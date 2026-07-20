One of the questions I get asked most often is, “How did you grow your Substack?”

It’s a fair question.

But before I answer it, I want to make one thing clear.

This didn’t happen overnight.

I didn’t wake up one morning with 19,000 subscribers, a writing business, and a system that magically worked.

There were months where growth felt painfully slow. There were weeks where I questioned whether I should scrap everything and start over.

More than a few mornings where I wondered if all the time I was putting into my newsletter was actually worth it.

If you’ve ever felt that way, you’re not alone.

I don’t know a single writer who’s been at this for any length of time who hasn’t gone through those seasons.

The difference wasn’t that I found a secret growth hack or some hidden algorithm.

Whenever I started feeling overwhelmed, I stopped chasing new strategies and came back to the same three things.

I’ve been following some version of this system for the last two years. It’s helped me grow my Substack to more than 19,000 subscribers and generate over $200,000 through my writing.

The best part?

It’s probably much simpler than you’re expecting. Here’s what I focus on:

Focus #1: I Spend More Time Finding Readers Than Writing Posts

This was probably the biggest mindset shift I ever made.

For a long time, I assumed my newsletter would grow because I wrote good articles. I thought if I kept publishing consistently, people would eventually find my work.

I don’t believe that anymore.

Your newsletter builds trust.

It doesn’t necessarily bring you new readers.

That’s why I spend time on Notes every morning and publish on LinkedIn every day. Those are my discovery platforms. They’re where new readers find me for the first time.

Ironically, the thing that grows my newsletter isn’t usually my newsletter.

It’s the work I do outside of it.

Great writing that nobody sees is still invisible.

Focus #2: Once Someone Subscribes, My Job Changes

Getting someone to subscribe isn’t the finish line.

It’s the beginning of the relationship.

This is where I think Substack is different from almost every other platform. You’re not fighting for someone’s attention for thirty seconds.

You’re slowly earning their trust over weeks, months, and sometimes years.

That’s why I encourage writers to find a publishing rhythm they can actually stick with.

I write everyday because it works for me, but your schedule doesn’t have to look like mine. You an write weekly, every other week, etc. The important thing is showing up consistently enough that readers know they can count on you.

Share your stories.

Teach what you’ve learned.

Talk about the mistakes you’ve made.

Give people a reason to look forward to hearing from you.

People rarely buy because they read one great article.

They buy because they’ve come to trust the person writing it.

Focus #3: I Stopped Relying on One Way to Make Money

(yes, I’m going to talk about money. Taboo topic, I know.)

This is where I think many writers overcomplicate things. Most writers have no idea how to actually make any real money from their writing.

For me, digital products has been the best medium for monetization.

The first product doesn’t need to be a massive online course. It doesn’t need to take six months to create.

And it definitely doesn’t need to be perfect.

Some of the best digital products are surprisingly simple.

An ebook that solves one specific problem.

A live workshop.

A weekend challenge.

A set of templates.

A mini course.

Build something that’s genuinely useful, launch it, learn from your readers, improve it, and then move on to the next thing.

That’s the approach that’s generated more than $200,000 for my business over the last two years.

Paid subscriptions absolutely have a place too. This is Substack after all.

Personally, I think they work best when they feel more like a membership than a paywall.

Give people a reason to stay. Host live Q&As. Share exclusive workshops. Create templates, resources, or behind-the-scenes content that helps your most engaged readers.

The goal isn’t to build ten different products.

It’s to build one helpful product, then another, then another.

The System is Simpler Than Most Writers Think

Whenever I start feeling overwhelmed, I come back to these three things.

Find new readers. Build trust with the readers you already have. Create something that helps them solve a problem.

Then repeat.

There are always new tactics to try. New platforms to test. New strategies that promise faster growth.

Most of them come and go.

These three things haven’t.

They’ve become the foundation of my writing business, and they’re what I come back to every single week.

📌 Ready to Build Your Own Writing Business?

Everything I shared in this post is the same framework I’ve used to grow my Substack to more than 19,000 subscribers and generate over $200,000 through my writing.

If you’d like me to walk you through the entire system step by step, that’s exactly why I created the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside, I’ll show you how I grow my audience, use Notes to consistently bring in new subscribers, build trust through my newsletter, and create simple products that generate income beyond paid subscriptions.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

If you’re already growing your newsletter and want to go even deeper, you can also explore my Notes Growth Workshop and Digital Product Masterclass, where I break down each part of the system in much more detail.

Grow faster with Notes

Learn my daily 20-minute Notes strategy inside the Notes Growth Workshop.

Start Growing with Notes

Create your first digital product

Learn how to create and launch a simple digital product that can start generating sales in days, not months.

Create Your Next Product

PS: If you’re not sure which product is right for you, start with the Substack Masterclass. Or shoot me a DM / comment below, and I’ll point you in the right direction.