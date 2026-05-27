Most writers trying to grow on Substack are drowning in advice.

Post consistently. Build a content calendar. Optimize your subject lines. Grow your LinkedIn audience first and funnel them over. Study your analytics.

The advice keeps coming and most of it pulls you in six different directions at once.

I spent the first few months doing everything I was told and going almost nowhere. Then I stripped everything back and focused on just three things.

And everything started compounding from there.

This week I crossed 18,000 subscribers. The strategy behind it hasn’t changed since about month two.

The 20-minute morning routine behind 916 new subscribers last month

I write two to three Notes every morning using my templates that actually bring subscribers rather than just likes. That’s the core of it.

But the daily Notes routine isn’t just about writing new content. It’s also about restacking strategically.

Every day I restack one or two of my own older Notes or posts — giving them fresh life with subscribers who joined recently and never saw them. Then I restack one or two writers in my niche whose audience overlaps with mine.

That combination teaches the algorithm exactly who I am and who my readers are.

Once it understands that it starts connecting me with new readers automatically every single day without me having to do anything extra.

Last month that routine brought me 916 new subscribers.

The writers who overcomplicate Notes — elaborate content calendars, obsessing over the perfect hook, trying to manufacture something viral — almost always get worse results than the writers who just show up every single day with something honest and restack with intention.

People don’t need more information. They need your specific story.

Most writers think they need to create more information. More tips. More tactics.

But people have Google. They have AI. They can find information about almost anything in seconds without ever opening your newsletter.

What they cannot find anywhere is your specific story.

Your story might look like the burnout you survived…

The moment something finally clicked after months of nothing…

The mistake that cost you six months of momentum…

The specific experience that gave you a perspective nobody else has lived…

That’s what builds genuine connection — and genuine connection is what eventually turns a casual subscriber into someone who actually buys from you.

The writers with the most loyal audiences aren’t the ones producing the most useful content. They’re the ones who show up consistently and share their real experience honestly.

Your story isn’t something to save for a special post once a month. It’s your entire competitive advantage and you should be weaving it into your Notes and posts every single day without apologizing for it.

The weekend project that’s made over $100K. Here’s what that tells you.

Most writers wait until they have a massive audience before thinking about monetizing. That’s a mistake that costs real time and real income.

I’m convinced simple digital products are the best way for any writer to make money.

You don’t need 10,000 subscribers to sell a simple digital product. You need a specific problem your audience keeps running into and a focused solution priced under $100.

Something like a short guide, a focused workshop, a template pack that saves someone hours of work. It should be simple and created in a weekend, solving one problem cleanly.

My first product was exactly that. It took me a weekend to build, and it’s made over $100K since then.

Not because it was complicated or polished but because it solved one specific problem for one specific type of person at a price they could say yes to without thinking hard about it.

So, here’s the simple system broken down (even simpler):

Notes and restacking bring the right readers in. Your story build a relationship with your audience. The product turns that trust into income.

That’s the whole system.

Let me show you how to grow and monetize your Substack

Everything I just described lives inside three products. Most writers will get all three and turn them into a repeatable system.

Knowing what to do and having the system to actually do it consistently are two completely different things.

Many people read posts like this one, feel motivated for a few days, and then fall back into the same patterns because they never had a real system to follow in the first place.

That’s exactly what these two products give you. Not more advice, but a real system you can start using tomorrow morning.

📌 The Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass is where to start if you want to get the foundation right.

Your story, your positioning, your voice, and the daily Notes system that brings in new subscribers consistently.

This is the step that makes everything else work — the specific angle that makes your newsletter worth following, the voice that builds genuine trust, and the Notes routine that brings the right subscribers in every single day.

This is the system that helped me grow to 18,000+ subscribers and $100K revenue.

Over 500 writers have gone through the Masterclass and built this foundation. Writers who showed up scattered and unsure of what they were building — and left with a clear direction, a growing audience, and a Substack that finally felt like theirs.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

📌 The Notes Growth Workshop is the daily system that keeps your growth consistent without burning you out.

You’ll learn the specific Note types that bring subscribers not just likes, the restacking strategy, the 20-minute routine, and the approach that teaches the algorithm exactly who you are.

If Notes hasn’t been working for you this is what fixes that.

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

📌 The Digital Product Masterclass is how you turn your audience into real income.

Digital products have been a game-changer for my newsletter and helped me replace a lot of my day job income.

I’m talking simple products under $100 created in a weekend and sold to an audience that already trusts you. This Masterclass teaches the exact process behind $100K+ in revenue from a free newsletter — laid out simply so you can build it too.

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

Question: Which of these three do you feel like you’re missing most right now — the daily Notes habit, telling your story consistently, or creating your first product?

Drop it in the comments — genuinely curious where most writers identify the gap.

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