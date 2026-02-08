Last month, my newsletter gained 1400+ subscribers total.

Almost all of them came from Substack Notes (958 to be exact).

Not from long posts going viral…Not from getting featured somewhere….Not from some complicated growth hack…

Just from a simple daily Notes-writing system that takes me 20 to 30 minutes every morning.

I write 2 to 3 Notes, I engage with a few people in my community, I show up consistently.

That’s it.

And month after month, it brings me anywhere from 600 to 900 new subscribers. Sometimes more.

But here’s the thing: it wasn’t always like this.

A year ago, I was guessing what to post every single day.

Some days I’d write something I thought was brilliant and get 3 likes. Other days I’d post something random and it would get 50 likes but zero subscribers.

I had no idea what was working or why.

Growth felt like a slot machine…Sometimes I’d win, most times I wouldn’t. And I couldn’t predict or repeat my successes.

It was exhausting.

And honestly? I almost quit Notes completely because it felt like I was posting into the void.

But then I figured out the pattern. And, I started to understand the algorithm.

I realized there are specific types of Notes that convert readers into subscribers. And when you write those types consistently, growth becomes predictable instead of random.

Now I know exactly what I’m doing every morning. I’m not guessing, not hoping something hits. I’m following a system that works.

And that system has brought me over 10,000 subscribers in the last year.

Here’s what I see happening with most writers on Substack:

They’re posting Notes randomly, hoping something sticks.

They write whatever comes to mind that day.

And they wonder why their Notes get likes but no subscribers.

Or worse, they post for a few weeks, don’t see results, and give up completely.

The writers who are growing consistently right now? They’re not getting lucky with viral Notes.

They have a system. A daily practice. Specific types of Notes they rotate through that actually convert.

Because while you may think the problem is “I don’t know what to write” or “the algorithm doesn’t like me,” that’s not it.

The biggest thing stopping you from growing through Notes isn’t creativity or timing.

You just haven’t had a clear system for what types of Notes actually bring subscribers.

And that’s what I want to help you with inside the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop.

With the Workshop, get a proven daily system. And you will have that clear roadmap from “posting randomly and hoping” to “gaining 10+ subscribers every single day” in the next 30 days.

(Bonus: You’ll also get my 7-Day Notes Growth Challenge with templates, so you can start writing better Notes immediately. The same templates that helped me grow by 900+ subscribers last month.)

I’m guessing you’re the type of person that doesn’t just want to keep writing and writing with no results.

You’re the type of person that’s:

Serious about growing your newsletter consistently, not hoping for viral luck

Ready to stop guessing what to post and start following a system that actually works

Knows in your gut that Notes could be your biggest growth channel if you just knew what to do

Would really like to wake up to new subscribers daily instead of checking your stats and feeling discouraged

That’s exactly what the Notes Growth Workshop gives you.

A clear, repeatable system so you’re never staring at a blank screen wondering what to post.

You can join the “10+ Subscribers a Day” Notes Growth Workshop below and start growing consistently:

This Workshop is specifically designed for writers who want a simple, repeatable system. Not guesswork or complexity. Just what works.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. - Don’t let “I’ve tried Notes before and it didn’t work” stop you.

Most writers are simple posting the wrong types of Notes. Once you understand what actually converts, everything changes.

P.P.S. - The strategies inside the Workshop are built for 2026’s Substack, not last year’s. This is what’s bringing me 900+ subscribers a month right now.