dashboard.

~500 subscribers.

I’ve been doing this for four months. Showing up every day, writing Notes, publishing posts. And I have about 500 people who care enough to get my emails.

I close my laptop and think about quitting.

Maybe I’m not cut out for this. Maybe my writing isn’t good enough. Maybe I should just go back to doing client calls all day and forget this whole “build an audience” thing.

Then I get a DM.

“Your post today really hit me. I’ve been stuck in the same place for years. Thank you for giving me hope.”

I open my laptop back up.

Fast forward to today, end of 2025.

15,000 subscribers. Consistent $5,000 per month in revenue. Over $100K generated from digital products this year.

I’m not telling you this to brag.

I’m telling you because a year ago, I had no idea any of this was possible.

If you’d told me on that December night that I’d be here 12 months later, I would’ve laughed.

But here’s what I’ve learned after a full year on Substack, what actually worked, what flopped hard, and what I’m betting everything on for 2026…

The year everyone woke up and realized they don’t own their audiences

This platform exploded this year.

Influencers showed up. Podcasters migrated over. CNN journalists started newsletters. Everyone and their brother suddenly had a Substack.

Then TikTok almost got banned.

That was the moment. Creators everywhere panicked and realized something they should’ve known all along: you don’t own your audience on social media.

The algorithm can change overnight. The platform can disappear. Your 100K followers can vanish if someone decides to shut it down.

But your email list? That’s yours.

Substack became the backup plan that turned into the main plan.

The platform also went hard on video this year. The “Go Live” feature dropped and suddenly everyone was broadcasting. For three months straight, my feed was nothing but “Going Live in 10 minutes!” posts.

It’s calmed down now. But video’s still a solid option if you’re comfortable on camera.

I didn’t touch it and still grew just fine.

My honest opinion on Substack (the parts nobody talks about)

Here’s some truth I’ve learned this year…

Substack is a great place to grow. You’ll meet great writers. The community is healthier than most social platforms. The algorithm actually helps you get discovered instead of burying your content.

But it’s not all sunshine and viral Notes.

There are trolls here. You need thick skin if you’re going to write consistently and put yourself out there.

I rarely read my comment section anymore.

Not because I don’t appreciate thoughtful feedback. I do. But there are always those people who think the internet needs their opinion on everything, and they’re not trying to have a conversation. They’re just looking for someone to argue with.

Ignore them. Keep writing.

If we worried about everything people said about us, we’d never publish anything.

I think Substack will keep growing in 2026. But the shiny newness is wearing off for some people. They’re realizing this actually takes work.

Some days I’ve wanted to quit.

Then I’ll get an email from someone who says, “Your writing changed how I think about my newsletter” or “I finally made my first sale because of your advice.”

That’s what keeps me going.

Not the subscriber count. Not the revenue numbers.

The people.

What actually moved the needle (spoiler: it wasn’t what I expected)

Substack Notes changed a lot for me.

About 70% of my growth this year came from Notes.

I get around 10+ subscribers every single day just from showing up there. I spend 20-30 minutes writing them.

Most writers still aren’t using Notes. Or they’re treating it like Twitter and wondering why it’s not working.

Here’s the thing about Notes…

It rewards connection over engagement. The algorithm doesn’t care if your Note gets 100 likes. It cares if your Note makes someone feel something and hit subscribe.

If you show up each day and write authentically (and learn which types of Notes do best), you’ll grow there, too.

The stuff that flopped (and why I’m glad it did)

I created several digital products that flopped.

Hard.

I spent weeks building something I thought people needed, launched it, and got maybe four or five sales.

That’s okay. I learned from them and moved on.

The quicker you fail, learn, and pivot, the better. Not everything you create is going to hit. That’s part of the game.

You know what else didn’t work?

Trying to be like other people.

I’d see someone making $20K a month and think “I need to do what they’re doing.” I’d see someone growing 1,000 subscribers a week and wonder why my growth was slower.

Other people will always make more money. Grow faster. Have different strategies that work for them.

But they’re not you.

Find what works for you and stick with it. Stop comparing your Chapter 3 to someone else’s Chapter 20.

The other thing that flopped? Trying to post on every social media platform and funnel people to Substack.

It’s slow. It’s exhausting. And honestly, it didn’t do much for me.

The best approach I found was simpler: write good content on Substack, show up on Notes daily, be a good human, and make offers for products that actually solve problems.

Keep it simple. Simple is sustainable.

How to create your first digital product in 2026 (the simple way)

I’ll be moving this Substack into talking a lot more about digital products this year. Might even start a YouTube to go along with it.

I’ve learned that, as cheesy as it might sound, digital products really can be lifechanging. I’ve seen it change friends’ lives; it’s changed mine.

After creating products that sold and products that flopped, here’s what I’ve learned works.

(1) Start with one problem your audience keeps asking about

Don’t try to solve everything. Pick one specific problem you see over and over in your comments, DMs, or email replies.

For me, it was “How do I actually grow on Substack Notes?”

People kept asking. I kept answering. Then I realized: this should be a product.

Listen to what your audience is already telling you they need. They’re practically handing you a product idea.

(2) Create something you can deliver in under an hour

Your first product doesn’t need to be a comprehensive course with 15 video lessons.

Make a PDF guide. A template pack. A simple workshop. Something they can consume and implement quickly.

I created my Notes Growth Workshop as a 60-minute recorded session with templates. That’s it.

People don’t want more information. They want a clear path from where they are to where they want to be.

Keep it simple and actionable.

(3) Price it under $100 and sell it right away

Don’t spend three months creating the perfect product before you sell it.

Create something simple. Price it between $27-$97. Start selling it this week.

My first product was $37. I sold it to my tiny email list and made $800 in the first week.

That told me two things: people would pay for solutions, and I didn’t need thousands of subscribers to make money.

Lower prices mean easier decisions for buyers. You can always create higher-priced products later.

(4) Use what you already have to create it

You don’t need fancy software or expensive tools.

I use Google Docs for my guides. Canva for my templates. Vimeo for my workshops.

Total cost? Maybe $30 a month for tools I was already using.

Look at the content you’ve already created. Your most popular posts. The advice you give most often. The questions people ask repeatedly.

Turn that into a product.

(5) Offer it to your audience before you even finish building it

This is the part most people skip.

I sold my first workshop before I recorded it. I told my audience what I was creating and offered a pre-sale price.

12 people bought it.

That gave me the motivation to actually finish it and validated that people wanted it.

Don’t wait for perfect. Sell it, then build it better based on what buyers actually need.

What I’m doubling down on (and what I’m letting go of)

I think newsletter + digital products is the smartest business model for anyone starting in 2026.

You have very low overhead and nearly unlimited upside. You can run this type of business model as a side hustle alongside anything else in your life (like a day job, etc.). It’s just a smart side hustle.

So, here’s what I’m doubling down on in the next year:

I’m doubling down on Substack Notes…

I’m doubling down on simple digital products that solve one specific problem…

I’m doubling down on showing up consistently and making offers without apologizing for it…

And I’m letting go of a few things too.

I’m done trying to be everywhere at once. I’m done comparing my growth to other writers. I’m done second-guessing whether my writing is “good enough.”

It is. Yours is too.

Want the complete system I used to grow from 0 to 15,000 subscribers and $5K+ per month?

Everything I talked about in this post (the Notes strategy, the digital product approach, the daily writing habit)) it’s all inside my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

I created this for writers who are tired of writing aimlessly and wondering why nothing’s happening.

Inside, you’ll get the exact system for choosing your niche, what to write, and how to monetize (in a simple, approachable way).

This isn’t about gaming the algorithm or doing some viral hack that stops working in two weeks.

It’s about building something sustainable that grows every single day, even when you’re not actively promoting.

If you’re ready to stop overthinking this and actually grow your newsletter in 2026, grab the masterclass now. You can join 300+ writers inside the masterclass below:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Now it’s time for you to look back at your year. What worked? What didn’t? What are you doubling down on?

2026 is going to be your year if you decide it is.

Let’s make it happen.

Question: What did you learn this year from writing? What will you change?

