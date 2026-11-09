Last week I wrapped up a launch that brought in five figures, and the main thing I was promoting was seven emails.

That’s the 7-Day Notes Challenge. One email a day, each with a Notes template inside.

It came as a bonus with my Notes Growth Workshop, so the five figures came from the whole launch together.

But the Challenge is the part I get asked about, and it’s the part any writer can copy.

I’m sharing this because a lot of writers tell me they’d love to earn something from their writing and have no idea where to start.

Most Writers Don’t Know Why They’d Want to Create a Product

When I talk to writers about this, the same questions come up.

Why would I even need a product?

I don’t have enough subscribers.

I wouldn’t know what to sell.

I get it. Nobody shows you that this is something a writer can do, so here’s the simple version of why it’s worth it:

Your readers are already asking you questions, in your replies and in your inbox.

A digitall product gives them one place to get the answer, instead of digging through months of posts.

It’s also a one-time purchase, so people can support your writing without signing up for another monthly subscription. And you don’t need a big audience for it to work.

My First Product Was One Question I Kept Answering

Early on, I noticed I was answering the same question over and over, one reader at a time.

So one weekend, I put all of those answers into a simple guide and offered it to the people who were already reading.

I had fewer than 500 subscribers. Twenty-three of them bought it within 72 hours, and I made my first $1,000.

I didn’t have a huge audience or a launch team. I had a real answer to a question people kept asking me.

A Challenge Is Just Your Writing, Organized

The Challenge works the same way. Seven days, one template a day, a start date, and a deadline to join.

Each email had a Notes template and a few lines on how to use it. That’s all writing, which is the one thing you ALREADY know how to do.

To get the word out, I talked about it on Notes, in the weekly Boost, in my emails, and in my posts. Nothing fancy. I kept showing up where my readers already were.

Since it wrapped, I’ve been getting DMs and replies from writers saying they finally know what to post on Notes, and what not to post.

A few have already seen a bump in new subscribers.

I think a challenge sells well because it’s small and clear. Seven days is easy to say yes to, and people know exactly what they’ll get each morning.

Here’s How a Writer Can Do This in a Weekend

If I were starting from zero, this is what I’d do:

Find the question your readers ask you most

Pick a simple format: a short guide, a template pack, or a short challenge

Put your answers into it over a weekend

Offer it to the people who already read your writing

It won’t be perfect the first time, and it doesn’t need to be. It only has to solve one problem someone has already told you about.

You can improve it as you go, the way I’ve updated mine.

Sound like too much? It really isn’t. Some of my favorite emails say things like, “I made my first $100 because of what you taught me.” That’s a win worth having.

If You’d Like Help Doing This

That’s what my Digital Product Masterclass walks you through.

I made my first $1,000 with fewer than 500 subscribers, and digital products have brought in over $100,000 for me since.

Inside, you’ll get:

Find the idea: a way to find the one problem your readers keep bringing you

Create it: a simple product you can make in a weekend

Offer it: the steps to make the offer so people can say yes

Join the Digital Product Masterclass

That’s where I’d start. Look at the question your readers keep asking you, and build the answer.

Keep writing, Wes

P.S. If this was helpful, restack it so another writer can find it.

Question: What question do your readers keep asking you?