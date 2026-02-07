In summer 2024, I started my Substack with zero subscribers.

I had no subscribers. No viral posts. No secret connections to other big writers.

Just a blank page and a decision to figure this out.

Fast forward to today? I have over 15,000 subscribers. I’ve generated over $100K in revenue. And I work 2 to 3 hours a day writing from the beach or my couch, much less stressed than my old life.

People ask me all the time: “How did you grow so fast?”

And the honest answer? I do 3 simple things every single day.

That’s it.

I keep it simple because I know that simple is sustainable. The more complicated I make it, the harder it is to keep going long-term.

Here’s the 3 simple things I do to grow:

1. I write 2-3 Substack Notes every morning (20-30 minutes total)

Not long posts or perfectly crafted essays. Just quick, valuable Notes that connect with readers and bring me at least 10+ subscribers daily.

2. I build real relationships with other writers

I don’t try to grow in isolation. I focus on building community first.

I show up for other people’s work, collaborate, recommend writers I believe in, and they’ve done the same for me.

3. I create simple digital products my audience actually wanted

Not complicated courses or high-ticket offers (yet). Just simple guides and workshops under $100 that solved one specific problem.

I focus on solving actual problems for my audience, as quickly and easily as possible.

Those 3 things took me from zero to where I am today.

But here’s what I see happening with most newsletter writers in 2026:

They’re using strategies that don’t work anymore.

And that’s why they’re stuck at 500 subscribers. Or 1,000. Or they’ve been writing for a year and barely grown at all.

The writers who are growing right now? They’re not working harder. They’re not getting lucky.

They have a system that actually works in 2026.

Because while you may think that scary feeling of “I don’t know how to grow my newsletter in this market” is the biggest obstacle in your way, it’s not.

The biggest thing stopping you from hitting your first 1,000 subscribers (or your next 5,000) isn’t talent or luck or having the perfect niche.

You just haven’t had a clear, step-by-step system built for how Substack growth actually works today.

And that’s what I want to help you with inside the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass .

With the Masterclass, I’ll show you my exact strategy. And you’l have that clear roadmap from “stuck and invisible” to “growing consistently and making real money” in the next 90 days.

(Bonus: with the $1K Digital Product Formula included this week only, I answer that scary feeling of “how do I actually monetize without a huge audience?” so you can stop waiting and start earning)

I’m guessing you’re the type of person that doesn’t just want to keep posting into the void hoping something sticks.

You’re the type of person that’s:

Serious about growing your newsletter and turning it into real income

Ready to stop guessing what works and start following a proven system that gets results now

Knows in your gut you’re meant for more than struggling to gain 10 subscribers a month

Would really like to have a transformation story like the hundreds of writers I’ve helped

And that’s me too.

You can join the Six-Figure Substack Growth Masterclass below and finally start building the newsletter business you deserve.

Join the Substack Growth Masterclass

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. - Don’t let “I’m not ready yet” or “my audience is too small” stop you.

You were meant to build something that gives you freedom and actually makes money…and your current subscriber count is not too small to start.

P.P.S. - The strategies inside the Masterclass are built for today’s Substack, not 2024’s. This is what’s working right now for the writers I’m helping every single week.