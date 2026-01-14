You’re stuck at a desk, living the same routine every day.

Maybe you’re burnt out like I was. Back-to-back meetings. Client calls filling every hour of your calendar. You make decent money, but you have zero freedom.

You dream about working from a beach somewhere. A coffee shop in a new city. Anywhere but the same desk, the same office, the same grind.

You see people online living the “laptop lifestyle” and you wonder if it’s even real or just another thing people sell but never actually do.

You want that freedom but you have no idea how to get there without blowing up your current income.

Here’s the truth: It’s real. I’m living it right now. But it’s not the way the gurus sell it. It’s not complicated courses or complex funnels or spending years building some massive audience first.

It’s simpler than you think. I built it in one year with my newsletter.

This month, I’m working from Puerto Rico. I spend my mornings at the beach learning to surf.

I write for a few hours in the afternoon. Then I go back to the beach for sunset. On the weekends, I’ve been taking salsa lessons. (Here’s a little secret…I’m actually a salsa teacher back home in the States.)

This is my actual life now, not a highlight reel.

20+ client calls a week. Zero freedom. Something had to change.

One year ago, I was a burnt-out career coach doing 4-5 client calls daily. 50+ hours a week, every week. I made decent money but had zero freedom.

I couldn’t travel. I couldn’t take a random Tuesday off. My income required my constant presence. If I wasn’t on calls, I wasn’t making money.

Then I started building my newsletter. I focused on one thing: solving a specific pain point for people who needed help. I created simple digital products as solutions to that pain point.

The difference? Products don’t require my time to deliver. Someone can buy my workshop at 2am while I’m sleeping. Revenue became completely location-independent.

The results changed everything. My newsletter made $100K in 2025. I significantly reduced my client load. Now I only take a few clients per month. That freed up my time to travel and work on my newsletter from anywhere.

Complete freedom to work from wherever I want.

Pain point + simple solution = laptop lifestyle. That’s the whole formula.

Here’s what actually works, and it’s not complicated. You don’t need a huge audience first. You don’t need expensive tech stacks or a team or years of building.

The formula: Pain point + simple solution = laptop lifestyle.

That’s it.

Step one: Start writing about a pain point. Ask: What do people in your space struggle with? What keeps them up at night? What are they desperately trying to solve?

Write about that specific pain point. Share your experience, your insights, your story. Build an audience around this problem.

This works because people subscribe to solutions, not random content. Pain points create urgency. Your audience becomes pre-qualified, they need what you’re building toward.

What I do: In most of my content, I identified the pain point. Writers want to grow their newsletters but don’t know how. I write about it consistently. I share works for me (and what doesn’t).

I built an audience of people with this exact problem, and they were ready for a solution.

I made $100K from workshops under $100. Not $2,000 courses.

Once you have an audience built around a pain point, you create a simple solution. Not a $2,000 course. Not a 6-month coaching program. A simple, accessible product.

My preferred product is a workshop teaching one specific thing. Or, maybe a template or guide. Something they can use immediately, priced under $100.

(Now, you can absolutely create the big fancy course if you want to, but it’s not essential. I’d recommend creating the simple product first, then the fancy course later.)

Simple works because there’s a lower barrier to entry. More people can say yes. You sell more volume. It’s easier to create and faster to deliver.

My approach was straightforward: I created simple workshops for $47-$97. They solved specific problems. They were easy yeses for my audience.

I made $100K from these simple products without any complexity required.

Spend mornings at the beach, afternoons writing. This is the actual lifestyle.

The laptop lifestyle isn’t just about the money. It’s about time and location freedom.

What this actually looks like for me: I’m working from Puerto Rico this month. Mornings at the beach. Writing in the afternoons. Salsa lessons on weekends.

I take Tuesdays off if I want to. I work from coffee shops, Airbnbs, wherever.

I’m still a career coach, but on my terms now. Only a few clients per month. This funds my lifestyle while my newsletter continues to grow.

But the newsletter products are the real freedom—they work while I’m at the beach.

The difference is night and day:

Before, I was trapped by my calendar. Now I have complete control of my time.

Before, I had a desk job mentality. Now I work from anywhere.

Before, I was trading time for money. Now my products work whether I’m working or not.

You don’t need years to build this. I did it in only one.

This isn’t complicated, and you don’t need years to build it. I did it in one year.

Identify a pain point. Write about it consistently. Build an audience. Create a simple solution. Sell it.

That’s the formula: Pain point + simple solution = laptop lifestyle.

It worked for me. It can work for you. You just need the roadmap.

Let me show you how to grow your newsletter & create the “laptop lifestyle”

If you want to build this, growing your newsletter and monetizing with simple products, I’ve created the complete system.

I’m offering my Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass.

Inside, you’ll learn how to grow your Substack from zero to thousands of subscribers, the exact strategies that took me to 15,000+ subscribers, and the complete newsletter growth system that brought me $100K.

This week only, you get my $1K Digital Product Formula as a bonus.

This shows you how to create your first digital product from scratch and how to make its first $1K. Once you learn this formula once, you can repeat it over and over again.

Together, these give you the newsletter growth system and the product creation system. Everything you need to build the laptop lifestyle.

This is the exact roadmap I used to go from burnt-out career coach to working from Puerto Rico with $100K in revenue.

This week only: Get both the Masterclass and the Digital Product Formula together. You can join 100’s of writers inside the masterclass below:

The laptop lifestyle is real. I’m living it right now from Puerto Rico. And, you can build it too.

Start with a pain point. Create a simple solution. The freedom is worth it.

Keep writing, Wes

Question: What’s the pain point your audience struggles with most? Let me know in the comments.

