I used to write helpful tips on Notes.

“5 ways to grow your newsletter.”

“The best time to post on Substack.”

“How to write better headlines.”

They got likes, some got comments. But they didn’t bring many subscribers.

Then I shifted to writing story-based Notes instead .

My actual experiences, my struggles, my breakthroughs. Real stories from my journey.

My growth became sustainable.

Now I consistently get 500+ subscribers every month from Notes. Some Notes bring big numbers, one this month brought 440 subscribers. Another brought 50+.

But most bring anywhere from 2-5 subscribers each. And that consistency compounds into real growth.

What Story Notes actually look like (with proof)

Let me show you what I mean.

This is my dashboard under “Growth” and actually surprised even me: 958 new subscribers in the last 30 days from Notes. (that’s actually crazy)

These Notes were just honest stories from my journey. The struggles I faced building my newsletter. The moment I almost quit. The breakthrough that changed everything.

And Notes takes me about 20-30 minutes to write everyday total.

People saw themselves in those stories. That connection made them hit subscribe.

Why your “helpful” Notes aren’t bringing subscribers

Here’s what I’ve learned after writing over 700 Notes in the past year:

Tips are forgettable, but stories stick.

You can share the most valuable framework in the world, and people will bookmark it “for later” and never think about it again.

But share a vulnerable story about your journey? They remember you. They connect with you. They subscribe to you.

Story Notes don’t just bring subscribers. They build community.

The relationships matter as much as the growth.

“But I don’t have that many stories to tell”

I hear this all the time.

And I get it. When you think “story,” you think you need some dramatic, movie-worthy narrative.

You don’t.

Every obstacle you’ve overcome is a story. Every lesson you’ve learned is a story. Every “before and after” moment is a story.

You have dozens of stories, maybe hundreds. You just haven’t learned how to identify them yet.

That’s exactly why I created the Story Notes Playbook.

Introducing the “Story Notes Playbook”

The Story Notes Playbook shows you how to brainstorm endless story ideas that will connect with your audience and grow your newsletter.

Inside, you’ll learn:

How to identify stories you already have (even if you think you don’t have any)

The exact structure for story Notes that convert scrollers into subscribers

How to write them in 5 minutes so this doesn’t become a time-consuming task

Real examples from my best-performing Notes with breakdowns of what worked

The framework I use to write 2 story Notes daily without running out of ideas

This Playbook is the system behind my 500+ monthly subscribers from Notes.

The exact framework for gaining 500+ subscribers every month

I’m opening up my “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop this weekend.

When you join before Monday, you’re getting 3 things:

1. The Notes Growth Workshop & Guide (immediate access today)

2. The Story Notes Playbook (available Tuesday, February 3rd)

3. The next edition of 7-Day Notes Challenge (starts Thursday, February 5th)

This round of the Notes Challenge will be story-focused Notes templates. Each day for a week, you’ll get an email with a new Notes template to use.

Let me show you how to write better Story Notes

After Monday, the Story Notes Playbook will be available to buy as a separate offer, but this weekend it’s included when you join my Notes Growth Workshop.

If you want to learn how to write story Notes that actually grow your newsletter (not just get likes, but bring real subscribers who engage and buy), join below:

Join the Notes Growth Workshop

Story Notes changed my entire growth strategy. Join this weekend and I’ll show you exactly how.

P.S. Questions? Share in the comments or hit reply, I’ll help point you in the right direction.