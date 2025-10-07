Last summer, I was drowning.

Not literally, but close enough. I was a career coach and resume writer with a calendar packed with back-to-back client calls. Some days I’d have seven hours straight of being “on”—helping people, solving problems, giving advice.

I loved the work itself. But the daily reality? It was burning me out fast.

As an introvert, those marathon days would completely drain me. I’d need two full days just to recover from one day like that. And I kept thinking the same thing over and over: “There has to be a different way to do this.”

That’s when I decided to restart my Substack. Not as a hobby this time—as a real attempt to build something that could give me options. A way to help people without selling my time one hour at a time. A shot at doing work I actually enjoyed.

One year later, I’m sitting here with almost 14,000 subscribers and over $100K in revenue.

But honestly? Those numbers aren’t even the best part of this story.

When You Start with the Wrong Thing (My Epic Flop)

This is a scary thought, but your first idea for a newsletter might be completely wrong.

Mine was.

I started my Substack with job search tips. Makes sense, right? I was a career coach. I knew that world inside and out. I had all this expertise just sitting there.

But here’s the problem: I wasn’t excited about it. Actually, it was so, so boring.

Every time I sat down to write, it felt like work. The bad kind of work. The kind where you’re staring at a blank screen thinking “I should want to write this... so why don’t I?”

I was writing what I knew, not what I loved. And you can’t fake that kind of enthusiasm. My audience could feel it. Hell, I could feel it.

After a few months of forcing it, I made a decision that felt risky at the time: I was going to scrap everything and start over.

This time, I’d write about something that actually excited me—helping writers build their own audiences and create income that gives them freedom. The whole “escape the cubicle” thing that I was desperately trying to figure out for myself.

It was scary. Would anyone care? Would I just be starting from zero again?

But I asked myself a simple question: What did I actually have to lose?

What One Year of Writing on Substack Actually Looks Like

The numbers sound impressive when you say them out loud. Almost 14,000 subscribers. Over $100K in revenue.

But if I’m being honest, those metrics aren’t what changed my life.

Here’s what actually matters:

I enjoy writing again.

This might sound simple, but it’s big. I wake up excited to write. I have ideas I can’t wait to share. I’m not forcing content about topics that drain me.

The difference between “have to write” and “want to write” is the difference between a job and a calling. One exhausts you. The other energizes you.

I’ve met dozens of genuinely talented people.

I’m talking about real connections here. Not just followers or subscribers or email addresses on a list. Actual people I look forward to hearing from.

Writers who message me with questions. Creators who share their wins. People who’ve built their own versions of success using the stuff I’ve shared.

One person told me they quit their soul-sucking corporate job after reading my newsletter for three months. Another launched their first digital product and made $2,000 in a weekend. These aren’t just numbers—these are people whose lives changed.

And somehow, they’ve changed mine too.

I’ve built a community that runs itself.

This one was unexpected. I discovered Substack’s Chat feature and started throwing out simple prompts to my readers. And a Weekly “Notes Boost.” Questions about their writing. Discussions about digital products. Random thoughts about creativity.

And you know what happened? The community took over.

I’ll start a conversation, and subscribers will keep it going for hours without me. They’re connecting with each other. Sharing advice. Cheering each other on. Supporting wins and commiserating over struggles.

It doesn’t need me anymore. It has its own energy, its own life. That’s when you know you’ve built something real.

I have breathing room again.

The extra income from my newsletter means I can be more selective with my 1-on-1 coaching clients. I don’t have to say yes to everyone. I don’t have to pack my calendar with calls that leave me exhausted.

This isn’t about getting rich. It’s about having options.

Some weeks I take on fewer clients. Other weeks I focus more on the newsletter. I have flexibility I didn’t have a year ago. And honestly? That freedom is worth more than any specific dollar amount.

The Substack Advantage Nobody Talks About

Here’s something that caught me off guard: Substack actually helps you grow.

I know that sounds obvious now, but it wasn’t so obvious at first. Most platforms are fighting against you. They want to keep people on their platform, seeing their ads, engaging with their algorithm.

Substack is different. They give you real tools that make growth easier:

Substack Notes is like having a built-in social media platform where your ideal readers already hang out. I consistently get 10-30 new subscribers daily just from showing up there and being helpful.

The backend metrics actually tell you useful stuff. You can see what’s working, what’s not, and adjust accordingly. No guessing.

Discovery features mean new readers can find you without you doing anything. People searching for topics you write about will stumble across your newsletter.

And here’s a big one that took me months to realize: You get Google SEO juice from Substack’s domain.

I get several new subscribers every single month from people who Google something like “how to create digital products” or “newsletter monetization strategies” and land on one of my posts. I’m riding Substack’s SEO authority, and it’s completely passive growth.

You’re not starting from scratch. There’s actual infrastructure here that works in your favor.

What Do You Actually Have to Lose?

Let me ask you the same question I asked myself last summer:

What’s the actual downside of trying this?

Your investment? Time and effort writing.

The risk? Pretty minimal. Worst case, you learn to write better and build a small audience. That’s not really a worst case—that’s progress.

The upside? Income. Community. Creative fulfillment. Freedom. The chance to build something that compounds over time.

The risk-reward ratio here is heavily in your favor.

I think most people don’t start because they’re waiting to feel ready. Waiting for the perfect idea. Waiting until they’re “good enough” or “know enough.”

I wasn’t ready. My first niche was wrong. I had no idea what I was doing.

But I started anyway. And one year later, everything is different.

How My Writing Career is Different Now Because of Substack

The biggest change isn’t my subscriber count or revenue. It’s how I approach the actual work.

A year ago, I’d spend hours agonizing over every post. Rewriting sentences. Second-guessing my ideas. Making sure everything was perfect before hitting publish.

Now? I come up with an idea, open up Claude to quickly help me outline it, and start writing. Then I hit publish before I have too much time to overthink it.

I spend a few hours max per day on my newsletter. Some days less. And it’s working better than when I was grinding for 8+ hours.

Here’s what I learned: doing less actually helps you grow more.

Perfect is the enemy of published. Overthinking is the enemy of momentum. Complexity is the enemy of consistency.

The newsletters that succeed aren’t the ones with the most polished prose. They’re the ones that show up consistently with something valuable to say.

I stopped trying to impress people and started trying to help people. That shift changed everything.

So, is Substack Actually Worth it?

I’m not going to pretend everything is perfect. There are downsides. Sometimes the platform has bugs. Sometimes you write something you think is brilliant and it gets crickets. Sometimes growth feels slower than you want.

But here’s my honest review after one year:

The positives completely outweigh any negatives.

If you’re thinking about starting a newsletter, this is your sign. If you’re struggling with your current one, stick with it—the breakthrough comes when you least expect it.

One year ago, I was burned out, exhausted, and desperate for something different. Today? I’m excited about my work. I’m part of a community that energizes me. I’m building something meaningful that gives me options and freedom.

I have no idea where this goes next. Maybe I’ll start that YouTube channel I’ve been thinking about. Maybe I’ll create new products. Maybe something completely unexpected.

But I know this: I’m not going back to how things were before.

