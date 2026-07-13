Escape the Cubicle

Escape the Cubicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ying Quiet Millionaire Studio's avatar
Ying Quiet Millionaire Studio
11h

I really enjoyed this, Wes. One thing that stood out to me was the emphasis on consistency over complexity. Over the past few weeks, I’ve found the same—showing up every day with honest reflections has mattered far more than chasing every new tactic. Thanks for sharing such a practical framework.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wes Pearce · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture