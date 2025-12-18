New Year’s Eve, 2024.

I’m sitting at my desk, staring at my calendar for the year ahead.

5-7 coaching calls scheduled. Every. Single. Day.

Resume reviews stacked up. Client emails waiting for responses.

I’m exhausted just looking at it.

I’d been a career coach and resume writer for years. Good at it. Made decent money.

But I was burnt out in a way that scared me.

I remember thinking: “I can’t do another year like this.”

The question kept circling: How do I create an additional income stream so I can take on fewer clients? Or maybe... quit this altogether?

I decided to try a newsletter.

My First Newsletter Crashed and Burned

My first attempt? Total disaster.

I tried writing about career stuff (resume tips, job search strategies, LinkedIn advice). Made sense, right? That’s what I knew.

Nobody cared.

I’d publish posts to crickets. Maybe 2-3 new subscribers a week if I was lucky.

After three months, I had about 150 subscribers and zero momentum.

So, I started over.

New niche. New approach. I pivoted to teaching people how to grow & monetize newsletters instead of how to get jobs.

This time, something clicked.

People started subscribing. Engaging. Sharing my posts.

But I still had no idea how to make money from it.

Everyone Said, “Go Paid.” I Did the Opposite.

Everyone told me the same thing: “Build a paid newsletter. That’s how you monetize on Substack.”

I almost did it.

I spent weeks planning my paid subscription tier. What exclusive content would I offer? How much should I charge? Should I do monthly or annual?

But something stopped me.

Here’s the thing: building a paid subscriber base from zero is brutal.

You need hundreds of free subscribers before even a handful will convert to paid. And you’re constantly having to prove value every single week or they cancel.

I knew it wasn’t the smartest approach. Not in the beginning, anyway.

So, I made a different bet.

Digital products.

I created a simple guide that helped people grow their newsletters. Nothing fancy. Just practical advice they could implement immediately.

Took me a weekend to make.

Launched it for $49.

First two weeks?

$1,000 in sales.

I remember staring at my Stan Store dashboard thinking: “Wait... I can make something ONCE and sell it over and over?”

This was a true “aha!” moment.

One Year Later: $100K (and a Stan Store plaque on my desk)

Within one year, I grew to 10,000+ subscribers.

Crossed $100K in digital product sales.

Stan Store even sent me a plaque to celebrate the milestone. It’s sitting on my desk right now.

Zero paid subscribers (yet…)

100% digital product revenue.

No complex funnels. No massive team. No $30K invested in some guru’s mastermind.

Just me, my newsletter, and simple products that solve real problems.

So how did this actually work?

The 4-Step System That Made $100K

Let me break down exactly what I did, so you can copy this system and try it, too.

This isn’t theory. This is what made $100K.

Step 1: Ask What’s Actually Keeping Them Up at Night

Not “what do you want to learn?”

Ask them:

“What’s your biggest pain point right now?”

“What’s holding you back from growing your newsletter?”

“What keeps you up at night?”

I did this through my newsletter, in Substack Notes, in my chat. Didn’t matter where.

Just asked and actually listened.

The responses told me everything I needed to know.

Step 2: Pick ONE Problem (Not Ten)

When I asked my audience what they struggled with, I got dozens of different answers.

But three problems kept showing up:

“I don’t know how to grow my newsletter”

“I’m not consistent with posting”

“I can’t figure out how to monetize”

I picked growth. That was the biggest, most common pain point.

Not all three. Just one.

You’re not building a life transformation empire. You’re solving one specific problem.

Step 3: Create Something They Can Finish in One Sitting

Here’s where most people mess up.

They think they need to create some massive 10-module course that transforms their audience’s entire life.

Nobody watches those. Nobody finishes them.

I created a workshop. Two hours long. Showed people my exact system for growing on Substack Notes.

That’s it.

Something they could consume in one sitting and start implementing that same day.

My rule: if they can’t get a result within 48 hours of buying, it’s too complicated.

Step 4: Launch It (Even If It’s Messy)

I used Stan Store. Took me an afternoon to set everything up.

Actually, if you know what you’re doing, you can do it in about an hour.

I created a simple info page. Wrote some bullets about what they’d learn. Set the price at $49.

Hit publish.

It wasn’t perfect. My sales copy was okay at best. The workshop had some awkward moments.

But it worked.

That First Sale Changed Everything

Your first launch will be messy.

Mine was.

I hated my info page. My workshop video wasn’t the best quality. I stumbled over my words in more than a few sections.

I almost didn’t launch because I kept thinking “it’s not good enough yet.”

But then I got my first sale notification from Stan Store.

“You’ve made a sale!”

I was hooked.

Because I realized something: I made something ONCE that genuinely helped someone. And I’d make money from it again and again without doing anything extra.

No more trading time for money.

No more exhausting coaching calls.

No more scheduling around client availability.

My product worked while I slept.

That first product made $2,400 in the first week.

Then I made another product. And another.

Each one solving a different specific problem my audience told me they had.

What Bombed (so you don’t have to)

Let me save you some time and money.

My first newsletter niche? Failed completely. Wrong audience, wrong approach.

Trying to be everywhere at once? Disaster. I tried posting on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram simultaneously. Spread way too thin. Nothing got traction.

Waiting for “perfect” before launching? Cost me three months of revenue. Just ship it.

Overthinking my first product? I initially planned this massive course with workbooks and templates and bonus modules. Scrapped it all and made something simple instead. The simple version outsold what the complex one ever would have.

The lesson: Simple works. Fast works. Done beats perfect every time.

📌 Let Me Show You the Exact System That Grew to 10,000 Subscribers and Made $100K

Understanding that digital products work is one thing.

Knowing how to actually grow an audience big enough to sell to, that’s another.

That’s what I’ve spent the last year figuring out through constant testing and tracking.

And that’s why I created my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside, I show you how to:

Stop guessing what niche will work —discover how to find and validate a newsletter idea that people actually want to subscribe to, with real examples from my pivot that finally clicked

Build your audience in months, not years —so you’re not stuck at 100 subscribers wondering if this will ever work while you’re still drowning in client work

Avoid the shiny object trap —learn which growth channels actually matter (hint: it’s mostly Notes) so you stop wasting time trying to be everywhere at once

Master the content that converts browsers into subscribers —the specific types of posts and Notes that brought me from 0 to 14,000+ subscribers in one year

Create a foundation you can actually monetize—because once you have the audience and the system, launching digital products becomes the easy part

This really does work. 14,000+ subscribers and $100K+ in revenue in just one year.

You can join below with 100’s of writers building real audiences on Substack:

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

P.S. — Questions about digital products vs. paid subscriptions? Drop a comment below. I read and reply to every single one.

Leave a comment

📌 PS - If you found this post helpful, would you please consider restacking it and sharing it with your audience?

This spreads the word and keeps me writing content that will help you grow your Substack and “escape the cubicle” life.